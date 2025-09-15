8 Gorgeous Tea Estate Homestays in India Where You Can Sip the Finest Brews

Growing up, my favourite pastime was collecting postcards that I received from friends and family who were globetrotting. They were beautiful, but I’d often wonder whether the pictures they featured were make-believe or actually existed somewhere on this planet.

I’ve found the answers to those innocent questions of mine, in the eight tea estates that we explore today. They are a nod to the fact that heaven does exist on earth — only sometimes, it’s green.

1. Singtom Tea Estate, Darjeeling

The Singtom Tea Estate was conceived in 1854 and includes a heritage bungalow, Picture source: Singtom Tea Estate. Photograph: (Singtom Tea Estate)

The history of this legendary tea estate, which was conceived in 1854 by a German priest Joachim Stoelke, is as vibrant as its landscape. The name owes to the abundance of wild beasts that once frequented these mountains; ‘Singtam’ in the local language translates to ‘house of tigers’. Today, the estate is helmed by the fourth generation of the Chirimars — one of India’soldest tea-planting families, who were also responsible for championing the restoration of the 1862-built bungalow.

The popular verdict says the Singtom Tea Estate is one of India’s most sought-after tea heritage retreats. Why, you ask? The answers lie in its Victorian architecture, panoramic views of snow-capped mountains, antique fireplaces and exotic tea plantations.

2. Glenburn Tea Estate, Darjeeling

The Glenburn Tea Estate rests against the backdrop of the Kanchenjunga mountains. Photograph: (Glenburn Tea Estate)

An in-depth knowledge of tea runs in the DNA of the Prakashes — also referred to as the ‘Chaiwala Family’. This knowledge dates back to centuries when the family’s tryst with growing tea began. And they are inviting you over for a cuppa. Right from the moment you set foot into the estate, everything personifies the word ‘paradise’, including the backdrop formed by the Kanchenjunga mountain range.

“Know how the tea leaf makes it to the cup,” the family urges, referring to theirholistic tea experience. This journey begins with a walk through the tea gardens (1.5 to three hours) where the aroma of tea is interspersed with that of different herbs and spices, followed by a lesson in tea growing and manufacturing. Lastly, there is a visit to the tea factory where you can watch how processes like withering, rolling, fermenting, drying and sorting take place.

The tour ends with a tea-tasting session.

3. Sapoi Tea Farms, Assam

At the Sapoi Tea Farms, you can get a front-row seat to the process of tea manufacturing and engage in a tea tasting session. Photograph: (Sapoi Tea Farms)

Put on your learning caps as you work for a day in a tea factory where seasoned tea pickers will mentor you on getting the basics right. Pluck leaves and watch the entire process (and be a part of it) as they are turned into liquid gold.

How does that sound for a vacation idea?

At the heritage Sapoi Tea Farms, 2,600 acres of land is a huge canvas for you to learn and explore. But the expanse of the land is just one of the many draws. Maximise the daylight hours to explore the estate, strategically situated on the north bank of Assam, with the Indo-Burmese border on one side and Arunachal Pradesh to the north. In the evenings, enjoy cycling around the estate and taking in all the natural beauty it holds. Meanwhile, nights are reserved for revelling in the feasts that you’ll be served during your stay atthe heritage bungalowestablished in 1914.

4. O’Land Plantation Stays, Coonoor

O'Land Plantation Stays is a labour of love by the Sukhdev family. Photograph: (O'Land Plantation Stays)

The Sukhdev family’s deep love for nature compelled them to purchase a piece of land in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor in 2007, intending to preserve the area, which doubled up as an ‘elephant corridor’. But as the years passed by, couple Vinati and Pavan saw potential in the land and wanted others to see it too. Today, the O’Land Plantation is an ode to a new-age philosophy of howsustainable ecotourismdoes not need to come at the cost of compromising on nature.

The 120-acre estate will keep you on your toes with bird watching, waterfall picnics, tea-tasting sessions and hiking. Elaborating on the stay, which also boasts heritage, Vinati says, “There was already a bungalow on the property, called ‘Estate House’, which was built around 1851. We went on to build two more — ‘Pepper House’, built entirely of CSEB (compressed stabilised earth blocks) and ‘Hornbill House’ built with brick, stone and wood.”

5. Wild Mahseer, Assam

Wild Mahseer has a variety of stay options for guests which are all heritage properties. Photograph: (Wild Mahseer)

Cradled by the majestic Brahmaputra valley, Wild Mahseer is a historical archive of sorts, with its bungalows boasting a rich heritage and a tea-tasting legacy. One of the stays, ‘The Burra Bungalow’, dates back more than 150 years, when it was the official residence of thesahibsof the McLeod Russel Tea Co. The varieties of tea here grant access to Assam’s legendary association with the beverage.

As their website delves into thefiner details of each tea, the list spans Flowery Pekoe — one of the finest varieties of tea in the world; Autumn Gold — orthodox tea produced from fine plucking, which has a splash of gold derived from the buds and one fine leaf; Oolong — a variety of Chinese tea whose flavour profile ranges from sweet and fruity to woody and thick; Orthodox Assam — a premium quality tea with a layered taste profile; and Assam Cream, among others. When you are not busy familiarising yourself with tea, you can pay a visit to Kaziranga Park, which is an hour’s drive from here.

6. Sourenee Tea Estate, Darjeeling

The Sourenee Tea Estate is perfect for horse riding and boating, Picture source: LHS: Sourenee Tea Estate, RHS: Mainak Chowdhury

For a century, Sourenee has been on India’s tea map. From the hearty breakfast to the activities, everything at this quaint yet upbeat retreat is an ode to tea. Against the backdrop of the Kanchenjunga, here’s your chance to dive into the trivia of first flush, second flush, rain flush, and autumn flush while you sample whole-leaf grade teas, Silver Green, and Oolong Tea.

The estate’s proximity to the Mirik Valley makes it perfect for trekking,wildlife sanctuaries, horse riding and boating. An interesting anecdote prequels the inception of this tea estate. The story goes that the land where the Sourenee Tea Estate now stands was a gift by a British officer to a local Nepali resident when the latter helped him clear the forest area and set up an Army base.

7. Vaani Greens — Kanchanjuri Tea Estate, Assam

Vaani Greens is near the Kaziranga National Park which makes it a great vacation spot. Photograph: (Vaani Greens)

“A celebration of Assamese tea culture,” is how guests describe this stay that is neighbours with the Kaziranga National Park. A promise to be completely immersed from all sides in the breathtaking tea culture draws many guests to this property, which also prides itself on Earth-to-plate philosophies.

Whilst staying at this Kanchanjuri Tea Estate, you will be regaled with tales oftea growing and processingwhilst also being treated to over 25 varieties of the beverage. The eco-stay prioritises experiences over fast travel, and on any odd evening, you can expect a visit from a one-horned rhinoceros or a concert put up by folk groups.

8. Yule Tea Retreat, West Bengal

The Yule Tea Retreat has a beguiling history that dates back to the colonial period. Photograph: (Yule Tea Retreat)

Perched on the verdant Mim tea gardens of Darjeeling, Yule Tea Retreat is a love letter to the beverage that it has been brewing since its inception. At an altitude of over 4,500 ft, while you sip on some of thefinest teaever, here’s a tale to keep you company. It involves a young man from Scotland with a dream. Mr Andrew Yule visited India to explore (a dream that eventually turned into wanting to change) the tea industry of India. The tea business that he championed in the years to come in the Mim tea gardens was hailed as one of the absolute best.

Today, old colonial touches come together with modern architecture in the form of the tea retreat, where guests are offered luxury with a side of history.

Edited by Khushi Arora