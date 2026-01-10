Short Trip Ideas For Long Weekends From Jan to May 2026

The first half of 2026 is particularly lucky for travellers, with holidays falling just right to create extended weekends. Whether you’re dreaming of a relaxing staycation, an offbeat adventure, a cultural dive into heritage, or a refreshing nature retreat, the long weekends in January, April, and May are perfect for a quick escape.

These breaks are the ideal chance to unwind, explore, and recharge. Here is how you can make the most of it.

Slow/staycation

Choose South Goa for its quieter resorts and hostels, where empty beaches, spa sessions, and the soft winter sun over the Arabian Sea set the mood. Opt for Udaipur and stay in lake-view hotels by Pichola, spending your days on gentle boat rides, café hopping along the water, and wandering through historic lanes.

Make your way to Coorg for plantation stays amid coffee and spice estates, perfect for forest walks, tastings, and cosy fireside evenings. Or plan a trip to Darjeeling, where tea gardens, clear winter skies, and peaceful morning walks offer a calm escape from the rush.

The best time to visit these places would be from 24 to 26 January break (Republic Day weekend).

For a truly unhurried getaway, consider Alleppey, where drifting through calm backwaters on a houseboat, savouring fresh Kerala cuisine, and taking in lush green views feels effortlessly soothing. Head to Kodaikanal for hillside cottage stays that invite quiet nature walks, misty valley views, and stargazing under clear winter skies.

Choose Shillong if you want slow days in hilltop resorts, with gentle garden walks and long hours spent in cosy cafés. Or escape to Landour, where tranquil cottages, pine forest trails, and sweeping views of the Himalayan foothills make it easy to disconnect and breathe.

The best time to visit these places would be during the Good Friday break from 3 to 5 April.

Head to Bir and settle into peaceful monastery stays, laid-back cafés, and the option to try paragliding whenever you feel like adding a hint of adventure. Choose Munnar for its misty hills and tea plantations, where quiet mornings, gentle walks, and long hours spent soaking in the views define the experience.

Consider Mount Abu if you enjoy lakes, forest trails, and sunset points explored at an easy pace. Or plan a visit to Nainital early, when lakeside stays, boating, and local strolls can be enjoyed before the school holiday rush sets in.

The best time to visit these places would be during the May Day or Buddha Purnima long weekend.

Staycations provide an opportunity to recharge without the logistical stress or high costs of traditional travel Photograph: (Condé Nast Traveller)

Offbeat

Hampi, Karnataka, offers a surreal escape with ancient ruins and boulder-strewn landscapes, ideal for quiet exploration. Wander through temples and courtyards, absorbing history at your own pace.

Majuli, Assam, provides a slower rhythm on India’s largest river island, where you can explore villages, attend craft workshops, and experience the rich cultural heritage of the Mising community.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh, is perfect for winter wildlife spotting with guided jeep safaris making it easier to see tigers, deer, and birds. Bundi, Rajasthan, is a hidden gem with its underexplored palaces, stepwells, and fortresses, away from crowds

The best time to visit these destinations would be from 24 to 26 January, coinciding with the Republic Day long weekend.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, is a lush, peaceful escape where guided walks and workshops introduce visitors to tribal culture and sustainable farming. Chopta in Uttarakhand, offers the scenic Tungnath–Chandrashila trek, with alpine meadows and panoramic Himalayan views.

Gokarna, Karnataka, provides undisturbed beaches and hidden coves perfect for yoga, swimming, or meditative walks. Anini Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, is a remote Himalayan haven, featuring river valleys and gentle trekking trails that offer an authentic, offbeat experience far from crowded circuits.

The ideal time to explore these destinations is during the Good Friday break, from 3 to 5 April.

