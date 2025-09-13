The Farming Collectives Restoring Land, Water, & Livelihood for 2 Lakh Families With Sustainable Practices

This is the second part of our story on PRADAN’s regenerative farming initiative in Jharkhand. In Part 1, we met Gyanlata Hemrom, a farmer from Khunti, whose life was transformed when she began running a women-led bio-resource centre (BRC). Now, we turn to the bigger picture — how collective action, farmer-producer organisations, and government partnerships are helping this movement reach thousands of farmers across the state.

When women farmers lead, entire villages change

Farmer producer organisations (FPOs) serve as input providers and marketing support for farmers. They collaborate with BRCs to facilitate this process.

Describing this, Manmait Devi, an executive committee member of the Ghagra Women’s FPO from Gumla district, notes, “We have 1,700 members in our FPO. We work with our farmer sisters to help them practise regenerative farming.”

“After crop planning with FPO members, we deliver organic fertilisers and pesticides directly to their villages based on their requirements. If an FPO requests two tonnes of super compost with specific quality parameters, such as moisture content and inoculants, the BRC can prepare it. With PRADAN’s support, our BRC sisters produce organic inputs, which the FPO then distributes to each village. Farmers have seen the benefits and recognise that abandoning chemicals for organic methods is better,” she adds.

Manmait Devi, executive member of Ghagra Women’s FPO in Gumla, helps coordinate support for 1,700 farmer members. (Picture source: PRADAN)

Jitendra Kumar, Team Coordinator at PRADAN, who has created a cluster of regenerative farming in Gumla district and has been working closely with the Ghaghra women's FPO for the last four years, notes, "A major strategy of the FPO has been to consciously avoid applying for a license to sell synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, even though it is lucrative and offers high margins. Instead, we have chosen to stay committed to regenerative farming practices. I believe regenerative farming is the future. It's a sustainable pathway to doubling farmers’ incomes, fostering self-reliance, and building prosperous villages."

Soil that lives again

Compost plays a crucial role in the regenerative agriculture system to protect soil health, and the required volumes are quite high — around 600 kilograms per acre, according to Sutar.

“However, for large-scale demand, such as 2 to 4 tonnes of compost from a BRC, it was initially challenging for entrepreneurs to produce a single batch of that size. To address this, we explored a large-scale composting method that allows entrepreneurs to produce 20 to 30 tonnes in a single batch. These large compost units were initially set up by one BRC entrepreneur, who prepared the compost, which was then sold as raw compost,” he explains.

Compost has become central to Jharkhand’s regenerative farming, with 600 kg needed per acre to revive soil health. (Representational picture source: Shutterstock)

He adds, “Other BRCs or local entrepreneurs could buy this raw compost, add microbial inoculants, and sell it in their local markets as ‘super compost.’ Over time, however, we realised this approach was too cumbersome. We now promote medium-sized compost units, enabling local farmers and entrepreneurs to prepare, inoculate, and sell compost efficiently.”

To improve soil health, PRADAN adopted scientific soil testing methods. In collaboration with a startup associated with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), they introduced the KRANTI soil testing kit to farmers in Jharkhand. This kit enables BRC entrepreneurs or village-level resource persons to test the soil's organic carbon content.

“We focus primarily on organic carbon content to monitor soil health. Additionally, we perform soil imputation or compaction tests, using established methodologies, to provide a comprehensive assessment of soil conditions in targeted areas,” claims Sutar.

Saving every drop of rain

In parts of rural Jharkhand, where PRADAN has made these interventions, the terrain is highly undulating, with most areas being upland and slopey, according to Sutar.

“These upland areas, which constitute about 50-55% of Jharkhand’s land, are prone to soil erosion during rainfall, especially in the upper catchment areas. When it rains, the topsoil is washed away due to the velocity of water runoff, leading over time to degraded land characterised by rocks, where farming becomes difficult. The remaining 35-40% of the land consists of low-lying areas, which are suitable for paddy cultivation as water remains available for 4 to 6 months during the monsoon (Kharif) season. However, the erosion of topsoil in uplands reduces soil fertility, adversely affecting productivity. Thus, in situ water management becomes crucial to prevent soil erosion and conserve soil moisture,” he says.

About 50–55% of Jharkhand’s land is upland and erosion-prone, making soil and water conservation vital for farming. (Representational picture source: Shutterstock)

To address this, PRADAN has introduced several models. “For areas with steep slopes (more than 8-10%), we promote contour trenching and staggered trenches, along with the plantation of timber and other trees to reduce water runoff. For slopes between 4% and 8%, we promote smaller micro-catchment interventions, dividing plots into smaller blocks of 30x40 feet, and digging pits in corners for water retention and planting,” he explains.

“Additionally, in smoother terrain, we encourage the construction of farm bunds or small embankments across plots to retain water. Many large plots lack proper terracing or bunding, which limits their water-holding capacity. Implementing these interventions under the umbrella of integrated natural resource management techniques helps conserve soil and water, thereby improving land productivity and resilience against erosion,” he adds.

These water management practices are also integrated into government programs like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Watershed Development Mission. At the state level, these programs are overseen by the Department of Rural Development, and the construction of structures like wells and farm bunds was made possible through effective collaboration with them. PRADAN has successfully incorporated natural resource management (NRM) techniques into the guidelines of its flagship schemes, ensuring a broader reach.

“This not only reflects PRADAN’s collaborative approach but also demonstrates how partnerships with government systems are vital for scaling impact,” says Sutar.

