The story was originally published in June 2025.

As the monsoon rain gently tiptoes on rooftops and taps against windows, families gather around the warmth of their homes, cradling cups of steaming tea. It’s a familiar scene, one where the allure of freshly fried jackfruit fritters fills the air.

Advertisment

This versatile fruit transforms into a comforting, flavour-packed delicacy that pairs perfectly with heartwarming conversations.

Beyond its delightful taste, jackfruit holds secrets deep within its golden flesh and seeds. It's a mighty defender, armed with antibacterial, antifungal, and antidiabetic properties.

For those captivated by this monsoon marvel, gardeners Abhijeet Prajapati and Mini Sreekumar offer a guide to nurturing and growing this superfood in your backyard.

1) Choose the right spot

Advertisment

Select a location that gets at least six to seven hours of sunlight daily. If space is a constraint, you can also use a large pot or grow bag.

2) Prepare a nutrient-rich soil mix

When planting directly in the ground, ensure the soil is of good quality and has adequate drainage to prevent waterlogging. You can use a potting mix in a 7:3 ratio of soil to cow dung or opt for organic, nutrient-rich soil when planting in a pot.

Include ingredients like cow dung powder, neem cake, lime, and kitchen waste for an organic touch.

Advertisment



The seeds of jackfruit germinate in about a week.

3) Selecting a sapling

Get a healthy sapling from a local nursery, or try growing one from seed. The seeds germinate in about a week, but the cuttings may take more than a month to grow.

“It is to be noted that when planted from seeds, it may take about seven years for it to bear fruit. But if you bring a grafted plant from the nursery and plant it, you will start getting fruits in about three years,” says Abhijeet.

Advertisment

Now, gently place the sapling in the prepared soil, ensuring roots are spread out. Water thoroughly to settle it.

The ideal time for planting is June to August.

4) Regular care and monitoring

Water the plant whenever the topsoil is dry. Check soil moisture and set up watering schedules. You can use organic pesticides like neem oil to protect from insects.

5) Harvest your jackfruits

It takes about a month and a half before your plant starts growing. Jackfruit trees typically take three to five years to bear fruit.

Advertisment

By following these tips, you can enjoy the rewarding experience of growing your jackfruit tree, reaping its delicious and nutritious benefits.

Start now, and let the journey of nurturing begin!