These Pharmacy Students Are Using Bamboo Salt To Spark New Livelihoods in an Andhra Village

“Farming used to be our only hope, but when the rains failed, we had nothing else to fall back on,” says Lakshmamma, a small-scale farmer from Nagaiah Gari Palli.

In this village tucked away in the rural heartland of Andhra Pradesh, life once revolved entirely around farming — its rhythms of sowing and harvest shaping every aspect of daily life. But as the seasons grew unpredictable, this dependence on agriculture brought only anxiety and hardship.

Faced with an uncertain future, the villagers turned to an innovative, community-driven initiative — the Sustainable Bamboo Salt Production Project, launched in March 2024 with guidance from students of Mohan Babu University.

Rooted in the ancient art of bamboo salt making, the project offered them a new way to rebuild hope and stability.

A university’s vision meets a village’s need

Mohan Babu University — known for its progressive approach to education — launched an experiment in community engagement through its School of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Under the mentorship of Dr V Kiran and Dr J Venkateswara Rao, the university adopted Nagaiah Gari Palli as part of a broader effort to blend academic learning with social responsibility.

A grant of Rs 15,000 was awarded to support the initiative, enabling a group of students to lead the Sustainable Bamboo Salt Production Project. The core team — R Badrinath Reddy, Kanugonda Himani, D Usman Basha, Thupalli Divya Sree, and Pachipala Deepthi — comprises students aged 20 to 23 who immersed themselves in the village’s daily life and challenges.

In total, 60 students from the fourth and fifth-year Pharm D batches are part of the project, with the core team continuing to provide leadership and direction.

Leading the student team is Badrinath, an advocate for community empowerment. “The projects undertaken by our university students go beyond textbook learning; they are about applying knowledge to bring about tangible change. Our goal is to bridge the divide between academic theory and real-world impact,” he tells The Better India.

Connecting education with rural reality

The bamboo salt project unfolded as an experiential learning model, drawing students out of sterile lecture halls and into the heart of rural life. Guided closely by their mentors, they set clear goals, mapped milestones, and took ownership of every stage of the project — from coordinating logistics and liaising with village elders to troubleshooting production challenges.

“Our role was to mentor, but the students led the process,” recalls Dr Vema Kiran. “They gained invaluable skills not only in science, but also in communication, leadership, and cultural sensitivity.”

The team’s first hurdle was to build trust. “We approached the village sarpanch and elders, assuring them that our aim was to empower, not exploit,” says Badrinath.

The bamboo salt-making process sessions were scheduled flexibly to accommodate women’s household work

“Language and tone mattered immensely, so we had to listen as much as we spoke.”

Students fluent in Telugu took the lead in conversations, receiving guidance on respectful communication — especially when addressing elders and presenting the project as a genuine partnership rather than an academic exercise.

Understanding bamboo salt production: A step-by-step journey

The process of bamboo salt production is intricate — rooted in tradition yet requiring modern precision to ensure quality and safety. Many villagers were unfamiliar with the technique, so they were trained through hands-on, step-by-step sessions.

Step 1: Selecting the bamboo

Locally sourced bamboo, abundant in nearby forests, is chosen for its natural strength and hollow stems — mature enough to withstand high roasting temperatures.

Step 2: Preparing bamboo tubes

The tubes are thoroughly cleaned, dried, and then filled with high-quality salt sourced from local salt pans.

Step 3: Roasting

The filled bamboo tubes are sealed with clay at both ends to contain the salt. Using firewood, they are roasted over an open flame — a process requiring precise temperature control to prevent burning and to ensure that minerals from the bamboo and clay infuse into the salt. The roasting cycle is repeated up to nine times to enhance purity and medicinal properties.

Step 4: Extraction and packaging

Once cooled, the salt is carefully extracted, sieved, and packaged hygienically using simple but effective materials to preserve quality.

Training became a collaborative exchange — students explained the science in accessible terms, while local resource persons shared traditional insights. “We emphasised practical repetition and peer learning,” says student leader Badrinath. “Everyone practised together until they felt confident.”

Sessions were scheduled flexibly to accommodate women’s household work and farmers’ field routines.

