In Villages Across India, Solar Atta Chakkis Are Turning Farmers Into First-Generation Entrepreneurs

Over the din of his running atta chakki (flour mill), Naveen’s voice is barely audible. Yet, the steady rumble does little to mask his excitement as he announces that he mills up to 300 kg of grain daily. This, he says, costs him Rs 2 per kg, substantially lower than the Rs 3–4 per kg charged by local mills powered through a genset (diesel generator) or grid.

Advertisment

But Naveen isn’t taking any credit; he hails the power of solar. He is just proud to be a part of the clean tech revolution by opting for a sustainable chakki.

Naveen is one of the beneficiaries of ‘Powering Livelihoods', an initiative co-conceptualised by CEEW (Council on Energy, Environment and Water) and Villgro (a social enterprise incubator), which supports small-scale farmers and rural entrepreneurs by making decentralised renewable energy (DRE) solutions accessible through low-cost credit.

Think of renewable energy as the nucleus around which a web of clean tech solutions emerges — solar-powered water pumps for irrigation, solar silk reeling and spinning machines, biomass-powered cold storage units for agriculture, and solar dryers for preserving produce. Powering Livelihoods believes these solutions operate via a three-pronged model: they enhance productivity, reduce operational costs, and create new income opportunities.

Advertisment

The burgeoning number of India’s farmers and micro-preneurs — with the rural economy comprising 119 million farmers and 6.30 crore MSMEs — coaxed DD Solar Solutions to explore DRE. Through cold storage solutions, solar-powered atta chakkis, solar-powered pedestal fans, and solar charge controllers, the platform is catalysing the adoption of clean tech.

It’s an attempt to ensure that the rural landscape, which is showing immense potential — over $50 billion according to the CEEW study— is no longer constrained by unreliable electricity access. Instead, DRE technologies are being viewed as a shot in the arm for the Indian economy, with the potential of impacting three crore livelihoods. And DD Solar Solutions is helping script this success story.

Powering rural futures with solar

India is steadily being propelled towards a sustainable future. This can be attributed to the plummeting costs of solar — a dramatic 95 percent drop in the cost of solar photovoltaic modules from over Rs 200 per watt in 2010 to under Rs 9 in 2024.

Advertisment



DD Solar Solutions is empowering people in rural India through solar-powered atta chakkis that help them turn to entrepreneurship

Abhishek Jain, Fellow and Director, Green Economy and Impact Innovations, CEEW, is of the opinion that this plunge in prices is making green applications affordable. “People have started realising that solar can be harnessed for so many other productive applications beyond consumptive use in rural areas. The missing gap was how to make these appliances efficient; we’ve been trying to solve for this by creating energy-efficient appliances.” These appliances are now creating quite a stir in the villages where they are being introduced.

A plausible reason could be the increased earnings following DRE tech adoption. As pointed out by a CEEW report, 90 percent of those who adopted a DRE solution reported income growth, typically achieving an annual income of INR 40,000 (with an average usage of eight months), a 33 percent increase compared to their baseline earnings.

Advertisment

While earnings are one side of the story, the other side is expenditure. Naveen admits he’d never have been able to afford the atta chakki if it weren’t for a subsidy scheme. “The atta chakki cost Rs 10 lakh. Almost 50 percent of this cost was borne by DD Solar Solutions, and I only had to pay Rs 5,20,000 — which I am paying back through an EMI option,” he explains.

The economics of going solar

Economic relief is key, Naveen explains. In fact, it’s also what got him to say ‘yes’ to entrepreneurship. “I was studying for a government job. But I began seeing how so many people in my hometown of Sitapur were starting to purchase the solar-powered atta chakkis.” These micro-preneurs did not have to brave the throes of fluctuating electricity dynamics anymore. Their output was instead guided by the rhythms of nature.

As they revealed to Naveen, they felt more confident.

This puts into perspective how Tushar Devidayal, CEO at DD Solar Solutions, views green energy. He underscores how adopting clean tech isn’t an alternative anymore; it’s starting to become the most viable solution.

