As the Republic Day long weekend nudges many of us to step out and explore, this week’s good news wrap takes us to places where travel does more than just offer a break — it restores forests, strengthens communities, and reconnects us with slower, more meaningful ways of living.

From a Himachal homestay where learning comes with every meal, to journeys led by local voices and lands patiently healed over decades, these stories remind us why how we travel matters.

In this week’s positive news roundabout, we look at travel that nurtures people, planet, and purpose — and might just inspire your next getaway.

Two Professors Chose Life in Himachal Over Japan & Built a Homestay That Teaches Cheesemaking

When Devanshe Chauhan Lidgley and Michael Lidgley chose the hills of Himachal over academic lives in Japan, they were returning to a long-held pull towards land and learning. At Himalayan Orchard, their restored ancestral home, guests wake to forests, wander through apple orchards, and learn cheesemaking in hands-on workshops led by French artisan François Laederich.

Meals come straight from the farm, dairy is made on site, and days unfold at a slower, more mindful pace. The homestay brings together teaching, craft, and nature in a way that feels deeply rooted.

Step into their hillside classroom.

Michael and Devanshe turned ancestral land into a homestay known as Himalayan Orchard Photograph: (Himalayan Orchard)

See India Through Local Eyes: 6 Community-Led Travel Companies

What if your holiday could directly support local livelihoods? Across India, community-led travel companies are flipping the tourism model — letting locals design experiences, tell their own stories, and benefit economically.

From village walks to cultural immersions, these journeys go beyond sightseeing to build genuine connections. It’s travel that listens before it looks. Want to explore India in a way that truly gives back?

Take a look at how community-led travel is changing the way India explores itself.

More and more people are seeking tourism that focuses on eco-friendly practices and local culture. Photograph: (NotOnMap)

2500 Acres, 1 Million Trees, 30 Years of Care: How a Family Revived a Barren Land into a Forest Retreat

What began as William and Denzil de Souza’s response to land degradation in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri ranges has grown into one of India’s most ambitious private rewilding efforts. Today, under the stewardship of the next generation, including Gavin de Souza, Dharana at Shillim spans 2,500 acres and shelters over a million native trees.

Built on science, community participation, and long-term care, the land now supports wildlife, livelihoods, and sustainable living. Walking through Shillim shows how patience and purpose can bring damaged ecosystems back to life.

See how a forest was brought back to life.

Today one million trees stand on the land of the Dharana at Shillim estate Photograph: (Dharana at Shillim)

Short Trip Ideas For Long Weekends From Jan to May 2026

Planning ahead for long weekends? This practical yet inspiring guide rounds up short trip ideas across India — perfect for quick escapes that don’t demand long leaves or frantic planning.

From calm hill towns to nature-rich retreats, these destinations promise rest without rush. Ideal for travellers craving balance in a busy year.

Explore these easy long-weekend getaways across India.

Traveling to lesser-known places ignites a sense of wonder. Photograph: (Pixabay)

Until next week — may your travels be thoughtful, and your news a little brighter.