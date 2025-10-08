She Lost Her Sight at 17 — 8 Yrs Later, She’s the 1st Indian Woman To Win a Chess Medal at the Asian Para Games

In the tense final minutes of a match, Himanshi Rathi does three simple things. She sips water, eats a piece of chocolate, and stands up to stretch. The rituals steady her breath and help her hold the whole board in her mind. Seven or eight moves can decide everything. She knows how to wait, defend, and choose her moment.

Himanshi lost her vision completely in Class 12. The future felt uncertain, yet she chose a path that demanded even more focus. At 25, she is the first Indian woman to win a medal in chess at the Asian Para Games, a gold medallist in both BA and MA, and a civil service aspirant. Her life shows how discipline and courage can turn a fragile moment into a lasting win.

Losing sight, finding direction

Himanshi’s story began in Palanpur, Gujarat, where she was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa at the age of three. “It runs in families. My grandmother, aunt and sister also have the condition. We consulted doctors, but they said there is no cure,” she recalls.

Retinitis Pigmentosa is a rare, inherited eye disease that damages the retina and causes progressive vision loss. Symptoms often appear in childhood — first as difficulty seeing at night or in low light, followed by tunnel vision. Over time, the sight narrows until it fades completely.

Focused and calm, Himanshi Rathi visualises every move on the tactile chessboard — the game that changed her life.

Until Class 4, Himanshi studied in a regular school, Vidya Mandir, in Palanpur. When her vision began deteriorating, she joined a school for the blind—Andhya Kanya Prakash in Ahmedabad. Her family moved cities to support her education. “I didn’t know Braille or how to handle the loss of vision. The blind school helped me learn mobility and adapt to the new reality. I lost my vision completely in Class 12,” she says.

It was in Class 5, in that new school, that she found chess. “I had to study music at the blind school, but I wasn’t good at it. One of my teachers suggested I take up chess as a hobby. I also took it up to improve concentration. Initially, I found it difficult to visualise the board,” she remembers.

What began as a classroom suggestion soon became the defining rhythm of her life.

A new move: The support that changed everything

As Himanshi’s passion for chess grew, she found the right guidance at the Blind People’s Association (BPA) in Ahmedabad — one of India’s largest organisations working in the disability sector. There, she received the structure, coaching, and encouragement that helped her flourish as a player.

“BPA handles coaching very well. It supports players from beginning to end. Paritosh Dave Sir from BPA is very interested in chess and encourages many visually challenged players. There is also an association called the Gujarat Chess Association for Visually Challenged (GCAVC). That’s how I came to know about tournaments. My first coach was Darshan Pandya, who is also visually impaired, and later I trained under Hemal Thanki, who is sighted,” she shares.

Himanshi with mentors and teammates at the Blind People’s Association, Ahmedabad — where her chess journey truly began.

Paritosh Dave, a mentor for visually challenged players and the inclusive chess coordinator at BPA, says the game itself offers a rare kind of equality. “This is one game where the sighted and visually impaired play together, and very often, the latter defeat the former. It gives the visually challenged social acceptance and confidence.”

Before the Asian Para Games, Himanshi trained at BPA for over a year and a half. “Before going to China, Himanshi underwent advanced chess coaching from international player and coach Jalpan Bhatt at BPA. Even during the tournament, she would call him at odd hours with queries and to seek guidance,” says Dave.

At the Blind People’s Association, Himanshi trained intensively with fellow visually challenged players before the Asian Para Games.

Her coach, Jalpan Bhatt, remembers those sessions vividly. “Himanshi has a very sharp memory. She can remember long variations easily and is a very good defensive player. Before the tournament in China, I coached her intensively for three months. Even during the matches, I studied her opponents’ techniques — she played seven rounds — and we planned the strategies accordingly.”

Each move, each conversation, and each sleepless night of practice brought her closer to history.

From Ahmedabad to Hangzhou

In 2023, at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, Himanshi competed in the B1 category of Standard Chess for the Visually Impaired. It was her first major international event, and she returned with two bronze medals — one in the individual event and another in the team rapid chess championship.

