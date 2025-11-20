This Parenting Coach’s Simple Trick Will Help You Handle Toddler Tantrums With Ease

Festivals are all about joy, laughter, and family time. From decorating the house to dressing up in their favourite outfits, kids experience the magic of festivals with unmatched excitement and energy.

Along with all the fun and celebration come late nights, disrupted routines, and overstimulation for little ones.

While the sparkle of the season fills children with joy and enthusiasm, it can also leave them feeling overwhelmed and drained.

Parenting coach and social media influencer Ankita B Chandak shares a heartwarming guide on how to gently manage sudden meltdowns and emotional overload in toddlers.

It’s important to remember that a burst of tears, quiet withdrawal, or sudden anger isn’t always misbehaviour; it can simply be a signal that something deeper needs attention.

4 simple ways to decode a tantrum

Ankita, a parent herself and an expert in her field, shares how four simple yet powerful emotional check-ins can help parents decode their child’s feelings before frustration builds up on both sides.

Keeping spirits bright: little check-ins for big festive smiles. Photograph: (Adobe iStock)

Are you hungry?

Just like adults, children also get irritable and frustrated when exhaustion or hunger strikes. Recognising their needs early on helps prevent unnecessary conflicts and emotional outbursts.

Are you sleepy?

Festivals bring endless fun, activities, and excitement, but also late nights and overstimulation. When kids become cranky or restless, it might simply mean they need a power nap or some quiet downtime.

Are you tired?

With all the extra festive bustle, children can easily get worn out. Checking in to see if they need to rest or recharge is a simple act of empathy that strengthens your connection with the kid.

Are you bored?

It may sound odd to ask this during festivals, but children can feel disengaged when their usual routines and playtimes are disrupted. Finding small, creative ways to involve them or offer alternate activities can make them feel seen and content.

How this helps

This approach shifts parents from reacting to behaviour to responding to emotions.



It encourages mindful communication, helping parents and children understand each other’s emotional needs better.



Over time, these check-ins build a strong foundation of emotional intelligence and self-awareness.



Children learn to identify and express their feelings more clearly, reducing frustration and misunderstandings.



It nurtures a calmer, more compassionate home environment — where connection comes before correction.

Ankita’s guide to these parenting check-ins during festivals helps us understand our kids better. It might seem difficult and hectic, but with empathy, we can all enjoy as a family. Sometimes kids don’t need sweet treats but simply the comfort of being understood.





