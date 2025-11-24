The Blind Women Cricketers Shattering Expectations Across India

The moment the final ball rolled across the turf in Colombo on 23 November 2025, a cheer rose that seemed to shake the stadium. The Indian women’s blind cricket team gathered in a tight circle, hands searching for each other, shoulders touching, hearts racing. They had arrived as underdogs to an unfamiliar field. They walked out as world champions.

For the first time ever, the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind had a winner, and it was India. The story behind this moment carries resilience, skill and a pride that travelled far beyond the boundary rope.

Cricket for the visually impaired is a game of sound as much as it is a game of skill. The ball rattles, the calls are loud, and the fielding demands razor-sharp instincts. For India’s blind women cricketers, many of whom come from humble, rural backgrounds, participating in world cricket was also about empowerment. Mentored by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), these players stepped into a global arena to show that disability does not define one’s potential.

The road to Colombo

The inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind featured teams from around the world, including Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United States, and Nepal. India remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

The inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind featured teams from around the world. Photograph: (Daily Pioneer)

In their opening match, India made a statement by bowling out Sri Lanka for just 41, and then chased that target down in a mere three overs, buoyed by sharp fielding with seven run-outs. Against Australia, they posted a massive 292 for four, powered by a 91 from Deepika TC and a mature 54 not out from Phula Saren. They then dismissed Australia for only 57.

In another outing, India overpowered Pakistan, cruising to their target in just over 10 overs with decisive innings from Deepika and Anekha Devi. By the time they reached the semifinal, India’s dominance was clear; they defeated Australia once more, this time by nine wickets.

A final full of nerve and control

On the day of the final, India won the toss and chose to field first. Their bowlers held their nerve, executing disciplined lines, backed by sharp fielding, to restrict Nepal to 114 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing that total, India’s batters went on the offensive. They raced to 100 inside just 10 overs, setting the stage for a composed finish. At the centre of this chase was opener Phula Saren, whose 44 off 27 balls, with a strike rate of 162.96, included four classy boundaries.

Her elegant presence anchored the innings, and she sealed the deal with a graceful four to fine leg in the 13th over, guaranteeing India crossed the line in just 12.1 overs.

But Saren’s contribution did not end with the bat. She also bowled three tidy overs, conceding only 20 runs, a reflection of her all-round temperament. Her performance earned her the ‘Player of the Match’ award — a well-deserved recognition.

A celebration that resonated beyond the field

When the trophy was finally placed in the team’s hands, emotion spilled over. Captain Deepika TC offered the trophy to her team before lifting it high, a gesture that echoed Harmanpreet Kaur’s iconic celebration earlier this year.

India’s win signals the possibilities that unfold when accessible infrastructure and patient guidance meet raw talent. Photograph: (The Asia Today)

In the stands, CABI Chairperson Mahantesh Kivadasannavar — a former blind cricketer himself — wiped away tears. For many players who first discovered cricket in blind schools or NGO-run camps, this moment symbolised far more than a title. It reflected years of persistence, community support and quiet ambition.

This victory moves beyond sport. India’s win signals the possibilities that unfold when accessible infrastructure and patient guidance meet raw talent. It brings attention to a corner of women’s sport that rarely receives the light it deserves, and it reinforces that ability grows wherever opportunity is trusted.

Undefeated champions, these women have set a bold standard for blind cricket worldwide. Their journey is likely to inspire visually impaired girls across the country and far beyond it.