Farming with nature, not against it

‘Farmers didn’t need much convincing’

As Sutar recalls, “Our work with regenerative agriculture began during COVID, around July 2020. The process of adopting this began with a discussion online between a few of us from PRADAN, experts on organic farming and others from the development sector who wanted to start something different to regenerate the soil and bring prosperity to our farmers. After extensive research, we felt that it was suitable for our context in Jharkhand and started a pilot programme in the Palkot block of Gumla district.”

PRADAN’s pilot programme with 15 farmers working on about 10 decimals (0.1 acres) of land each. They adopted regenerative agriculture through a model called multi-layer farming. This approach involves cultivating multiple crops at different vertical levels on the same land to enhance soil health and sustainable land use. Specifically, farmers grow underground crops such as root vegetables, cover crops to protect and enrich the soil, trellised plants like gourds supported by structures, and additional crops like papaya around the perimeter.

Earthworms returned to fields after just one Kharif season of regenerative farming in Gumla district. (Representational picture source: Shutterstock)

“We started this with 15 farmers, and you wouldn’t believe that after one Kharif season, we found earthworms in the field, indicating healthy, fertile soil with sufficient moisture, organic matter, and a balanced pH. This was a very striking moment for us and the farmers. In terms of yield and production, we have got the same results or better as compared to conventional chemical farming, despite initial fears from our farmers,” says Sutar.

Following the pilot programme, PRADAN began working with 100 farmers across Jharkhand’s diverse agro-climatic zones, and there are 42 civil society organisations that offer support to the 2 lakh farmers practising regenerative agriculture.



“A key strategy was to create a coalition of stakeholders around regenerative farming. Collaborating closely with the Jharkhand chapter of the National Coalition for Natural Farming (NCNF), PRADAN contributed towards building a pool of farmer cadres and master trainers to strengthen their capacity in regenerative farming. Today, around 2 lakh farmers practise regenerative agriculture across the state, with extensive support from civil society organisations and the state government,” he affirms.

Back to ancestral wisdom, backed by science

Convincing the farmers to adopt this method was surprisingly straightforward, notes Sutar.

As he recalls, “It was very easy to convey this message to farmers. When I started this training in Khunti district during COVID, I was initially fearful of how to convince them. But their response was very positive. In a way, these farmers were just going back to practising the kind of natural farming their ancestors followed, but this time backed by evidence-based science. It’s ‘experts’ and people like us who first convinced them to adopt chemical-based farming. Now, they are going back to what they used to do.”

More crops, less expense

Sushanti Bhagat, a 37-year-old farmer from Sanatol (Opa) village in Lohardaga district, is currently growing grafted brinjal, tomato, cucumber, and paddy on her 1.5-acre farm. Speaking to The Better India, she explains how regenerative agriculture changed her life.

"After switching to regenerative farming, I have seen a major reduction in crop diseases. Previously, we relied heavily on chemicals, which made our food unhealthy and caused us many health problems. Now, by practising regenerative agriculture, diseases in our crops have decreased considerably. The soil has also become loose and fertile,” she says.

With regenerative farming, Sushanti Bhagat now cultivates multiple crops on her 1.5-acre land in Sanatol village. (Picture source: PRADAN)

“Earlier, if we didn’t spray chemicals for a week, our crops would be damaged or dried up, and insects would attack them more frequently. Now, even if we don’t treat the crops for 10 days, they do not get damaged, and we can harvest them for a longer period. As for fertilisers and pesticides, we buy them from the BRC in the next village. We also prepare Jeevamrit (a traditional, fermented organic liquid that boosts soil microbial activity and provides nutrients) and other such natural pesticides," she adds.

Also, Bhagat can now grow crops throughout the year. "Earlier, we only irrigated during the rainy season, so we couldn’t farm in all three seasons. Now, after getting a well built through MNREGA, we can farm throughout the year. We have also installed drip irrigation on our land to use water efficiently. Some families nearby also irrigate using my well," she says.

In terms of selling her crops, Bhagat faced difficulties because she had to travel to the city market, where middlemen would often offer her lower rates. “This made our work more difficult, and sometimes we didn't get a fair price. But now, with support from PRADAN and our FPO, we can sell our crops directly in the market. PRADAN also assists in providing quality seeds. This support has made farming easier and more profitable for us."

Across Jharkhand, farmers are shifting from chemicals to organic methods that allow longer harvests and higher profits. (Representational picture source: Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Shibani Soren, a farmer from Kolabari village that comes under Sonadhap Panchayat in Dumka district, engaged in an interesting experiment on her three acres.

"Last year, we cultivated crops using both chemical and organic methods on different plots. The crops grown with chemicals grew quickly and were sold within four months, but they didn't produce fruit for long. In contrast, the organically grown crops yielded fruits for a longer period, and the plants remained healthy. I was able to harvest and sell organic produce for over 10 months, earning more profit. This year, we have fully transitioned to regenerative farming for our chilli, turmeric and marigold crops," she says.

In addition, she has access to wells built through schemes like MGNREGA and solar pumps installed with support from PRADAN.

“We have been practising regenerative farming for two to three years. In the first year, our costs were higher because we bought more inputs, but now, since we make our own compost and organic pesticides like Nimastra and Agniastra, our expenses have decreased significantly. This has improved our farming results. Earlier, with chemical farming, expenses used to increase, and we could only grow one crop at a time. Now, with organic farming, we practice multi-layer cropping—growing four to five crops on the same land—and intercropping, such as planting cabbage and radish alongside chilli. This way, we are earning more from the same land,” she says.

