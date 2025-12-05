A Gen Z Gram Pradhan: This 22-YO Has Taken Charge of Her Uttarakhand Village

When Sakshi Rawat was handed the keys to her village office in Kui, Pauri Garhwal, she did not see it as a title or an accolade. At just 22 years old, she saw it as a responsibility, a chance to bring fresh ideas to a place she calls home.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Having completed a BTech in biotechnology, she had the option of a high-flying urban career. Instead, she chose to return to her roots, determined to shape the future of her community with the same rigour and ambition she applied to her studies.

Supported wholeheartedly by her family, particularly her father, her decision to step into the role of Gram Pradhan reflects confidence. Her election is more than a personal milestone; it is a sign that a new generation of Indians is ready to take the reins of rural governance.

Education meets innovation

Sakshi’s academic training in biotechnology may seem far removed from village administration, yet she views it as a distinct advantage. She brings analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a scientific approach to governance, aiming to modernise Kui’s economy and livelihoods.

One of her primary goals is to prevent the migration of young people in search of employment. She envisions farmers cultivating exotic fruits and developing floriculture projects, generating income while keeping talent and energy within the village.

Sakshi brings analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a scientific approach to governance. Photograph: (India Today)

At the same time, she is committed to improving infrastructure, enhancing school facilities, and expanding digital access, with particular attention to empowering women to participate fully in village decisions.

Her plans are ambitious but grounded, combining innovation with practical solutions. Rather than piecemeal measures, her approach is strategic, aiming to change Kui into a model of sustainable and inclusive development.

Youth, vision, and a new path forward

Her approach to leadership is defined by engagement and foresight. During her college years in Pauri, she worked closely with rural communities, observing their challenges, listening to their concerns, and understanding the intricacies of everyday life in a hilly village. These experiences instilled in her the conviction that meaningful change requires proximity, empathy, and hands-on leadership.

Her election challenges conventional notions that leadership is the preserve of the older or more experienced. By stepping into office at 22, she demonstrates that vision, determination, and intelligence can outweigh seniority. For the residents of Kui, Sakshi represents a new model of governance that is informed, proactive, and inclusive.

Her story resonates beyond her village. It exemplifies a broader shift in rural India, where young leaders are no longer content to leave their communities behind. Instead, they are choosing to innovate from within, merging education, creativity, and commitment to redefine the future.

As she charts her course, Sakshi continues to remind everyone that leadership is not measured by age, but by the impact one makes. For Kui village, that impact has already begun to take shape, promising a future where opportunity, dignity, and growth flourish side by side.