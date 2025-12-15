Best of 2025: From World Cups to Javelin Throws, 10 Moments That Defined Indian Sport This Year

A packed stadium holds its breath. A javelin leaves an athlete’s hand and cuts through the air. Somewhere else, a cricket team lifts a trophy that once felt out of reach. On a kho kho court, bodies move in a blur as years of practice turn into seconds of glory.

This is what Indian sport felt like in 2025.

Across fields, rinks, tracks, and courts, Indian athletes delivered moments that stayed long after the cheering faded. Records were rewritten. Long waits ended. Stories emerged from places and people who rarely found space in the spotlight.

In a year that stretched the idea of sporting excellence, Indian sport felt wider, braver, and closer to the country it represents.

Here are 10 sporting moments that shaped how we will remember Indian sport in 2025.

1. India women’s cricket team lifted their first World Cup

For years, the Indian women’s cricket team carried belief alongside heartbreak. In Navi Mumbai, that journey came full circle. Facing South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final, India won by 52 runs to claim their maiden title.

Shafali Verma’s fluent 87 gave the innings its rhythm, while Deepti Sharma’s assured all-round performance anchored the win. Her five-wicket haul closed a chapter of waiting and opened a new one for women’s cricket in India.

Facing South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final, India won by 52 runs. Photograph: (India Today)

2. Divya Deshmukh became FIDE Women’s World Cup Champion

For Divya Deshmukh, chess began at home in Nagpur. In 2025, at 19, she faced Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women’s World Cup final in Batumi, Georgia.

After gripping classical games and tense tie-breaks, Divya emerged champion. The victory completed her Grandmaster requirements and strengthened India’s growing presence at the highest level of global chess.

For Divya, chess began as a pursuit in her home city of Nagpur. Photograph: (DD News)

3. India women’s ice hockey team won a historic Asia Cup bronze

When India’s women’s ice hockey team arrived at the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE, they faced scepticism and open taunts telling them to “go home, be mothers”. They answered on the ice.

Training on frozen lakes and makeshift rinks in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, the team claimed a historic bronze medal. Their podium finish stood for resilience and belief, inspiring girls in the remotest regions to imagine themselves in the game.

Skating past prejudice and limited resources, the team clinched a historic bronze medal. Photograph: (Instagram/indiansportshonours)

4. Sheetal Devi claimed the para-archery world title

For Sheetal Devi, the bow asked for patience before it delivered promise. In 2025, that discipline led to a world title at the World Archery Para Championships.

Later in the year, she crossed another milestone when she was selected for India’s able-bodied compound team for the Asia Cup, becoming the first para-archer to be included at that level. Her journey expanded how excellence and ability are understood in Indian sport.

For Sheetal Devi, the bow demanded patience before it offered possibility. Photograph: (Instagram/worldarchery)

5. Samrat Rana: Backyard training to world champion

Samrat Rana’s early training took place in a backyard, shaped by discipline rather than facilities. In 2025, that discipline carried him to gold in the men’s 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo.

The win made him the first Indian to claim a senior individual world title in the discipline, showing how far persistence and focus can travel.

Samrat Rana’s early training took place in a backyard. Photograph: (Olympics.com)

6. Sumit Antil broke records again

For para-athlete Sumit Antil, 2025 was another record-breaking year. Competing in the javelin F64 category, he smashed the championship record to win his third consecutive World Championship gold. Antil’s dedication and consistency have made him one of India’s most decorated para-athletes, inspiring countless aspiring athletes across the country.

For para-athlete Sumit Antil, 2025 was another record-breaking year. Photograph: (Instagram @paraathletics)

7. Animesh Kujur became India’s fastest man

From village tracks in Jharkhand to international qualification, Animesh Kujur’s rise drew attention in 2025. He broke the national 100m record and earned qualification for the World Athletics Championships.

His season pushed Indian sprinting into global conversations and reshaped expectations around speed and preparation.

Animesh Kujur’s rise captured attention in 2025. Photograph: (Olympics.com)

8. India won men’s and women’s Kho Kho World Cup

In January 2025, at the Kho Kho World Cup, India’s men’s and women’s teams achieved a clean sweep by winning both titles. Dominant in every match, the teams displayed lightning-fast reflexes, strategic brilliance, and strong teamwork.

At the Kho Kho World Cup, India’s men’s and women’s teams achieved a clean sweep by winning both titles. Photograph: (GujaratSamachar English and DD News)

The victories brought renewed global attention to a sport rooted deeply in Indian tradition.

9. India women’s blind cricket team became unbeaten champions

The inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind ended with India lifting the trophy after a dominant tournament run. The team paired fearless batting with disciplined bowling and sharp fielding throughout the competition.

Their title win strengthened the case for inclusive sport and wider recognition.

The inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind ended with India lifting the trophy. Photograph: (Instagram @indianblindcricketteam)

10. Neeraj Chopra crossed the 90-metre mark

For Neeraj Chopra, 2025 was the year of the historic throw. At the Doha Diamond League, he became the first Indian athlete to breach the 90-metre barrier in javelin. His landmark performance electrified the track-and-field community, inspiring young athletes to push boundaries and demonstrating the heights Indian athletics can reach.