Advertisment



DD Solar’s business associates help villagers adopt and run the technology at every step.

“Whether it is the solar atta chakkis or the sugarcane crushers, there’s a clear need for them. Running on diesel is incredibly expensive. Even if you park the climate part of it — the carbon dioxide emissions, the NOX emissions (harmful nitrogen oxides from fuel combustion), etc — what you’ve got is someone grinding flour at Rs 25 a unit. Then again, because they don't get stable three-phase power from the grid, they go to a mini grid operator, where the cost is prohibitive, around Rs 25 a unit. It eats into their margins. So, solar just makes sense. At DD Solar Solutions, we believe in powering livelihoods, empowering people to make their own money,” Tushar shares.

Making clean tech affordable

If you want to convince someone about the power of the sun, take them to watch a real-life success story. “When it comes to any capital expense, it is challenging to convince a rural customer. Only when they see the cost-benefit analysis or when you compare the profits to the operating expenses will they see reason to adopt it,” Tushar adds. Purchasing a product that costs upwards of Rs 10 lakh (a typical atta chakki) is not something most of them can afford, he reasons, pointing to how DD Solar Solutions is working with NBFCs to unlock loans for these customers.

Advertisment

“And we make sure that the earnings are about three times the monthly EMI. If you consider an oil expeller (a device that extracts oil from seeds), the person will be making around Rs 60,000 a month, with an EMI that won’t be higher than Rs 25,000 a month.”

The technology needs to give the beneficiary economic peace of mind.

Building trust with real-life examples

The Powering Livelihoods approach rests on the same moral reckoning. Acknowledging that early-stage scepticism is common among the adopters of clean tech, Abhishek reasons that most rural customers are not aware that these renewable technologies are capable of generating an income.



Solar atta chakkis are part of DRE technologies, small-scale, clean energy systems that generate and distribute power close to the point of consumption, rather than depending on a central grid.

Advertisment

“While every rural household in the country would be familiar with a solar panel for mobile charging, or a solar lantern, they might not imagine that solar could be used to grow fodder or as a cold storage solution. So the awareness gap is pretty big. Until they actually see it in action, it might prove difficult for them to decide to buy it. That’s where the Powering Livelihoods programme comes in; we invite them to witness successful models. These demo champions — early adopters of the solution — then demonstrate the technology to others in their area. Speaking to existing users gives them perspective and builds their confidence.”

Naveen is a case in point.

Prior to seeking out a solar-powered atta chakki, he gauged the pulse of the market by speaking to other micro-preneurs who’d taken the leap from diesel to solar. He judges success by certain fundamental yardsticks:

“Does it work well?

“What is the efficiency like?”

“Are you happy with your decision?”

Today, his confidence in the solar-powered device is reflected in the steady whirr of the machine that earns him Rs 60,000/month. After accounting for the maintenance costs, which go up to Rs 10,000 a month, Naveen says his net profit is around Rs 50,000 a month.

Of course, adapting technologies for a semi-urban or rural market is crucial, Tushar reasons. “In an urban setting, solar is more for cost savings. Battery storage isn’t as crucial. But this changes when you talk about a rural audience. They need battery storage. Then there’s also the part about ensuring that the EMIs are paid on time so that their credit score isn’t affected.”

This is where he says financial literacy is key. DD Solar Solutions has a network of business associates — people trusted in the community — who see to the implementation of the technology on the ground. Their impact has fanned out across the country with over 1,800 installations of the solar refrigerator pan India, and over 40 solar atta chakkis. Through its clean tech solutions and a robust mechanism of encouraging adoptions, DD Solar is scripting a new age India where possibility and sustainability live side by side.

All pictures courtesy DD Solar Solutions

Sources

'How Decentralised Renewable Energy-powered Technologies Impact Sustainable Livelihoods' by CEEW, Published on 9 April 2025.

From Rs 200 to Rs 9: Plummeting solar costs could spark India’s clean energy revolution by DTE Staff, Published on 2 June 2025.