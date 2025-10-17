As a Doctor, She Knew the Science but Surviving Breast Cancer at 29 Taught Her What Healing Truly Means

“Many people believe a diagnosis of breast cancer is a death sentence, but I stand here to prove them wrong,” Samrakshini says.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

On a bright October morning in 2019, Dr Samrakshini Golipelly, a fertility specialist practicing in Hyderabad at the time, received news that shook her. Her elder sister, Nandini, had been diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31.

Samrakshini could never have imagined then that this diagnosis would not only change her elder sister’s life forever but would alter her own path in ways she had never anticipated.

Their story begins in the town of Choppadandi in Telangana’s Karimnagar district. Here, their parents, Mohan and Bhagya, raised their children with determination and a guiding warmth.

Their mother, a woman of compassion and love, instilled in her daughters a sense of care and kindness. Their father, a man of few words but conviction, placed a strong emphasis on education and identity.

“My mother taught me that empathy is the root of all healing,” Samrakshini recalls fondly. “And my father’s silent encouragement was the foundation on which I built my dreams.”

She and Nandini, alongside their younger brother Sadgurgoutham, were raised in a home where love was constant and hope sustained them through every challenge.

Having completed her secondary schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Samrakshini pursued medicine with dedication, earning her MBBS degree in 2014 from Karimnagar.

She then moved to Hyderabad, further specialising with a diploma in Gynaecology and Obstetrics from Gandhi Medical College, followed by a Diplomate of National Board in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Care Hospital.

Completing a fellowship in reproductive medicine at Aishwarya Fertility Centre in 2022, she emerged as a fertility specialist practising in Bengaluru.

“Helping couples realise their dreams of parenthood gives me immense satisfaction. I was a healer in every sense, until life demanded I become a patient myself,” she tells The Better India.

A family confronts cancer

The first tremor of fate struck when Nandini, her elder sister, then working as a bank manager in Bengaluru, discovered a lump in her breast. Fear, disbelief, and denial clouded those early days. When she confided in her younger sister, she wasted no time.

Dr Samrakshini Golipelly was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 29 years old

“We arranged the tests immediately, including ultrasound and biopsy, as there was simply no time to wait,” the younger sister shares. “When the diagnosis came, it was shattering. My sister had breast cancer, and the genetic tests revealed she carried the BRCA1 gene mutation, which we knew significantly raised the risk of both breast and ovarian cancers. It felt like the ground had shifted beneath us.”

At the doctor’s insistence, the family underwent screening. Samrakshini’s own results confirmed she too carried the mutation.

“I would not call it negative thinking,” she reflects. “Perhaps it was more of an intuition. My sister and I look almost identical, though we are three years apart. There is no scientific basis to say people who look alike share the same genes; it does not work that way, but still, somewhere inside, I had a feeling I might test positive, too. And I did.”

High risk, tough choices

She pauses, then adds thoughtfully, “The thing with the BRCA1 mutation is, as the oncologist explained to me, it did not really matter whether I tested positive or negative. The fact that my elder sister had developed breast cancer in her early thirties meant I was already considered high risk. So, regardless of the result, I would need to undergo clinical follow-ups every six months. The gene status did not change that reality. In a way, we were prepared for it. I suppose being in the medical field gave me a more practical mindset.”

Her mother, Bhagya’s voice breaks with emotion while remembering the moment, “When one child suffers, a mother’s heart shatters. When two face this threat, a mother must become a fortress. There was no room for despair, only strength.”

Samrakshini's family gave her strength and support when she was battling breast cancer

The next two years were marked by intense vigilance. The fertility specialist submitted herself to screening every six months, including MRIs, ultrasounds, and physical exams. Each clear result was a fragile hope, but the underlying fear never fully ebbed.

Then, in March 2021, when she was 29 years old, the MRI revealed a tiny lesion. A biopsy confirmed it was early-stage breast cancer, stage 1B. The tumour was small but aggressive, with a Ki-67 index of 87 per cent signalling rapid growth.

“I remember the mixture of relief and dread,” she confesses. “Relief because it was caught early, dread because the aggressiveness meant time was of the essence.”

Amidst this personal turmoil, Samrakshini faced heartbreak. Her partner struggled to accept her genetic status, and the relationship ended. “People often see genetic mutations as a stigma rather than a medical fact,” she says quietly.

The treatment began immediately after the diagnosis. In April 2021, she underwent breast-conserving surgery to remove the tumour. Though the operation was a clinical success, it was laden with emotional significance. Every stitch felt like a reminder of the war her body had begun to fight, not just against the disease, but against the fear, grief, and uncertainty it had brought into her life.

Choosing fertility preservation

Soon after, another personal decision awaited her. The question of fertility preservation loomed large. At first, she was unsure because the future was uncertain, and the thought of planning for children seemed impossibly distant. But her mother and sister stood firmly beside her, encouraging her to think beyond the illness.

