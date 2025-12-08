How a Delhi Mom Built a Rs 40 Lakh Business Around One of the World’s Most Unique Mushrooms

“Women must earn not only for money, but to build confidence, dignity and a healthier society. When women work, the family becomes stronger, and the community becomes wiser,” says Suman Sukhija (45).

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

For decades, she lived a life familiar to countless Indian women. Born in Hansi, Haryana, and raised in Delhi from the age of eight, her world revolved around family and domestic responsibilities.

Education, marriage, motherhood, running a household, and supporting her children’s growth were her primary preoccupations. She cooked meals, maintained the home with care, assisted her daughter in salon endeavours, and moved through the rhythms of a routine-driven life.

But as her children gradually became independent, she suddenly found herself confronting long hours of unoccupied time — a rare silence after years of constant responsibility.

One afternoon, reflecting on this newfound space, she recalls telling herself, “This free time should not turn into negativity. I must build something meaningful.”

That moment of realisation sparked a journey that transformed not only her own life but also the lives of thousands who later came to know her work. What began as a search for purpose turned into ‘Orange Herb’ — a wellness brand that now produces 16 to 20 kg of Cordyceps militaris (a type of mushroom) per cycle, earns Rs 40 lakh annually, trains over a thousand students, and inspires women to pursue entrepreneurship in fields they once thought were out of reach.

The beginnings, however, were far from easy. It all started in a modest 10 ft x 10 ft room, with a woman who had neither a scientific degree nor prior business experience — only a deep determination to learn and create.

A chance discovery that stirred a mission

The idea came from an unlikely source, YouTube. Suman found herself engrossed in videos on mushroom cultivation, initially intrigued by varieties such as button, milky, and oyster mushrooms.

Her curiosity eventually led her to Murthal for a five-day practical training programme. It was during this course that she first encountered Cordyceps militaris (unique mushrooms), commonly known as Keeda Jadi.

Suman found herself engrossed in videos on mushroom cultivation, and that led her to discover Cordyceps militaris (unique mushrooms).

“It was not even part of the official training,” she laughs, recalling the moment. “But whenever someone mentioned Keeda Jadi, my heart felt inexplicably drawn to it. I sensed instinctively that this rare mushroom had a place in my life,” she tells The Better India.

Cordyceps is no ordinary fungus. Grown under controlled laboratory conditions, it is valued for its medicinal properties, known to boost energy, immunity, and stamina. Unlike conventional crops, it requires neither large tracts of land nor extensive labour, but instead attention, precise scientific processes, and discipline.

“For someone who had always operated within the home, this seemed like a miracle. I could manage it single-handedly, and I did not need acres of land or a team. I only needed to learn and apply myself,” she explains.

Determined, the homemaker travelled to Meerut in February 2018 for specialised Cordyceps (unique mushrooms) training, a decision that would change the course of her life.

Turning a 100-square-foot room into a laboratory

Upon her return, she converted a 100-square-foot room in her home into a rudimentary laboratory. She cleaned the space thoroughly, installed insulation, and began acquiring equipment. The initial investment was substantial, amounting to over Rs 11 lakh. She purchased an autoclave, laminar flow hood, rotary shaker, BOD incubator, humidifier controller, racks, partitions, glass jars, conical flasks, petri dishes, and four air conditioners.

“Looking back, I realise I overspent tremendously,” she admits with a smile. “At the time, I did not know any better. Today, I know that a beginner can start a business like this with Rs 3 to 4 lakh, depending on the space available.”

Her first attempts were marked by over-enthusiasm and inexperience. She filled all racks, all shelves, and nearly every corner of the room with cultures. Predictably, her first crop was a total failure.

“My entire first batch was spoiled. I had no understanding of contamination control and did not realise that starting small was essential. It was heartbreaking,” she recalls, a note of rueful amusement in her voice.

But she did not surrender to disappointment. “I told myself, if others can do it, I can also follow the same. Failure became my teacher,” she says.

‘Orange Herb’ is a wellness brand that now produces 16 to 20 kg of Cordyceps militaris (a type of mushroom) per cycle.

She ordered a few more petri dishes, immersed herself in hygiene protocols, meticulously sterilised every tool and surface, and restarted the process methodically. She wore gloves, masks, sterilised coats, and worked exclusively around the laminar hood. It was a discipline she had never practised in her life, yet it became second nature.

When the first successful jars of bright orange Cordyceps (unique mushrooms) began forming, Suman felt a profound sense of accomplishment.

“My first harvest was only 200 to 250 grams, but it felt like gold,” she says. “It proved to me that I could learn, adapt, and succeed.”

Mastering the science

Cultivating Cordyceps (unique mushrooms) is a multi-stage process, and Suman embraced its stringency with patience and precision.

The first stage, tissue culture, spans 15 days, during which the fungus stabilises. The second stage, liquid spawn, lasts six days and allows the culture to multiply in a nutrient-rich shaking broth. The final stage, fruiting, extends over 40 to 50 days, during which bright orange fungi emerge inside sterilised glass jars under controlled temperature and humidity.

“Once you understand hygiene, Cordyceps is straightforward,” she explains. “But contamination is the enemy. If contamination occurs, we discard the batch, fumigate the lab, and restart the process.”

