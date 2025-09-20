This 22-YO Turned His Father’s Rickshaw Into a Viral Career With 87K Followers

On a humid afternoon in Muzaffarnagar, 22-year-old Sumit Prajapati adjusts his phone mount on the handle of his e-rickshaw. It’s not just a ride — it’s a set, a stage, and a platform for his growing audience of 80,000 Instagram followers.

Just two months ago, Sumit never imagined he’d be behind the wheel of a rickshaw. His dream was to become a software engineer. Life, however, has a way of rewriting scripts without permission.

The turning point came when tragedy struck home. One night, after returning from his generator service job, Sumit’s father tried to light the gas stove for dinner. A worn-out pipe gave way, flames erupted, and he suffered severe burns to his chest and neck.

The family of seven suddenly found themselves not only in emotional shock but also under the heavy weight of home and rickshaw loan EMIs. Out of sheer necessity, Sumit took up his father’s rickshaw. It was never part of his plan. “We weren’t financially stable, but I felt I had to step in,” he recalls.

A childhood of interrupted dreams

As a child, Sumit worked in the fields, washed cars, repaired vehicles, sold vegetables, and manned garment shops — all to keep his schooling alive. By Class 7, his parents could no longer afford his education. He persevered regardless, taking on odd jobs and eventually completing a bachelor’s degree in arts.

Over time, his interest in social media grew. He taught himself content creation and began producing videos on Instagram. His skills helped him land a job as a social media account manager for a local influencer. But the experience turned sour.

Sumit turned his father's e-rickshaw into a stage for viral social media content after a family tragedy.

“I was promised a salary of Rs 60,000 a month, most of it to be ‘saved’ and given later. He was an elderly man, so I thought I could trust him. Instead, I was paid only Rs 12,000, humiliated, and even accused of theft. That experience shattered my trust in jobs entirely. I decided I’d never work for someone else again,” Sumit says.

An idea on three wheels

When his father’s accident forced him to drive a rickshaw, Sumit drew on his one valuable skill — social media. He noticed that while others created content around cars and bikes, no one was making videos about rickshaws.

“I thought, why not make my rickshaw the star?” he says.

His first viral moment came when he recorded his family heading to a wedding. Within two days, the video had crossed a million views. The online applause didn’t immediately erase the offline mockery, though.

“When I wore a clean shirt and set out, neighbours would ask where I was headed. When I told them to drive a rickshaw, they laughed at me,” recalls Sumit.

But the laughter faded as his videos gained traction.

Even his father was sceptical at first. “He warned me that there was ‘no respect’ in the job. Commuters often hurl abuse at drivers. That day, I decided I would transform this work into something admirable,” Sumit says.

Steering towards stardom

In between rides and brand shoots, he now creates motivational videos from his rickshaw, reminding viewers that no work is small. He even plans to launch a series on “How to Earn Lakhs Driving a Rickshaw.”

Sumit began driving the e-rickshaw to support his family and manage financial burdens.

On average, Sumit earns about Rs 25,000 working just two days a week for a couple of hours. He receives four to five promotion requests daily. Last month alone, he earned up to Rs 1.5 lakh through brand promotions.

With these earnings, Sumit has cleared part of his family’s debt, bought a high-quality phone for content creation, and even given his sister pocket money. “The most emotional milestone was taking my mother, who had never been to a restaurant, out for a meal,” he says.

“These are small wins, but one of my biggest goals is to buy back the house we once had to sell for half its value,” he adds.

Sumit sees this work as a stepping stone to his bigger dream. “I know I cannot continue driving a rickshaw forever. I want to use social media to achieve my dream of becoming an actor and entering Bollywood,” he says.

His advice to others his age is simple but hard-earned: “Think about your future first, then your family and society. Build something of your own, no matter how small — sell vegetables, run a food stall, or drive your own rickshaw. Be the master of your own work. Even earning less can be better if it brings you satisfaction and peace.”

Edited by Vidya Gowri; all images courtesy: Sumit Prajapati Instagram.