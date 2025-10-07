From Rural Haryana to the Skies: A Woman Who Broke Stereotypes to Become an IAF Wing Commander

On a scorching summer day in Hyderabad, proud parents gathered to watch their children take an oath to serve the nation. Among them stood Om Prakash Pahal and his wife, a couple from Datauli in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district.

Their eyes welled up as they saw their daughter, clad in the crisp blue uniform of the Indian Air Force, march with confidence and salute with pride. For them, it was not just a passing-out parade, but the realisation of a dream they had once been told was impossible.

That daughter was Sunita Pahal, who went on to serve as a Wing Commander in the Air Force for 14 years, breaking barriers and stereotypes at every step.

Inspired by Kargil, driven by conviction

Born in 1986, Sunita was just 13 when the Kargil War erupted in 1999. Televised images of soldiers battling in icy terrains and stories of bravery left an indelible mark on her young mind.

“That was the moment I knew,” Sunita recalls. “This is something I want to do, something I can even give my life for.”

Unlike most girls in her village, who were expected to pursue teaching or domestic roles, Sunita dreamed of reaching the skies.

Sunita achieved the rank of Wing Commander and significantly contributed to strategic projects.

After completing a degree in computer engineering, she attempted the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. Against all odds, she cleared both in her first attempt, without coaching or mentorship—relying solely on grit and determination.

But conviction alone wasn’t enough.

Coming from a rural background in Haryana, convincing her family and community was a different battle altogether. “People said the military was no place for girls. They worried about safety, hygiene, and even my marriage prospects,” she says. Once, a neighbour even warned her mother not to let her join the academy.

Her father, Om Prakash, remembers those days vividly. “We had just two acres of land and a few cattle. Life was difficult. I earned Rs 50 a month in my first job, and later Rs 500 with the education society. We have five daughters and a son. People told me not to waste money on girls’ education. But I believed education was the only way forward.

“Despite the taunts, I stayed firm. When people asked why I was educating my daughters, I told them: you should do the same. Today, those same people come to me with pride and say, ‘Your daughters have made us proud.’”

Sunita's parents defied local norms by insisting on education for all their children.

The brutality of training

If society questioned her resolve, training tested her body and spirit.

“I wasn’t an athlete,” Sunita admits. “I had never run five kilometres, never done a push-up. Suddenly, at the academy, we were running 10 kilometres, drilling for hours, enduring punishments in 42-degree heat until our knuckles bled. Many nights, I cried. But every morning, I got up and did it again. That resilience defined me.”

It was this toughness that transformed her from a small-town girl into a confident officer leading men in uniform.

First posting, first commendation

In 2008, Sunita’s first posting was at a premier fighter base in the Northeast. The shift was dramatic. From never stepping outside Haryana, she was suddenly managing operations, leading airmen and handling complex technical assignments.

“It was overwhelming, but I learnt fast—from conflict management and leadership to technical skills. I had to prove myself every day.”

Her efforts paid off. She received a commendation in her very first posting, becoming the first in her batch of 300 officers to achieve the honour.

Sunita Pahal, inspired by the Kargil War, pursued a dream to fly with the Indian Air Force.

The challenge of being a woman officer

In the Air Force, men and women face the same assignments—whether jungles, deserts or forward bases. “But as a woman, you always feel the need to prove yourself twice over,” Sunita explains.

“Some colleagues didn’t believe women could match up. That only motivated me further. I made sure nobody could question my stamina, my work, or my commitment.”

This determination carried her through a career that included operationalising a premier fighter squadron and contributing to the induction of Air Force One, for which she was commended by the Chief of Air Staff.

Rising to Wing Commander

In 2021, Sunita was promoted to Wing Commander. “Wearing the three stripes on my shoulders was both heavy and fulfilling,” she says. “It meant not just leading jawans, but also officers, shaping operations and contributing to national defence. It was one of the proudest moments of my life.”

For her parents, the pride was equally profound. “The first time we saw her in uniform at Hyderabad, it was unforgettable,” says her father. “We had tears in our eyes. We knew then that all the sacrifices were worth it.”

After 14 years, Sunita chose voluntary retirement, seeking new opportunities outside the military framework.

Beyond the uniform

After serving 14 years, Sunita opted for voluntary retirement. The initial engagement for women officers is 10 years, extendable by four. “I completed 14 and felt it was time to explore new horizons. I’m not someone who stays in one place for too long. I like to keep discovering.”

Today, she heads administration and IT at a multinational corporation in Bengaluru, carrying forward the discipline, leadership and resilience she learnt in the forces.

Sunita believes society’s attitude towards women in the military is changing, albeit slowly. “When I joined, people were sceptical. Years later, when another girl from my village joined the Army, people said: if Sunita could do it, so can she. There’s more respect now, but hesitation remains.”

Her father sees the same shift. “Earlier, people didn’t want to educate girls. Now, parents often focus more on daughters, because they see how capable they are. Girls are excelling everywhere.”

Asked what she would say to hesitant parents, Sunita’s response is simple yet powerful: “The sky belongs to everyone. Give wings to your daughters, and let them fly.”

All images courtesy: Sunita Pahal.