The Ultimate Adventure Map of India: 40 Thrilling Things to Do On Your Next Vacation

In 2019, I took a trek to Maharashtra’s Sandhan Valley (also known as the ‘Valley of Shadows’). ‘In awe’ would describe the first reaction I had when I saw this giant canyon hidden in the Sahyadri range. The trek was tagged ‘difficult’ — the journey to and back as well as the rappelling (descent down a mountain slope on a rope).

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

But for me, there was one moment that stuck out. Dawn was breaking and the group had just descended into the ravine. The path was bordered by two gigantic columns of rock formations; towering tributes that seemed to cradle the valley. The view was deadly and beautiful at the same time.



The ultimate adventure map of India, Picture source: The Better India

Most of us have experienced it at least once — the rush of adrenaline at the top of a mountain, the bottom of a valley, or suspended in the sky. Adventure has a way of making us feel alive.

But even if you haven’t had such an experience yet, the question is, are you ready for it? Because we’ve curated a thrilling bucket list of adventure activities tailored to different states in India, just for you.

Advertisment

1. Kashmir - Skiing, Zanskar Trek



Kashmir is famous for skiing in Gulmarg and the Zanskar trek, Picture source: LHS: Gulmarg Ski Resort, RHS: Facebook: Xplore More

The Swiss Alps are heavenly, but Gulmarg in Kashmir is, too. Said to be one of the highest lift-served ski resorts in the world, this destination attracts millions of tourists each year. The paradisical slopes, the 12,000 ft landscape, and the frozen lake ‘Al-Pathar’ are the main draws. The best time to ski here is January and February.

Another adventure awaits in the North — the Chadar Trek, also known as the Zanskar Gorge Trek. Tracing across the frozen Zanskar river — a tributary of the Indus river — in Ladakh, the route plays host to a number of glaciers. Be warned that the mountainside is treacherous, but this adds to the thrill of the trek. The best time to go for it is January and February too.

2. Rajasthan - Hot Air Ballooning, Dune Bashing



Rajasthan is famous for hot air ballooning and dune bashing, Picture source: LHS: Adventure Nation Outdoor Tribe, RHS: Hariharan Gopal

“Try it at least once in your life,” is the advice that those who have experienced dune bashing dole out to others. Around 40 km from Jaisalmer are Rajasthan’s most iconic ‘Sam Sand Dunes’. Forming a part of the Thar Dessert, they offer a perfect canvas for dune bashing — an adventure sport that involves driving at high speeds over dunes, which shift as the vehicle glides over them. The best time to sign up for a dune bashing session is October to February.

For those who are fans of the skies, there is always a hot air balloon awaiting. Soak in the world from your vantage point. The rides begin in the early hours of the morning, way before the city gets on with its hustle. It is the perfect time for you to embrace the skies, enjoy the silence, and look at the world from a new lens.

3. Tamil Nadu - Kolukkumalai Safari, Dolphin’s Nose Trek

The silence you will experience as you journey through the hamlet of Kolukkumalai is almost reverent. Tea plantations and intertwined forests form the backdrop of your ride. The Kolukkumalai Jeep Safari traverses through a challenging route but you will find company in the birds, insects, and sunsets along the way. Don’t forget to stop by the villages and maybe even take part in some tea tasting. The best time to trek is November to May.

If you crave glorious views, we’ve got another suggestion for you. The ‘Dolphin’s Nose’ — a protruding flat rock that resembles its namesake located at a height of 6,600 ft above sea level — offers a beautiful glimpse into the Nilgiri mountain ranges and adjoining tea estates. The carpet of green interspersed with blue makes for a compelling sight. With waterfalls, bird sightings and more to enthral you, you may want to reserve your March and May for this.

4. Bihar - Kaimur Trek

The Kaimur hill range makes for one of the most picturesque trails in India. It is home to the Kaimur Sanctuary — one of the largest sanctuaries in the country with an area of 1,342 sq km. The hill ranges boast several waterfalls and trekking routes, and the sanctuary that stretches far back into the forested hills is home to many wildlife species — including but not limited to leopards, tigers, chinkaras, and black buck. The best time to plan your trek here is November to March.

5. Meghalaya - Krem Liat Prah Caving

The joy of completing a maze is something else, agree? Why not move beyond puzzle books and pursue a real-life one in the form of spelunking in Meghalaya? Home to over a thousand caves, this Northeastern gem is inviting you to test your maze completion skills.

Among its many caves is the Krem Liat Prah, also India’s longest cave. But while the adventure spells excitement, it isn’t for the faint-hearted. You’re bound to encounter bats while in the cave and may have to resort to wading or crawling in places where the ceiling falls low. But every now and then, a stalactite or stalagmite will appear and amaze you. The best time to visit is October to April.

6. Mizoram - Tuirihiau Falls Trek



Mizoram is famous for the Tuirihau Falls which remain flowing throughout the year, Picture source: Mizoram Insta

Many describe it to be “fairytale-like”. Hidden inside deep woods, the waterfall’s name is an ode to the acoustics you’ll hear when you are in proximity to it. The name Tuirihiau refers to Tui (water), Ri (sound), and Hiau (splash). One of the most unique features of the falls is that they remain flowing even when the weather is dry.

Pro tip: You may want to walk to the arc-shaped cavern behind the waterfall to get a better view.

7. Tripura - Unakoti Trek



The Unakoti trek is said to be a great experience to get an insight into Indian mythology, Picture source: Tripura Glow

Famous for the rock reliefs of Shiva, which are estimated to be around 1,000 years old, Unakoti is almost like a trip into the past. Those with a fervour for Indian mythology will love it. Unakoti translates to ‘one less than a crore’ and according to the Government of Tripura website, that’s how many rock carvings can be found here.

Legend narrates the story of how the name came to be. Lord Shiva was on his way to Kashi along with one crore gods and goddesses, when he decided to make a night halt at this location. Despite asking his compatriots to wake up before the sun rose and proceed for Kashi, in the morning he was the only one to rise. So Lord Shiva set out for Kashi himself cursing the others to become stone images. The best time to visit is October to March.

8. Maharashtra - Kalsubai Trek, Sandhan Waterfall Rapelling

If you thought the Kalsubai Peak Trek was ‘impossible’, the railings, chains and ladders along the route will dispel this notion. They ease the trek for amateurs. At a height of 5,400 ft, this highest peak in Maharashtra offers a panoramic view of the state and the Western Ghats. Don’t forget to check out the Bhandardara Dam and the Umbrella Falls while you are here. June to August make for great times for the monsoon trek, September to October are apt for the flowers trek, and November to May for the night treks.

While I have already given you a preview of the glorious Sandhan Valley trek earlier, you need to see to believe! The water-carved valley — that is 200 feet deep — is a treasure trove of streams, gorges and hidden paths. Hailed as the Valley of Shadows for its dimly lit nature, the trek can be a daunting experience.

As we made our way through the ravine; there were moments when the pitch black threatened to engulf us completely. But then, suddenly, a ray of sunshine would filter through, and we’d move on. The best time to trek here is November to February.

On that note, go book your next trip as your adventure awaits!

Edited by Pranita Bhat.