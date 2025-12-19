See India Through Local Eyes: 6 Community-Led Travel Companies

A traveller arrives in a mountain village just as dinner is being prepared. The kitchen smells of wood smoke and fresh rotis. Stories are exchanged over a shared meal, and the night ends with laughter rather than room service.

This is the kind of travel more people are seeking today.

For years, travel largely revolved around ticking off famous sights. Now, a growing number of travellers want their journeys to support local livelihoods, respect ecosystems, and offer experiences rooted in everyday life. Across India, several travel companies are shaping this shift by working closely with communities and ensuring tourism benefits the people who call these places home.

This list brings together Indian travel initiatives that place local livelihoods, culture, and care for nature at the centre of every journey.

1. NotOnMap

NotOnMap works to create alternative livelihoods in villages and reduce distress migration. It connects travellers with rural families through homestays and hands-on cultural experiences such as cooking classes and pottery workshops.

Founded in 2018, the platform is active across more than 14 states, offering travellers a chance to experience life beyond guidebooks while enabling families to earn directly from tourism.

NotOnMap is active in more than 14 Indian states. (Photograph: NotOnMap)

2. Spiti Ecosphere

Based in Spiti Valley, this social enterprise has expanded its offerings to parts of North East India as well. Spiti Ecosphere curates immersive, region-specific experiences such as treks in Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, yak wool spinning sessions, and yak butter making workshops.

You can opt for customised itineraries or join volunteer programmes at nunneries, charitable dental clinics, and community-run cafés, allowing deeper engagement with the region and its people.

Spiti Ecosphere offers volunteer programmes at nunneries, charitable clinics, and community cafés. (Photograph: Spiti Ecosphere)

3. Grassroutes Journeys

Grassroutes Journeys has been “bridging the urban-rural gap” since 2006. It offers offbeat travel experiences that invite visitors to participate in local festivals, biodiversity walks, and traditional farming and handicraft practices.

Its work across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat has earned national recognition, including the National Award for Best Rural Tourism Project in 2016.

Grassroutes Journeys offers offbeat, community-rooted tours in rural India. (Photograph: Grassroutes Journeys)

4. The Folk Tales

Founded in 2013, The Folk Tales specialises in customised India tours co-created with community hosts. This approach ensures that tourism revenue reaches local families directly, instead of external intermediaries.

One of its distinctive initiatives is the Reverse Learning Programme, designed for school and university students. The programme offers hands-on exposure to farming, animal husbandry, and everyday rural life, encouraging learning beyond classrooms.

The Folk Tales claims that their trips are low-waste and plastic-free. (Photograph: The Folk Tales)

5. HELP Tourism

HELP Tourism, which stands for Heritage, Environment, Livelihood, and People, operates primarily in East and North East India. With over 34 years of experience, it has been a pioneer in community-centric tourism in the region.

The organisation offers birdwatching tours, treks, and safaris, while integrating homestays and local guides to ensure communities remain central to the travel experience.

HELP Tourism started on 15 August 1991 and has been in business for over three decades. (Photograph: HELP Tourism)

6. Tons Trails

Since 2013, Tons Trails has trained residents from around 37 remote Himalayan villages in hospitality and tourism. Its experiences include shepherd camp visits, village retreats, and festival-based travel.

A portion of the enterprise’s profits supports local services such as schools and healthcare. It has also launched the Tons Valley Shop, which sells local produce and products made by residents of the valley.

Tons Trails economically empowers local mountain communities. (Photograph: Tons Trails)

