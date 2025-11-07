In the Hills of the Northeast, These Book Cafés Brew Stories, Coffee & Calm

From the foothills of Darjeeling to the alleys of Shillong, a growing number of bookstore cafés in Northeast India are offering something rare: a quiet refuge from screens, stress, and city noise.



What unites these spaces is a shared belief that reading, conversation, and community still matter in a digital world. From digital detox movements to locally made journals, these cafés reflect the Northeast’s evolving creative culture.

So, next time you're heading towards East, skip the generic coffee chain — and find your next story where the pages and the people are equally warm.

Whether you're a backpacker, bibliophile, or simply someone craving quiet, these hidden gems are worth a stop.

1. Rachna Books, Gangtok



Rachna Books is a cultural landmark in Gangtok. Alongside its curated collection of regional, political, and literary titles, Rachna offers a cosy café and a charming bed-and-breakfast attached to the space — perfect for travellers who want to sleep surrounded by stories.

The store also makes handmade diaries, notepads, coasters, and stickers — ideal for stationery lovers — and stocks quirky tees, mugs, and journals by Sikkimis, a local design brand. Whether you're browsing or staying the night, this is where Sikkim's creative spirit comes to life.

2. The Bibliophilia Café, Guwahati

A beloved destination for readers in Guwahati, The Bibliophilia Bookstore added its café space in January 2019, creating the perfect blend of caffeine and culture. With walls adorned in author portraits and vintage book covers, the ambience is a tribute to the written word.

While the goal is to encourage slow, mindful reading, the café also offers free WiFi with access to e-books, journals, and digital libraries, merging the best of both print and tech worlds. Whether you're revisiting Tagore or diving into Murakami, Bibliophilia is a haven for all kinds of readers.

3. Café The Twins, Siliguri

Café The Twins is a charming, whimsical space in Siliguri known for its beanbags, fairy lights, and community vibe. But it’s also the co-creator of a deeper initiative: Analogue Connect — a digital detox movement. The idea is simple yet powerful: unplug from screens for one day each month to reconnect with yourself and others.



It’s a place where you can lose yourself in a paperback while sipping hot chocolate, or just enjoy conversations with a ‘human book’. A sanctuary for slow living.

4. Nerdvana Books & Coffee, Darjeeling

Nerdvana in Darjeeling is a dreamy escape for bookworms and anime lovers alike. The first floor of the bookstore features a cozy book café filled with sci-fi, fantasy, graphic novels, and geeky collectables. Upstairs, a Ghibli-themed café takes inspiration from the beloved Japanese animation studio — think Spirited Away vibes with Himalayan charm.

It’s a perfect fusion of fandom and literature, where you can sip coffee surrounded by comics, plushies, and panoramic views.

5. Books & Brew, Shillong

A favourite among Shillong’s young crowd, Books & Brew combines artsy decor, rooftop seating, and comfort food with a curated bookshelf that includes everything from romance novels to sci-fi, thrillers, and manga.

Though the collection is compact, it’s thoughtfully chosen — perfect for light reading over a latte. The café also stocks a variety of fun stationery items for kids, making it a hit with families and young readers. Add board games and a breezy rooftop, and it’s easy to see why this spot keeps people coming back.

Feature image from Rachna Books Instagram.