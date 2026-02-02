This New AI Tool Announced in Budget 2026 Aims to Help Farmers in Their Own Language

In Indian farming, timing shapes outcomes. A delayed advisory, a misunderstood instruction, or unclear guidance can affect yields and incomes across an entire season. For millions of farmers, especially small and marginal ones, access to timely and understandable agricultural knowledge remains uneven.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Union Budget 2026 seeks to address this gap through the launch of ‘Bharat Vistar’, a multilingual, AI-powered digital platform designed to bring scientific agricultural guidance directly to farmers in their own languages.

Announced on 1 February 2026, Bharat Vistar forms part of the government’s wider effort to modernise agriculture using technology while strengthening decision-making at the farm level.

Bringing agricultural knowledge closer to farmers

India’s agricultural research ecosystem produces a vast amount of scientific knowledge each year. Yet much of this information reaches farmers through fragmented channels, often limited by language and accessibility.

Advertisment

Bharat Vistar aims to bridge this gap.

‘Bharat Vistar Multilingual AI Tool for Farmers’ is an innovative platform designed to provide expert guidance in local languages. Photograph: (Quartz)

As outlined in Budget 2026 coverage, the platform will integrate data from existing digital agriculture resources, including the AgriStack framework, along with best-practice packages developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Artificial intelligence will be used to deliver customised agricultural advisories in multiple Indian languages, making guidance easier to understand and act upon.

The focus is on enabling farmers to receive relevant, localised advice without relying heavily on intermediaries.

What Bharat Vistar is designed to do

Bharat Vistar has been positioned as a decision-support platform rather than a static information portal.

According to Budget announcements, it is intended to provide AI-enabled, customised advisories that support farmers in planning and managing their agricultural activities based on local conditions. By integrating research-backed practices with digital infrastructure, the platform aims to help farmers assess risks and make informed decisions throughout the crop cycle.

The emphasis is on accessibility, regional relevance, and timely guidance, particularly for farmers who have had limited access to formal advisory services.

Why language access matters on the ground

For Lohith Reddy, founder of ‘Lohith Flora’ in Bengaluru, which specialises in chrysanthemum cultivation, language has long shaped how information reaches farmers. “In South India, many farmers understand only their local language,” he tells The Better India. “When important advisories come in English or Hindi, farmers often have to wait for someone else to explain them. That delay can affect how quickly they respond in the field.”

The tool uses artificial intelligence to analyse data on crop management, weather patterns, pest outbreaks, and market trends. Photograph: (iStock)

He explains that farming decisions often need to be made within narrow windows. “Clear guidance, delivered directly in a farmer’s own language, can help them act with confidence and avoid unnecessary losses.”

Supporting informed decisions through technology

Beyond translation, Bharat Vistar reflects a broader policy shift toward using technology to strengthen on-farm decision-making.

By combining ICAR’s scientific recommendations with AI-enabled systems and digital datasets, the platform is designed to support farmers in aligning farm practices with regional conditions. This approach aims to reduce uncertainty, especially for small and medium-scale farmers who depend on timely decisions for their livelihoods.

For growers like Lohith, the value lies in practicality. “Farmers want guidance they can actually use,” he says. “When information is relevant and understandable, it helps them plan better and protect what they have built.”

Part of a wider agri-tech push

Bharat Vistar fits within Budget 2026’s larger focus on technology-led rural growth. Alongside support for high-value agriculture, fisheries, and climate-smart practices, the platform signals an effort to connect digital infrastructure with everyday farming realities.

The long-term goal, as reflected in Budget messaging, is to improve productivity and resilience by strengthening the flow of knowledge from research institutions to the field.

What to watch as Bharat Vistar rolls out

As with any national digital platform, the impact of Bharat Vistar will depend on implementation. Key factors to watch include:

• Coverage across states and districts

• Depth of language support

• Ease of access for farmers using basic smartphones

• Integration with existing extension services

If these elements align, Bharat Vistar could play a meaningful role in shaping how farmers access advice and make decisions in the years ahead.

For India’s farming community, the promise of Bharat Vistar lies in empowerment. Photograph: (Reuters)

A step toward more confident farming

For India’s farming community, the promise of Bharat Vistar lies in empowerment. Timely, research-backed guidance delivered in familiar languages can help farmers manage risks and plan with greater certainty.

As Lohith reflects, “When farmers receive the right information at the right time, they can make decisions with confidence. That changes how farming feels and how outcomes look.”

With Bharat Vistar, Budget 2026 moves India closer to a future where technology supports farmers directly, from the field upward.

Sources:

‘What is Bharat Vistar? Indian FM Sitharaman proposes multilingual AI tool for agriculture sector’: by Prajvi Mathur for WION, Published on 1st February 2026.

‘AI Tools To Help, Advise Farmers To Reduce Risks: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget’: by NDTV News Desk, Published on 1st February 2026.