Competing at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Himanshi made history as India’s first woman chess medallist.

Her medals made her the first Indian woman ever to win a chess medal at the Asian Para Games. But for Himanshi, the victory meant more than just titles. It was proof that the board she once struggled to imagine in her mind had become her world.

Before Hangzhou, she had already made her mark at the national level — winning the All-India Chess Federation for the Blind National Women’s Championship in 2022, where the top three players were chosen for the Indian team. She had also been the national champion in 2019 and 2020, and represented India at the Chess Olympiad in France in 2022, finishing 14th.

Representing India at the 2022 Chess Olympiad in France, Himanshi ranked 14th among the world’s top players.

Asked what it feels like before a match, Himanshi laughs softly. “There’s always a mix of excitement and nervousness. The last seven to eight moves are critical. To keep calm, I drink water, eat chocolates, and stretch a little. I’m mostly a defensive player — about 30 percent aggressive. Before a tournament, I practise seven hours a day; otherwise, around three.”

A proud moment — Himanshi Rathi displays her twin bronze medals from the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Her discipline paid off not only with medals but also with recognition. For her performance in the Asian Para Games, the Government of Gujarat appointed her as a Taluka Development Officer, Class-2 — a fitting acknowledgement for someone who built her future one move at a time.

Beyond the board: A mind that never stops learning

Even with a full-time government role, Himanshi’s days are packed with purpose. After work, she prepares for the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) exams and plans to attempt the UPSC again. “I enjoy reading Gujarati literature and I’m also learning French. I’m studying law as well. Among my outdoor interests are horse riding and swimming,” she says with a smile.

Her curiosity is boundless. Despite losing her vision, she completed her BA and MA in English Literature from Gujarat University — securing gold medals in both. Each achievement came with long hours of study, Braille notes, and audiobooks, all supported by her unshakeable determination.

Honoured for her achievements after the Asian Para Games, Himanshi Rathi stands as a symbol of perseverance and focus.

Himanshi explains that she completed her MA in 2024 and began preparing for the GPSC and UPSC exams in 2022. “I did not get through my first UPSC attempt, but I plan to try again. I’ve just completed my GPSC mains,” she shares.

Outside of academics and chess, her interests add another layer to her vibrant personality. “I learnt horse riding from my mother. She first picked up the skill and then taught me. I practise at my uncle’s farm and other places in Ahmedabad, which provide the facilities. As for swimming, I learnt it when I was in Class 5 or 6. I practise with my sister Urvi, who is also blind and has taken up swimming competitively,” says Himanshi.

Family, faith, and the will to keep moving

Her family has been her strongest anchor. Himanshi’s father, Bhavesh Rathi, a businessman, introduced her to chess after buying a special tactile chessboard designed for visually impaired players. “There was the option of taking chess in the blind school. We got the board, and I taught her the basics. Very soon, we appointed a coach,” he recalls.

Her mother, Dipali, has been her constant companion during tournaments. “I accompany her everywhere. When she’s playing, I watch from a distance in case she needs something,” she says.

With her parents and sister Urvi at home in Ahmedabad — the family whose support powers every move she makes.

Courage seems to run in the family. Himanshi’s sister, Urvi, who is also visually impaired, is a gymnast and swimmer. “When I lost my vision completely, Urvi took up swimming. She inspires me, too,” Himanshi says.

Later this month, she will compete again — this time at a national tournament hosted by BPA that will include both Indian and international players. Her eyes, though sightless, are firmly set on the future. “I’m looking forward to the 2028 Asian Para Games in Japan,” she says, her voice calm but certain.

“Chess means everything to me. It is a core part of my identity — people recognise me as a chess player. Chess has given me respect. Also, when I play with sighted players, it gives me a feeling of equality and inclusivity. Other than these aspects, I love playing chess — it gives me great joy,” she adds.

Watching Himanshi play makes you realise something simple: you don’t need perfect circumstances to make the right move. You just need the will to keep making one.