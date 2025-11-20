The Pink Village of Maharashtra: Inside Shelakewadi’s Rise as a 100% Solar-Powered, Gender-Equal Community

In Shelakewadi village, just 14 km from Kolhapur station in Maharashtra, gentle pink hues adorn every wall, and each door proudly carries a nameplate honouring the woman who lives there.

This delightful detail, however, is merely the starting point.

The village distinguishes itself through a range of groundbreaking initiatives — from revolutionary sanitation drives to earning the distinction of being a fully solar-powered community.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Karvir taluka, where monsoon breezes brush over lush sugarcane fields and sunlight sparkles on laterite rocks, this small village has quietly transformed the landscape of rural development.

The most striking chapter in Shelakewadi’s evolution began with its solar revolution.

With a population of around 500 and approximately 100 homes, what was once an overlooked hamlet has become a shining example of sustainability, gender equality, and grassroots innovation.

Transformation by people

Until 2004, Shelakewadi remained on the periphery of progress. Low revenue generation meant limited access to government schemes and scant political attention. But that year, a shift began.

Through collective resolve, villagers started engaging with the state and central programs — from sanitation drives to biogas initiatives. The transformation wasn’t driven by top-down mandates, but by bottom-up participation.

“We had very little to begin with — just Rs 2 to 3 lakh in annual development funds,” shares Surekha Awhad, the Gram Panchayat officer. “But we used every rupee strategically, and more importantly, we had the people with us.”

The ‘sun-kissed’ village

Recognising the feasibility of implementing energy solutions in a small settlement, the village launched a campaign to become energy self-sufficient. With support from the Zilla Parishad and the Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar Yojana, solar panels were installed on every rooftop.

“We used to spend over Rs 2,000 a month on electricity bills, mostly for irrigation,” says 47-year-old farmer Mansing Shivaji Shelke, who cultivates sugarcane and groundnuts on his three-and-a-half-acre plot. “Now, the bill is just Rs 130, and sometimes, we even earn credits because our solar setup is connected to the grid.”

What made this possible wasn’t just policy — it was people.

Gram Panchayat members and the village development officer went door-to-door, explaining the benefits and logistics. Villagers responded with enthusiasm, contributing Rs 5,000 each toward the Rs 67,000 installation cost.

The remaining amount was covered through prize money won under the Vasundhara project and other schemes. Today, 99 homes run on 1 kW systems, while two homes operate on 2 kW setups.

Households, farms, primary school, Anganwadi, panchayat office and the vyamshala (the local gym) are all solar-powered.

This is a promising start—even if it seems like a small step. If every village in India followed Shelakewadi's example, we’d be on the way to a transformative change,” says Prafula Pathak, President of the Solar Energy Society of India (SESI), a nonprofit that has supported solar adoption since 1978.

“Such initiatives offer a crucial advantage: they reduce dependence on conventional electricity, which is often expensive and powered by fossil fuels. Solar energy, by contrast, minimises transmission losses and taps into a resource that would otherwise go unused.”

Pink walls that send across a powerful message

Every house in Shelakewadi is painted pink — a visual metaphor for unity and vibrancy. But the symbolism runs deeper. In a bold move toward gender equity, the village decided that every home would be registered in the name of a woman — be it mother, wife, sister, or daughter-in-law.

“My name is on the house now,” beams Rupali, a homemaker and deputy sarpanch. “It feels like respect — not just for me, but for all women in the village.”

Walls across the village now bear motivational slogans promoting cleanliness and harmony. In a country where urban sprawl often erodes community spirit, Shelakewadi’s pink homes stand as a quiet protest — and a proud declaration.

Beyond solar: A tapestry of innovation

Shelakewadi’s progress goes far beyond its solar initiatives. The village has achieved full coverage of self-help groups, houses an ISO-certified Anganwadi, and has digitised its Gram Panchayat office with QR code systems.

Innovations like silver cards for water quality checks, online tap connection services, and universal job cards reflect its commitment to inclusive governance.

Every household is equipped with LED lighting, and children enjoy dedicated recreational parks. Government buildings feature rainwater harvesting systems, while efforts like well rejuvenation, borewell recharge, contour bunding, and watershed management have strengthened the village’s water resilience.

Six months ago, Shelakewadi introduced a ‘water ATM’ — a smart setup that provides 20 litres of RO-purified water for just Rs 10. The system was donated by two villagers, Mayuresh, a Forest Guard posted in Sangli, and Prakash, a Chartered Accountant.

Agriculture remains the backbone of the village economy, with most families cultivating sugarcane, sunflower, groundnut, and soybean on plots ranging from one to four acres.

Remarkably, the village has achieved self-sufficiency in edible oil production. The average landholdings in the village are between one acre to four acres, and the crops grown are sugarcane, groundnut, sunflower, and soyabean. The fields are irrigated by Bhogwati river.

As most households have buffaloes, the village sends 300 liters of milk every day to the Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd., known for its “Gokul” brand of milk products.

“We’ve seen fewer crop failures since the water conservation work,” shares Ganpatrao Shelke, a farmer and active member of the local SHG. “This isn’t just about solar — it’s about safeguarding our future.”

Recognition rooted in results

Shelakewadi’s efforts have earned accolades at every level, including the Nanaji Deshmukh National Pride Gram Sabha, Yashwant Gram Panchayat Award, Nirmal Gram Puraskar, Sant Gadge Baba Gram Swachhta Abhiyan, and even the ISO 9001:2015 certification for the panchayat, school, and Anganwadi.

These aren’t just trophies — they’re testaments to what happens when policy meets participation.

All these accolades began when households built their own toilets, making it the first village in Maharashtra to achieve this.

62-year-old Jaising, a commerce graduate who served as sarpanch between 2005 and 2009, explains: “We became the first village in the state to become defecation-free, but it was tough to make people use the toilets rather than go to the fields.”

Behind these achievements lies a unique social fabric. Interestingly, most families in Shelakewadi share the surname “Shelke,” including all eight gram panchayat members. This shared identity has fostered a rare political harmony.

Elections are held, but rivalry is minimal. The village’s atmosphere is cooperative, not competitive.

“We’re proud that Shelakewadi is now a 100% solar-powered village — it’s a testament to the collaboration between our residents and the administration,” says Tejashree, sarpanch. “And since every household owns cattle, biogas has become another clean energy source, helping families cook their daily meals sustainably.”

What next?

Asked what more needs to be done, Jaising adds: “We are trying to make the village single-use plastic-free and are yet to achieve the same. Once we do, we plan to contest the National Panchayat Award and are working towards it.”

Shelakewadi’s story isn’t just about solar panels or pink paint — it’s about what happens when a village dreams together. It reminds us that when communities unite with purpose, they don’t just light up homes — they light up hope.