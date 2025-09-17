In India’s rapidly growing cities, water scarcity is no longer a future threat; it is a daily struggle. Bengaluru’s borewells are running dry, Chennai has faced “Day Zero” scenarios, and even Mumbai and Kolkata are starting to feel the pressure. Despite increasing awareness, the crisis often feels distant until it shows up at the tap.

“We do not value water until we run out of it,” says Navkaran Singh Bagga, founder and CEO of Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems. “But the truth is, we are already in a crisis. It is just unevenly distributed. Some have more than they need, while others are forced to drink unsafe water, and that is what pushed me to act.”

Navkaran did not come from the world of environmental science or engineering. Born and raised in Kolkata, he studied finance and accounting. But it was his ingrained fascination with technology, one that began as a child taking apart video cassette recorders (VCRs) and assembling his own computers, that ultimately shaped his life’s work.

“I have always been more curious than cautious. I did not know at the time that water would be the focus, but once I saw how neglected the space is, especially in terms of innovation, I knew this is it,” he tells The Better India.

In 2017, he launched ‘Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems’ with a vision to create machines that can produce clean drinking water straight from the air.

With no backing from investors or government grants, he set out to prove that safe and sustainable water can be delivered without relying on pipelines, groundwater extraction, or plastic bottles.

From thin air to drinking water

The inspiration behind the company’s technology is a simple question that few stop to ask: why are we not using the water already around us?

Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems was founded by Navkaran Singh Bagga in Kolkata

Every day, the atmosphere carries vast amounts of moisture, even in dry-looking environments. Akvo’s Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) are designed to tap into this humidity and turn it into potable water.

The process begins by drawing in ambient air through a fan system. This air is then filtered to remove dust and pollutants. Once cleaned, it enters a cooling chamber where it is brought down to a temperature that triggers condensation — the same process you see when a cold drink sweats on a hot day. These water droplets are collected in a food-grade stainless steel tank.

The collected water then undergoes multiple stages of purification. It passes through sediment and carbon filters to remove any residual particles and odours. A final ultraviolet (UV) treatment ensures any bacteria or viruses are neutralised.

Essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium are added to improve the taste and nutritional profile. The end product is mineral-balanced water, not from the ground, but from the air itself.

“We are not filtering existing water. We are creating it from a completely new source,” the 39-year-old founder explains. “It makes a real difference in places where traditional water sources are either unavailable or unreliable.”

Designed for places that need it most

Akvo’s machines are particularly well-suited to tropical and coastal regions where humidity levels are higher, including cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. In ideal conditions, one unit of electricity can produce up to four litres of water.

Akvo’s Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) are designed to convert moisture in the air into clean water

In places with lower humidity, like Bengaluru, the efficiency is closer to two and a half litres per unit, still substantial, especially when the alternative is no water at all.

The machines are also adaptable when it comes to power. They can run on regular electricity, solar panels, or even diesel generators, making them suitable in off-grid areas and emergency response zones.

“Water should not be a luxury item,” Navkaran says. “And with the right technology, it does not have to be. We can decentralise access to clean water.”

Since the first commercial deployment in 2018, the company has installed more than 2,000 systems in 15 countries. From South India to South America, the machines have produced over 100 million litres of clean drinking water, without drawing a single drop from the ground.

The machines are currently installed in six Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, and have expanded globally to countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and several in South America, like Chile, Ecuador, and Colombia.

Water solutions that work for everyone

Beyond the science and engineering, it is the stories of the people using the machines that make the impact feel real.

In Gujarat, PGP Glass Private Limited, a major manufacturer of decorative glass for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, had been exploring sustainable alternatives to bottled water for its workforce.

The collected water undergoes multiple stages of purification so that it is safe for drinking

“When we looked at our environmental footprint, we realised water use was a blind spot,” says Sudeesh Menon, project manager. “What stood out to us about Akvo is not just the atmospheric water generator (AWG) technology, it is how simple and efficient the system is. There is no water wastage, no complex maintenance, and it provides our staff with clean drinking water every day. It might seem like a small change, but it has made a big difference in our daily operations.”

At Corewire Surface Technology, a welding consumables manufacturer, sustainability has always been a company value, but putting it into action hasn’t always been easy.

“We had all these policies about reducing plastic and energy consumption. But when it came to water, we were still relying on plastic bottles. Akvo gave us a practical way to change that. It feels good to know we are not just talking about change, we are contributing towards it,” says Sabin, their purchase officer.

Among the more interesting examples is the Tuppadahalli Wind Farm in Karnataka, operated by Acciona, a company committed to renewable energy.

“We are producing clean electricity for tens of thousands of homes,” says Sumanta V S, site manager.

“It made no sense that we were still shipping in bottled water. With Akvo, we are now generating clean water on-site, just like we do with power. It is aligned, efficient, and honestly overdue.”

In ideal conditions, one unit of electricity can produce up to four litres of water in this system

Scaling without selling out

Akvo runs with a focused team of 38 people and, by design, has never brought in outside investors. The founder explains this is a strategic decision to retain full control over the company’s direction and stay committed to its mission without external pressure.

“We did not want to be pushed into chasing profits at the expense of purpose,” he explains. “By growing sustainably, we have been able to stay true to why we started.”

The company offers clients two flexible options. The first is a straightforward purchase model, where companies buy the system outright. The second is an OPEX-based model known as Build, Own, Operate, Transfer (BOOT).

In this setup, Akvo installs and operates the system at the client’s site without any upfront investment. The client pays for the amount of water they consume. It is a hassle-free way to access clean water while avoiding capital expenditure and ongoing maintenance.

“For a lot of businesses, the upfront cost of sustainability is what stops them from making the switch. We removed that barrier,” Navkaran says.

Akvo’s machines are particularly well-suited to tropical and coastal regions where humidity levels are higher

The systems range in capacity, from small 50-litre-per-day units to industrial setups that generate up to 30,000 litres per day. A hospital in Mumbai reported a 22% cut in water procurement costs after switching to Akvo.

Next steps into the water revolution

The company already has a presence in parts of Africa and the Gulf, but now aims to considerably increase its footprint. With humidity levels well-suited to its technology and water scarcity at critical levels, the company is seeking new partnerships to install more atmospheric water generator machines and expand access to sustainable drinking water.

“These regions have the need and the humidity,” the founder says. “We aim to build the most cost-effective water generation systems and deploy them where they are needed most.” Still, he remains cautious about over-promising.

“We are not going to solve the global water crisis alone,” he admits. “But if we can give people more control over their water, reduce dependence on vulnerable sources, and make it sustainable, that is already a big step.”

A different way of thinking about water

At a time when water scarcity is becoming the norm, Akvo’s story is less about miraculous technology and more about a shift in mindset — one that sees water not as something we must dig, pipe, or bottle, but as something that is already around us, waiting to be utilised.

Since the first commercial deployment in 2018, the company has installed more than 2,000 systems in 15 countries

“The atmosphere does not discriminate; it holds water for all of us. The real question is whether we are ready to change the way we think about accessing it,” the founder concludes.

(Edited by Vidya Gowri Venkatesh; All pictures courtesy Navkaran Singh Bagga)