She implements strict protocols in her laboratory. Staff wear sterilised footwear inside the lab, don surgical coats and masks, and work only around laminar hoods. Every jar, instrument, and surface undergoes rigorous sterilisation before use.

“Many think this work is complicated, but it is, at its core, a matter of discipline. A disciplined person can flourish in this field,” she says.

Scaling up: From Rohini to Dwarka and beyond

In 2020, Suman relocated permanently to Delhi to facilitate her children’s education. She began her operations in a small space in Rohini but soon recognised the need for greater capacity. Eventually, she moved to a 250-square-foot laboratory in Dwarka, which became her main production facility. Today, this lab alone yields nine to 10 kilograms of Cordyceps (unique mushrooms) per cycle.

In addition, she established two more laboratories in partnership with relatives, raising her total production to 16 to 20 kg per cycle. Her son, Rahul, later joined full-time, taking charge of operations and management.

Cultivating Cordyceps (unique mushrooms) is a multi-stage process, and Suman embraced its stringency with patience and precision.

“Rahul is my strength,” the mother affirms. “He manages all aspects that I cannot. Without him, scaling up would have been impossible.”

By late 2020, she began noticing the growing impact of her products. Customers reported improved immunity, increased energy, improved breathing, and relief from joint pain. “It was clear people were benefitting, and I wanted to reach even more. I decided it was time to create a brand,” she says.

Thus, in 2021, Orange Herb was born. She introduced Cordyceps tea and capsules, both priced at Rs 2,800 for 30 g. Each tea box contains 30 one-gram sachets, while each capsule pack contains 60 capsules. The brand caters to gym-goers, athletes, the elderly, individuals with asthma or diabetes, and anyone seeking natural immunity boosters.

“This is a scientific business. We maintain full compliance with FSSAI regulations and GST requirements,” she confirms. In 2022, she expanded into saffron cultivation and, more recently, microgreens, expanding her Dwarka laboratory into a multi-crop wellness hub.

Building trust through education and digital outreach

Suman sells her products through Amazon, IndiaMART, Justdial, and various social media channels. Yet her most influential platform remains YouTube. “YouTube changed everything. People trust what they can see. I do not just sell; I focus on educating my viewers. This transparency builds trust and loyalty,” she says.

Her online content helps potential customers understand the benefits of Cordyceps (unique mushrooms), the correct methods of consumption, and sustainable cultivation practices. In the process, she has built a community of informed and loyal followers.

In 2019, she launched a two-day training programme for aspirants interested in cultivating Cordyceps and saffron. Each participant receives hands-on practice, in-depth scientific knowledge, and complimentary tissue culture to start their first batch. She personally mentors her students and stays connected with them long after the training ends.

Staff wear sterilised footwear inside the lab, don surgical coats and masks, and work only around laminar hoods.

Mukul from Rohini recounts, “Whatever challenges I faced, Suman ma’am resolved over the phone. The most remarkable part was that she allowed me to rejoin the training batch. That support changed my life. Today, I run my own lab in my hometown.”

Ashish from Bahadurgarh shares, “Initially, I was intimidated by Keeda Jadi cultivation. It seemed so scientific. But after watching Suman ma’am’s videos, I gained confidence. Her training taught me a profitable business model. Now I run my own lab and feel proud of myself.”

“When my students succeed, I feel like I have succeeded,” the entrepreneur reflects. “Empowering people, especially women, is now my purpose.”

A growing team and a vision

From a single-room operation, Suman now leads a team of five — herself, Rahul, a calling executive, a digital marketing specialist, and two production assistants. Together, they oversee the cultivation of Cordyceps (unique mushrooms), saffron, and microgreens.

The laboratory follows strict protocols. Air-conditioned rooms maintain precise temperature and humidity levels. “Earlier, if one jar went wrong, I would panic,” she admits. “Now, I know exactly what to do, because experience is the greatest teacher.”

Annual Cordyceps (unique mushrooms) sales touch Rs 40 lakh, with saffron contributing an additional Rs 4 to 5 lakh. The brand continues to expand its presence, both online and offline.

Reflecting on her journey, she finds it hard to believe how far she has come. From a homemaker with idle hours to a businesswoman, trainer, and mentor, she now embodies the transformative potential of initiative and disciplined learning.

“If I could build this from a 10x10 room, anyone can,” she says with confidence. “Women underestimate their power. We can create businesses, opportunities, and healthier communities. All it takes is the courage to take the first step.”

In 2019, she launched a two-day training programme for aspirants interested in cultivating Cordyceps and saffron.

Her story is a reminder that entrepreneurship does not always begin with grand ambition. Sometimes, it begins with a simple decision in a small room on an ordinary afternoon — a choice that can change a life and ripple outward to impact hundreds, if not thousands, of others.

For anyone looking to learn from her, explore training opportunities, or purchase Orange Herb’s wellness products, Suman is easily reachable. You can write to her at [email protected] or call 7404153908.

Details of her complete product range, along with information on Cordyceps (unique mushrooms) and saffron cultivation training programmes, are available on the official Orange Herb website: orangeherb.com.

All pictures courtesy Suman Sukhija