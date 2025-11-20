This Couple Built a 98% Natural Eco Farmstay in Hyderabad Using Mud & Discarded Cement Bags. Watch!

Picture a dome rising gently from the soil, shaped by mud, sunlight and the hands of local artisans. This is Idika, the eco-homestay that Vivek and Sadhna built after stepping away from city chaos. With walls made from discarded cement bags filled with mud, their 98 percent natural home is designed to live in step with nature.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

The couple always dreamt of a home that felt simple, grounded and connected to the land. On the outskirts of Hyderabad, they found a space where that dream could grow. What they built is more than a getaway. It reflects a way of living that respects the earth at every step.

Idika’s dome structure feels as though it rises from the ground itself. The construction uses no cement or iron, relying instead on natural materials and age-old techniques. Inside, reclaimed wooden furniture brings a cosy warmth that matches the earth-toned walls.

The natural construction technique behind Idika

Idika follows an old method where discarded cement bags are filled with mud and stacked to form both walls and the dome. The technique gives the structure its strength while keeping it fully natural. Local artisans worked closely with Vivek and Sadhna to bring this vision to life, and the result is a self-sustaining retreat that feels both rustic and modern.

Sustainability, the Idika way

Temperature control

The construction of Idika is such that the mud-plastered walls and natural air circulation through the dome structure naturally balance the seasons. The homestay stays pleasantly cool in summer and feels comfortably warm in winter, offering year-round comfort.

Guests can feel the difference the moment they step inside.

Idika, natural eco-homestay in Hyderabad

Zero waste of water

The entire property is designed to ensure that no water is wasted. Water from daily use is filtered and directed back into the earth. Rainwater is collected and used to nourish the plants around the homestay. The process restores moisture to the soil and strengthens the land’s natural cycle.

Eco-friendly living at its best

From the way it is built to the way it functions, Idika shows that sustainable living can feel modern, beautiful and comfortable. Vivek and Sadhna’s vision turns eco-friendly design into an experience that feels warm and inviting rather than restrictive.

For anyone looking to slow down and reconnect with nature, this homestay offers a simple reminder. A comfortable life and a conscious life can exist together, and sometimes all it takes is a different way of building and a willingness to start small.