4 Bucket List Adventures To Try in India This November — Paragliding, Rafting & More Await!

This November, it’s time to dust off your bucket lists and embrace the beauty of new experiences.

We urge you to fall in love — embrace the wanderer within you.

Immerse yourself in the diverse moods of nature, from tranquil mountain mornings to the thrill of rivers that run clear after the rains. Let your wanderlust guide you to the country’s hidden gems. Here are the places that should be on your radar this November.

1. Paragliding in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

The Kangra Valley offers thrilling adventure opportunities year-round. In November, the villages of Bir and Billing (14 km apart) are popular for paragliding.

Surrender to the calm of Bir. From its sprawling tea gardens to landscapes that are steeped in superlatives, Bir is just the dose of peace you need to balance out the adrenaline of the contrastingly opposite Billing.

Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is a beautiful village to spend November in. They offer a number of adventure sports, Picture sources: (L): Shamik Sadhu, (R): Bir Billing Paragliding

When you aren’t being pushed off a cliff (secured to a parachute of course), you’ll be handed a trekking guide or be regaled with tips on how to hand glide. It comes as no surprise that Billing boasts the world’s second-highest paragliding spot (8,000 ft). But the place also offers lush countryside, where local villages, monasteries, and Tibetan settlements make for a great view and visit.

Best time to visit: October and November.

2. Trekking in Dayara Bugyal, Uttarakhand

Dayara Bugyal’s pastoral magic is a haven for tourists and trekkers. In autumn, the meadow is painted with colours that are born of shades made of fallen leaves. Look up, and the painting changes to something as beautiful.

Dayara Bugyal is perfect for an autumn trek; the hike can be undertaken by seasoned trekkers as well as beginners, Picture source: India Hikes

Poised at over 10,000 feet, Dayara Bugyal is where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Greater Himalayas — the summits of the Gangotri Range, including Bandarpunch, Kala Nag, Srikanth, Jaonli, and Draupadi Ka Danda. The trek is suitable for both beginners and experienced trekkers.

3. Skiing in Auli, Uttarakhand

Live your winter fantasy at this ski destination in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. October to March proves the best time to plan a trip here. While skiing is bound to take up most of your time, use the rest to explore the bordering oak and coniferous forests or drink in the view of India’s second-highest peak Nanda Devi (7,816 m).

Auli in Uttarakhand is a great spot for skiing, Picture source: Getz Destinations

If you want to experience Auli's breathtaking views in the best possible way, hop into a cable car from Joshimath. Touted to be the second-longest cable car ride in Asia, you'll find yourself flanked by gorgeous, jaw-dropping scenes and snow-capped peaks.

4. River Rafting in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, popular for its adventure activities, is particularly exciting in November. After a threatening rain-filled monsoon, the rivers, flowing fresh, become a haven for adventure enthusiasts seeking a fulfilling rafting experience.

River rafting in Rishikesh gains popularity during the month of November.

The Kaudiyal section is the most challenging, but your journey will also take you through Shivpuri, Bramhapuri, Marine Drive and Byasi, where you’ll encounter thrilling rapids, whirlpools, and sharp bends.

Besides the adventure, Rishikesh offers a diverse range of attractions, including delicious food, bustling markets, handicrafts, and scenic sightseeing spots.