Women began gaining confidence and a stronger voice in community decisions through the sustainable bamboo salt project

Harvesting hope beyond farming

More than 20 families were directly involved in the production cycles. But the project’s impact extended far beyond them. In a village of just 250 residents, knowledge spreads quickly and generously.

Through informal teaching, shared experience, and a strong sense of collaboration, the participating families began passing on what they had learned to neighbours, relatives, and even friends in nearby villages.

Today, an estimated 1,000 people, including those from adjoining communities, have been indirectly impacted by the initiative. Whether by observing a roasting session, joining a packaging demonstration, or learning the science behind bamboo salt during evening chats, these extended circles are steadily gaining awareness and new skills.

“This was never meant to stay within a select group,” says Badrinath. “From the beginning, we aimed to build something the entire community could take ownership of — a model that could uplift and empower the rural population of Andhra Pradesh.”

He adds, “We’ve seen uncles teaching nephews, mothers guiding daughters-in-law, and farmers sharing tips with growers from the next hamlet. That’s the power of community-led innovation.”

For Lakshmamma, the experience was life-changing. “I was nervous at first, but the students guided me patiently,” she says. “Now, I spend a few hours each week making bamboo salt. It gives my family hope that we can depend on something beyond farming. Agriculture is unpredictable, but this new skill brings stability and reassurance into our lives.”

The project also sparked wider social change. Women began gaining confidence and a stronger voice in community decisions, while collective marketing ideas started taking shape.

The team’s first hurdle was to build trust, but with patience and determination, they overcame the problem

“We envision forming a cooperative for bamboo salt sales,” explains Badrinath. “For that, we need FSSAI certification to enter larger markets. Right now, that’s our main bottleneck — but once cleared, it could transform our scale and reach.”

Mentor Dr Kiran highlights the initiative’s environmental value. “Bamboo salt production is a green enterprise,” he notes. “It uses renewable bamboo and avoids chemical processing, promoting sustainability alongside economic empowerment.”

Turning hurdles into stepping stones

Initial hesitation was one of the biggest hurdles. “Villagers doubted whether bamboo salt could be commercially viable,” says Himani. “Patience and trust-building were key to overcoming such doubts.”

The team also faced resource constraints — ensuring consistent bamboo quality, managing roasting temperatures, and accommodating women’s household responsibilities all required flexibility and empathy in planning.

Yet, the spirit of collaboration never faltered. “The villagers’ willingness to learn, combined with the students’ dedication, helped us complete eight successful roasting cycles for the first batch so far,” says Badrinath proudly.

Learning beyond the lecture hall

Mohan Babu University’s commitment goes far beyond funding. The institution offers academic mentorship, resources, and a platform for students to translate theory into practice. Community engagement is embedded into the curriculum through project-based learning, internships, and workshops.

Working with local youth and women has given the students insight into the power of collective effort

“Our goal is to nurture socially responsible graduates,” says Dr Kiran. “Students don’t just gain technical skills — they grow as empathetic leaders.”

The university’s adoption of Nagaiah Gari Palli as a focal community reflects its long-term vision of sustained rural partnership.

“This project taught me that real learning happens when you step outside classrooms and connect with people,” shares Himani. “The smiles of villagers when they make salt with confidence are priceless.”

Usman, another core team member, adds, “Working with local youth and women has given me insight into resilience and the power of collective effort.”

Divya Sree reflects, “Seeing traditional practices validated through science inspired me. It’s about preserving heritage while embracing innovation.”

Deepthi agrees, “The pride villagers take in their work is contagious. I feel honoured to be part of their journey.”

Today, Nagaiah Gari Palli is no longer just a farming village — it is emerging as a hub of eco-friendly entrepreneurship and cultural revival. The bamboo salt project stands as a powerful example of how education, when rooted in community needs, can spark sustainable change.

As Lakshmamma puts it, “Before, we feared the future. Now, we see opportunities. This project didn’t just teach us to make salt — it taught us to believe in ourselves.”

With continued support from Mohan Babu University and the dedication of its students and mentors, the bamboo salt initiative is poised to uplift many more lives in rural Andhra Pradesh.

All pictures courtesy Mohan Babu University