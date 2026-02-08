Beyond Mangroves: How to Experience the Sundarbans Like a Local

The Sundarbans delta lies at the confluence of three rivers: the Ganges, Brahmaputra and the Meghna. It is home to the world’s largest contiguous mangrove forest, spread across 1,40,000 hectares.

But, beyond geography, the Sundarbans represents something deeper. This is a landscape where sustainability, women-led businesses and eco-tourism intersect in powerful ways.

If the Sundarbans has long been on your bucket list, make this the year you go beyond sightseeing. Step into this UNESCO World Heritage Site to understand its unique landscape, the communities that share a heartbeat with it, and take part in initiatives that deepen your understanding of the delta.

Where to stay in Sundarbans?

Bongheri Homestay

A former Indian Audit & Accounts Department officer, Neelanjan Chakravarty, intended to start a homestay in Sundarbans, where he could welcome people from across the world. Bongheri Homestay is the fulfillment of that dream.

Bongheri Homestay in the heart of the Sunderbans is a nature lover's paradise. Photograph: (Neelanjan Chakravarty)

In 2017, Neelanjan opted for voluntary retirement to build the homestay, which features four well-equipped cottages, local cuisine, and guided nature experiences. It’s far off the tourist trail, blending home-style hospitality, peaceful walks along the riverbank, and authentic meals in the fishing hamlets.

Address: Kaikhali, Gopalganj, West Bengal - 743338.

Book your stay here.

Sundarban Tiger Camp

At the Sunderban Tiger Camp, located on Dayapur Island, you’re looking at days filled with wildlife cruise safaris, birdwatching, village walks, and cultural performances like the age-old tribal dance Bonobibi Jatra.

The camp was established in 2004 and has since been a pioneer of sustainable tourism in the region.

Sunderban Tiger Camp lets you experience the untamed beauty of the delta. Photograph: (Sundarban Tiger Camp)

At Sundarban Tiger Camp, the wild is integrated into every corner of the camp — through hand-painted rooms, walks guided by expert naturalists, wildlife cruises, honey collection tours, and cultural interactions with locals, including their storytelling around wildlife.

Address: Dayapur Island, PO, Dayapur, West Bengal - 743370.

Book your stay here.

Eco Village

Eco Village was founded by Rajesh Kumar Shaw, who settled in the Sundarbans after years of travelling across India for various projects.

Built from local materials, such as earth, bamboo, and hay, the cottages at Eco Village echo the surrounding landscape; the architecture orchestrates a balance between sustainability and comfort.

At Eco Village, each cottage has been designed with local material like mud, bamboo and hay. Photograph: (Eco Village)

If you head here during the monsoon, there’s the hilsa festival, as the fish migrate upstream into the Ganges. Some of the dishes you should try include shorshe ilish (hilsa in mustard gravy) and bhapa ilish (steamed hilsa mustard, yoghurt, and coconut paste).

Address: 11, Chowringhee Lane, Colootola, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal - 700016.

Book your stay here.

What to eat in Sundarbans?

Eat your way through the fishing hamlets of the Sundarbans, where each hamlet lends its own generational flavour to local recipes. The cuisine of the Sundarbans reflects the rhythm of its rivers, the fish found in them, and its resilient communities. Meals draw heavily on local seafood, rice and traditional techniques.

Some must-try dishes include chingri malaikari(prawns cooked in coconut milk), bhuna khichuri (slow-cooked rice and lentils with spices and seafood), chorchori (a dry mixed vegetable preparation), and shutki (sun-dried fish).

How to explore the Sundarbans?

Opt for a boating trip across the Sundarbans. Framed by mangrove forests, the maze of tidal rivers, creeks, mudflats, and tranquil villages offers excellent opportunities for wildlife sightings — spotted deer, wild boar, estuarine crocodiles, water monitor lizards, and a wide variety of birds, including kingfishers, herons, and Brahminy kites.

Book your boating trip here.

What are the popular activities in Sundarbans?

There’s plenty to do around the Sundarbans.

Boating trips are among the most popular activities, while jungle safaris through dense mangrove forests offer glimpses of the Royal Bengal Tiger, along with spotted deer. Birdwatching is also popular, with chances to spot herons, kingfishers, and the critically endangered masked finfoot.

Boating trips are very popular across the Sundarban delta

Village walks are another favourite, taking you to local fishing communities where you can enjoy sit-downs with residents and meals featuring seasonal fish.

Book your activity here.

How can you add value to your trip to Sundarbans?

The Sundarban Foundation in West Bengal works to support tiger-victim families and underprivileged men, women, and children across healthcare, education, skill development, and socio-economic empowerment. Its projects help communities affected by poverty, natural disasters, and climate change through participatory, sustainable initiatives, including livelihood activities such as beekeeping and incense-stick making.

You can volunteer with them here.