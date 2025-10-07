Expert-Backed Tips for Early Breast Cancer Detection Every Woman Should Know

Every October, conversations around breast cancer awareness take centre stage. Yet for many women, the subject remains clouded in silence, stigma, or a simple lack of information. In India, breast cancer has now become the most common cancer among women, and the numbers are steadily rising.

From 2019 to 2023, reported cases increased from about 2,00,218 to 2,21,579, while deaths rose from 74,481 to 82,429. Alarmingly, 57 percent of cases are diagnosed at a late stage, where treatment is less effective and survival outcomes are lower.

Early detection can change the story, turning a potentially life-threatening illness into one that is possibly treatable.

However, doctors emphasise that self-breast checks are not a substitute for clinical screenings or mammograms, but they are an empowering first step in getting to know your body and spotting changes early.

Early warning signs of breast cancer

A new lump or thickened area in the breast or underarm

Unexplained pain or tenderness in one part of the breast

Change in size, shape, or appearance of the breast

Skin changes such as dimpling, puckering, redness, or rash

Nipple changes – inversion, discharge (other than breast milk), or sores

Swelling in part of the breast, even without a distinct lump

For menstruating women, a breast self-exam should be performed a few days after their period ends. For those who are post-menopausal, a breast self-exam should be performed on the same day of each month, such as the 1st or 15th day of the month.

“Women should be breast aware and learn breast self-examination from age 21. They should practice this at least once a month and learn how their breasts look and feel. Awareness that breast cancer can affect 1 in 25 women in India is essential because early detection can save lives in 99% of stage 1 disease,” Dr Ashutosh Kothari, Director – Breast Cancer, Oncoplastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, toldThe Better India.

He adds that women should also be mindful of their family history of breast and ovarian cancer. “If there is a positive history, they should see a specialist for formal risk assessment and management. If any concerns persist beyond one period cycle, it’s important to consult a specialist. Mammographic surveillance should start at age 45 every two years in women with no family history and continue until age 75.”

Doctors say self-breast checks aren’t replacements for screenings, but an empowering first step to know your body. Photograph: (Shutterstock)

Here’s a simple guide on how to perform a self-breast exam at home

In the shower

Using the pads of your three middle fingers, examine your entire breast and armpit using light, medium, and firm pressure. Perform this check monthly on both breasts to feel for any new lumps, thickenings, or other changes.

In front of a mirror

Stand in front of a mirror with your shoulders straight and arms on your hips. Look carefully for any differences in your breasts’ size or shape, skin abnormalities like dimpling, or changes in your nipples.

Then, with your palms on your hips, tense your chest muscles by pressing down firmly. This position can help reveal subtle dimpling or puckering that isn’t otherwise visible. Remember, it is normal for breasts to be slightly asymmetrical.

Lying down

When lying down, breast tissue flattens and spreads, making it easier to examine. To check your right breast, place a pillow under your right shoulder and your right arm behind your head.

Using the pads of your left hand’s three middle fingers, feel the entire breast and armpit area with varying pressure (light, medium, and firm) to detect any lumps or thickenings.

Finally, gently squeeze the nipple to check for discharge. Repeat the entire process for your left breast.

If you find a lump, schedule an appointment with your doctor, but don’t panic. Not all lumps are cancerous.

Self-breast checks help women understand their “normal”, empowering them to identify and report any changes to their doctor promptly. Photograph: (Shutterstock)

Screening and lifestyle recommendations

While mammography is essential for detecting tumours before they can be felt, breast self-exams play a complementary role. When practised regularly, they help women understand their “normal”, empowering them to identify and report any changes to their doctor promptly.

Chandigarh-based Dr Meesha Verma, Consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon, tells The Better India, “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle — daily exercise, healthy eating, avoiding alcohol and smoking — together with self-breast examination and recommended screening is important to reduce our risk of developing breast cancer.”

These practices, coupled with awareness, create a stronger chance of catching breast illnesses early and ensuring timely treatment.