Pelling in Sikkim is a serene Himalayan retreat with clear spring skies, monasteries, and scenic viewpoints perfect for mindful walks and photography. The Chambal River Valley, on the Madhya Pradesh–Rajasthan border, offers dramatic ravines, river cruises, and rare gharial sightings, along with quiet rural village exploration.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka, is ideal for gentle hikes through coffee estates and rolling hills. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, opens in May with accessible roads, blooming wildflowers, and stark high-altitude desert landscapes, providing a remote Himalayan escape before the summer crowds arrive.

The May Day or Buddha Purnima long weekend, from 1 to 3 May, is the perfect opportunity to explore these offbeat destinations.

Traveling to lesser-known places ignites a sense of wonder. Photograph: (Pixabay)

Heritage & Culture

Narnaul and surrounding heritage sites in Haryana offer stepwells, tombs, and lesser-known forts, perfect for quiet heritage walks. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, combines UNESCO temples with evening cultural performances, while Mysore, Karnataka, invites exploration of its palace, silk markets, and traditional music sessions.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, allows one to experience immersive sunrise boat rides and evening aartis along the ghats, blending spirituality with centuries-old heritage.

The 24–26 January break is ideal for exploring heritage sites and cultural hubs, when cooler winter mornings make walks through forts, temples, and palaces especially enjoyable.

Pondicherry charms with French colonial streets, heritage homes, and seaside cafés. Konark, Odisha, has the iconic Sun Temple, an abundance of local crafts, and the Chandrabhaga Beach.

Hampi, Karnataka, remains perfect for exploring ruins without crowds, while Shekhawati in Rajasthan, also known as ‘open-air art gallery,’ showcases painted havelis and frescoed villages that are best seen with guided heritage walks.

From 3–5 April, step into colonial towns and historic temples, as pleasant spring weather enhances your cultural excursions.

Sanchi, Vidisha, and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh allow comfortable exploration of Buddhist stupas, rock-cut caves, and museums in spring weather. Madurai, Tamil Nadu, invites temple visits and market walks. Khajuraho’s temples remain ideal before summer heat, and Udaipur, Rajasthan, offers early morning heritage walks around palaces and lakes, with fewer tourists for a leisurely experience.

The May Day and Buddha Purnima long weekend is ideal for exploring monuments and UNESCO sites peacefully.

Local guided walks bring heritage alive by sharing stories, traditions, and hidden histories authentically. Photograph: (Klook Travel)

Eco-Tourism & Wildlife

Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand provides jungle safaris with excellent tiger, leopard, and elephant sightings. Kaziranga, Assam, offers jeep safaris for rhinos, swamp deer, and migratory birds. The Sundarbans, West Bengal, delivers unique mangrove explorations and river cruises, bringing visitors close to a rich, wild ecosystem.

Wildlife enthusiasts will find 24–26 January perfect for safaris and mangrove explorations without the summer heat.

Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh, is ideal for tiger safaris in dry April conditions. Gir, Gujarat, allows close encounters with Asiatic lions via jeep safaris, while Satpura Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, offers walking safaris and canoe trips for an immersive experience. Bhitarkanika, Odisha, provides mangrove cruises and wildlife spotting along tranquil rivers.

The Good Friday long weekend is perfect for wildlife safaris as dry April weather makes sightings easier, as animals gather around waterholes.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh, offers productive early May safaris to spot tigers and deer. Periyar in Kerala combines eco-lodges, bamboo rafting, and elephant sightings in pre-monsoon conditions. Bhitarkanika in Odisha provide river cruises, birdwatching, and rhino spotting before summer rains, creating peaceful wildlife encounters.

Ethical jungle safaris in India respect wildlife, support locals, and offer mindful, responsible nature experiences. Photograph: (Ameliya Safaris)

The May Day and Buddha Purnima long weekend is suitable for exploring national parks and mangrove sanctuaries before the monsoon sets in.

From quiet hill towns to vibrant heritage hubs and nature-rich landscapes, these long weekends open up easy, short-break travel ideas across the country, proving that a refreshing escape doesn’t have to be far, fancy, or complicated.