8 Iconic Spots to Sip the Best Filter Coffee in Chennai
30 September 2025
30 September 2025
In Chennai, filter coffee or “kaapi” is more than a drink, it’s heritage. Rooted in tradition, it symbolises hospitality, warmth, and community.
Its rich aroma and unique brewing method shape the city’s culinary identity and cultural pride. Here are eight iconic spots to enjoy the best filter coffee in the city.
Founded in 1975, Vijayaram Coffee serves fresh filter coffee in chocolate-lined edible biscuit cups. Its coffee is made from freshly ground beans, making it a local favourite. Location: T Nagar
Since 1954, Geetha Cafe has retained its old-world charm, serving steaming filter coffee with crispy dosas. A nostalgic spot for regulars, it remains a bustling meeting point in Chennai. Location: T Nagar
A Chennai landmark since 1935, New Woodlands pairs its strong filter coffee with a hot Bonda snack. Its serene lawns, cozy atmosphere, and hearty meals make it a timeless destination. Location: Mylapore
Established in 2010, this chain makes authentic South Indian filter coffee affordable and modern. With 120+ outlets, it blends tradition with convenience and was voted Chennai’s Best Food & Beverage Chain. Location: Multiple locations
With over 30 years of coffee-grinding expertise, this iconic Mylapore spot captures Chennai’s cultural spirit. Its unique filter coffee taste has become synonymous with the neighbourhood’s buzzing and historic charm. Location: South Mada Street
Among Chennai’s first microbreweries, Beachville serves specialty brews and vegan options. With European-inspired food and a relaxing ambience, it’s a must-visit for coffee connoisseurs in Mylapore. Location: Savera Hotel, Mylapore
Tiffin Shastra offers pure, chicory-free filter coffee and nostalgic snacks. Their signature bun butter jam and home-style “tiffin” dishes remain customer favourites across Chennai. Location: Nanganallur, Kilpauk, and Anna Nagar
Opened in 1948, Ratna Cafe is famed for its sambar-soaked idlis and strong filter coffee. A culinary icon, it continues to delight generations with authentic South Indian flavours. Location: Adyar.