“My mother told me that one day, when all this is behind me, I might want the chance to be a mother. I should not let cancer take that from me,” she explains.

Samrakshini began her chemotherapy and radiotherapy when India was grappling with the brutal second wave of COVID-19

Those words stayed with her. Choosing to undergo fertility preservation before starting chemotherapy became a way of reclaiming control and preserving the possibility of life after cancer. “Choosing to protect my fertility was an act of hope, a promise to myself of life beyond cancer,” she reflects.

Cancer amid a crisis

The months that followed were some of the most testing times of her life. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy began just as India was grappling with the brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals were pushed to their limits, oxygen supplies ran dangerously low, and an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty hung heavy in the air.

Amid this national crisis, the survivor fought her own private battle, not just against the cancer, but against the crushing solitude that treatment demanded. With her immune system severely compromised, strict isolation became necessary. She remained confined to a single room for weeks on end, separated from the comfort of family and friends.

“I remember those days vividly,” she says softly. “The silence in that room was deafening. It was not just the physical pain; it was the emotional weight of being so alone. The only sounds were the beep of monitors and the cold click of syringes. There were no visitors and no embraces. Just me and the fight.”

Her younger brother, Sadgurgoutham, became her pillar of support. “I was her chauffeur, her laughter-bringer, and her anchor,” he shares. “Even when I faltered, I tried to be her light in the darkness. She deserved nothing less.”

Her mother Bhagya watched silently, tears hidden, offering care through acts, like preparing nourishing meals, urging rest and meditation, reminding her to hold on. “My daughters taught me resilience. Even when I felt helpless, I found strength in being present,” she says.

Rebuilding after the storm

By September 2021, her treatment had drawn to a close. The shift was not a swift return to normalcy, but a slow, often painful process of healing, one that tested both body and spirit. The scars she carried were not only etched into her skin but also lingered within.

Samrakshini's willpower and strength helped her battle breast cancer within a few months of diagnosis

“My body was exhausted, my hair had fallen out, and I felt fragile,” she reflects. “But slowly, almost imperceptibly, I began to gather myself again. Piece by piece, I rebuilt who I was, not quite the same, but stronger in ways I never expected.”

In December, she returned to her clinic in Bengaluru. “Walking into the outpatient department again was both healing and humbling. I met patients with a new depth of compassion. Having lived the fear, I could offer more than just medical advice,” she says.

To tend to her healing, she embraced yoga, meditation, and journaling. “Each morning, I wrote down gratitude. Those small rituals were lifelines,” she explains.

During this time, fate introduced her to Harteij, a fellow cancer survivor who had battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Their conversations, born during her chemotherapy days, blossomed into a strong connection. “Our scars were not signs of defeat but emblems of resilience,” she says. They married, united not just by love but by shared understanding.

Nandini reflects on her sister’s courage, “Even when I was broken, Samrakshini was my hope and my shelter. Her calm gave me strength.” Bhagya adds, “True strength is not the absence of fear, but moving forward despite it. Watching my daughters suffer was agonising, but it revealed a well of resilience I never knew I had.”

Sadgurgoutham says, “Though her body was diminished, her spirit expanded. Every smile was a living example of her bravery.” Together, their voices paint a portrait of shared courage, bound by love and determination.

A voice for the silent battles

Beyond survival, Samrakshini’s mission intensified. As a fertility consultant, she helps couples navigate the complexities of genetic risk and fertility preservation.

Today, in her Bengaluru clinic, Samrakshini listens to stories of hope and heartbreak, guiding women with honesty

“I guide those who fear stigma, loss, and uncertainty,” she says. “My lived experience enriches my practice. I speak openly about early detection, affordable screening, and the importance of genetic counselling.”

Her advice to women facing breast cancer is compassionate. “Do not let fear or stigma hold you back,” she says gently.

“Early detection can save your life. Do not delay your screenings, and above all, do not make it a taboo to talk about it. Speak openly and seek support from your family, your friends, and your doctors. Surround yourself with people who will stand by you. Your story deserves to be heard, and your life is worth fighting for.”

Her journey teaches that knowledge, though sometimes daunting, empowers action. Healing is a mosaic of body, mind, and soul. Survival is not an end, but a new beginning.

“I am more than my diagnosis,” she declares. “I am a voice for those who tremble in fear. This journey redefines what it means to live with breast cancer.”

Today, in her Bengaluru clinic, she listens to stories of hope and heartbreak, guiding women with honesty and compassion through experience. In every life she touches, she leaves behind a message, the very one she began her own journey with. Where many still believe that breast cancer is a death sentence, she believes it is, instead, a sentence rewritten. Rewritten with courage, with love, and with an unshakeable will to live.

All pictures courtesy Dr Samrakshini Golipelly