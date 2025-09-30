Meet TBI Showcase ‘Women Changemaker’ Creating 1.5 Million Jobs for Rural Women

In India’s villages, where development often bypasses the most vulnerable, Dr Kalpana Sankar has brought dignity, economic independence, and hope to millions of women.

Advertisment

A scientist by training and a changemaker by conviction, she left a government job to co-found ‘Hand in Hand India’, applying scientific rigour and grassroots organising to build a holistic rural development model.

Shining the spotlight on Kalpana Sankar

Holding a doctorate in nuclear physics, Dr Sankar seemed destined for a distinguished academic career. But a visit to the silk-weaving belt of Kancheepuram exposed her to the brutal realities of child labour and gender inequality. Rather than turning away, she co-founded ‘Hand in Hand India’, which began with rescuing and educating bonded child labourers and grew into a multi-sectoral force for rural development.

Winner of the ‘TBI Women Changemaker’ category at Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, Kalpana’s story is as inspiring as it is unexpected.

Advertisment

Building collective power through self-help

Dr Sankar’s model for social change is both rigorous and humane. At its core lies the creation of self-help groups (SHGs) that not only facilitate microfinance but also promote entrepreneurship, build financial literacy, and promote community solidarity.

Through this approach, Hand in Hand India has enabled over 5,01,766 SHGs, supported 50,16,728 family enterprises, created 1.5 million jobs, and empowered more than 2.2 million women across 500 villages in Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Puducherry.

Her initiatives have expanded globally too — replicated in Cambodia, Afghanistan, and South Africa — underscoring the universal relevance of her vision. The organisation runs today with international partnerships including UNDP, DFID, and several state governments, proving the scalability of her model.

Advertisment

Over the years, her exceptional work has been recognised with prestigious accolades, including the Nari Shakti Puraskar (2016), the Global Award for Women Empowerment (2019) by UN Women and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and a Lifetime Achievement Award in Financial Inclusion (2023) for her efforts to democratise economic opportunity.

While Kalpana was among the winners at Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, we believe true recognition is what comes even after the applause. And so, we will be highlighting stories of the winners across categories for the next few weeks.

Read about the other winners here.



Edited by Khushi Arora