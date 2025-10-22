How You Can Reuse the Diyas, Puja Flowers, and Leftover Cardboard Boxes Smartly After Diwali

As the glow of Diwali fades and we prep to clean up after the celebrations, many of us are left wondering what to do with the wilted marigolds, used diyas, and leftover packaging. Instead of tossing them into the bin or worse, into rivers, you can give these festive leftovers a second life.

Here’s a simple guide to help you turn post-Diwali waste into eco-friendly treasures for your garden and home.

1. Turn your used flowers into liquid fertiliser

Don’t throw flowers away — ferment them! Used marigolds and other Diwali blooms make for excellent natural fertiliser.

Here's how:

Collect the used flowers in a jar or plastic container.

Add 20–30 grams of jaggery to kickstart fermentation.

Cover the jar with a cloth and let it sit for 30 days.

Once ready, dilute 20 ml of this liquid in 1 litre of water.

Spray on plants every 15 days in the evening.

Why it works:

This mix acts as a mild pesticide and natural fertiliser, improving soil microbes and boosting plant health, all while keeping rivers clean.

2. Reuse diyas as planters or décor

Clay diyas don’t belong in the trash. Here’s what you can do instead:

Mini planters: Fill them with soil and plant succulents or small herbs.

Fill them with soil and plant succulents or small herbs. Seed starters: Use them to germinate seeds before transplanting to pots.

Use them to germinate seeds before transplanting to pots. DIY crafts: Paint and reuse them next year, or turn them into fridge magnets or tealight holders.

Tip: Avoid reusing painted diyas with glitter in the garden — stick to plain terracotta ones for planting.

3. Give cardboard packaging a new purpose

All that Diwali packaging can serve your garden well!

Mulching material: Tear cardboard into small pieces and use it to line the bottom of pots or mulch around plants.

Drainage layer: Helps retain moisture and creates good airflow in the soil.

Compost ingredient: Mix with kitchen waste to balance nitrogen and carbon.