After 50 Years, Blackbucks Return to Chhattisgarh’s Barnawapara Sanctuary — What Made This Remarkable Comeback Possible?

For half a century, the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh knew the blackbuck only as a memory. Once plentiful across the open grasslands of Balodabazar district, this elegant antelope, celebrated for its striking horns and swift and graceful movements, had disappeared from the state by the 1970s.

Rampant poaching, the encroachment of human settlements, and the fragmentation of its habitat had driven it to local extinction, leaving the meadows eerily silent, bereft of one of their most iconic inhabitants.

In 2018, the Chhattisgarh Forest Department resolved to make this change. Recognising both the ecological and symbolic void left by the blackbuck, officials embarked upon a historic reintroduction programme at Barnawapara.

The initiative was not just an act of restoration, but a precisely devised five-year revival plan spanning 2021 to 2026, intended to reestablish the species in its ancestral home.

The journey back

The programme commenced with the careful translocation of 77 blackbucks, 50 from the National Zoological Park in New Delhi and 27 from the Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden in Bilaspur. These animals were initially housed in secure enclosures for up to two years, a period during which they acclimatised to the local terrain and climate before being gradually released into the wild.

Through perseverance and careful planning, the sanctuary’s blackbuck population began to flourish Photograph: (Roundglass Sustain)

The early years proved challenging. A pneumonia outbreak claimed eight blackbucks, a sobering reminder of the fragility of the undertaking. Nevertheless, the forest department responded decisively, introducing improved enclosures with sand layering and upgraded drainage, appointing on-call veterinary support, and establishing a dedicated team to oversee nutrition, habitat management, and health monitoring.

Restoring the meadow

Through perseverance and careful planning, the sanctuary’s blackbuck population began to flourish. By 2025, Barnawapara boast approximately 190 blackbucks. Their return has not only revived a species but also rejuvenated the grassland ecosystem.

The blackbuck’s grazing habits help control invasive plants, supporting biodiversity and maintaining the delicate balance of the open meadows they once dominated.

Buoyed by this success, the Chhattisgarh Forest Department is now planning to replicate the model in other suitable sanctuaries, such as the Gomardha Wildlife Sanctuary. With its expansive grasslands and favourable topography, Gomardha promises another stronghold where the blackbuck can survive and become a lasting feature of Chhattisgarh’s natural heritage.

The blackbuck’s grazing habits help control invasive plants Photograph: (Roaming Owls)

The revival of the blackbuck in Barnawapara is proof of the power of detailed planning, vigilance, and undying dedication. It emphasises the importance of habitat restoration, scientific foresight, and sustained human effort in conserving endangered species.

As herds of blackbucks once again traverse the sanctuary’s meadows, they embody a restored harmony between nature and responsibility.

Source:

“It went locally extinct for 50 years. Then, the blackbuck made a miraculous comeback in Chhattisgarh’s Barnawapara sanctuary”: by Jayprakash S Naidu for The Indian Express, published on 21 October 2025.