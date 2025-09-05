Authors
Home Youth Inspiring Youth Once Mocked for His Accent, Today He Designs for Gucci & Dior

Once Mocked for His Accent, Today He Designs for Gucci & Dior

Once mocked for his roots and Avadhi accent, Saurabh Pandey turned rejection into resilience. From designing for Gucci, Prada, and Dior to making millions laugh, his story proves self-acceptance is true power.

By Shivani Gupta| Updated On
New Update
Once Mocked for His Accent, Today He Designs for Gucci & Dior

To survive, Saurabh Pandey worked 12-hour shifts at a mall while chasing his dream of design.

Saurabh Pandey was once the boy who never fit in. Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, he grew up with dreams that did not match the expectations around him.

Advertisment

His father drove a taxi in Mumbai, and as the eldest of three, everyone expected him to become a doctor or an engineer. But Saurabh’s heart was set on fashion.

When he moved to Mumbai, he lived with his father in a tiny chawl. To survive, he worked 12-hour shifts at a mall while chasing his dream of design. Opportunities came his way, but never easily. His Awadhi accent and village roots often made him stand out, and at his first job he was mocked and eventually fired.

Advertisment

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in his village, he found himself under pressure to marry. Instead of giving in, Saurabh made a life-changing decision: to accept himself openly and unapologetically. To his surprise, his parents embraced him with a love he had never expected. That moment became his turning point.

Over the next five years, he designed for Gucci, Prada, and Dior. Later, he began creating content, turning the very Awadhi that once drew mockery into his greatest strength.

Today, millions laugh with him, grandmothers bless him, and his story carries one message: when you accept yourself, the world follows.

Author
Shivani Gupta
Tags: content creation instagram saurabh pandey content creator Inspiring stories
You May Also like
TBI Showcase