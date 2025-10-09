Determined Chennai Women Sell Vegetables In EV Autos and Revive a Tradition That Cuts Plastic

When you think of Chennai, what comes to mind? The Marina beach, steaming filter coffee, ancient temples? On your next visit, for a change, you may notice something new: dark green e-autos run entirely by women.

These autos, provided to women’s groups by the Government of Tamil Nadu, are more than a means of transport. They are mobile vegetable stalls, where women sit behind the wheel and sell fresh produce directly to customers.

Green on the road, green in the basket

An added feather in the cap? These autorickshaws are eco-friendly too. Not only because they are EVs, but because every batch of vegetables is neatly arranged in reusable baskets instead of single-use packaging.

And once you’ve chosen your vegetables, the experience gets even better. After billing, your purchases are packed in bright yellow cloth bags — locally known as manjapais.

The distribution of these bags is part of ‘Meendum Manjapai’ (Return of the Yellow Bag), a state campaign launched three years ago to cut down plastic waste. The government has also installed 189 manjapai vending machines across Tamil Nadu, including 40 in Chennai, making it easier for residents to switch to sustainable options.

Initiatives like these show that small changes — a cloth bag instead of a plastic one -- can add up to a sustainable future. (Picture credits: tnpcb.gov.in

For many, the comeback of the manjapaiis nostalgic. These bags were once a common sight with the older generation, and their revival is a gentle reminder of how simple traditions can offer solutions to modern challenges.

A message on the move

These green autos carry more than just vegetables. Speakers installed in them spread awareness about the harmful effects of plastic and encourage people to make the switch to cloth bags.

Plastic litter is a familiar sight in our cities. Initiatives like these show that small changes — a cloth bag instead of a plastic one, an e-auto instead of a diesel one — can add up to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

In Chennai, women steering e-autos and handing out manjapais are earning livelihoods while leading a movement that blends empowerment, tradition, and environmental care — showing how even small choices, like a yellow cloth bag, can spark big change.