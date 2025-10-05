Can India Turn Its Gaze to Materials Beyond Cement? These Architecture Projects Show How

A dialogue is unfolding across India, one struck between nature and eco-friendly building materials. The recent years have seen an increasing number of architects bend the formula, heroing sustainable materials in their projects. The shift is clear; urban India is embracing sustainable architecture, taking it from a fringe practice to a concept that is deeply integrated in our cities. Here are some projects we loved.

1. Stone

A quick glance at the Lala Kamalapat Singhania Public School (LKSPS) in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, points to how it is a lesson in preservation and transformation. The school was built in the 1970s, but recently, the Gurugram-based R+D Studio, was tasked with constructing the new primary wing, a continuation of the stone masonry that defined the existing facade.

The architects deployed local Nimbahera natural stone and stucco for the purpose.

The choice of materials, like local slate stone, paint and stucco ensured that the architecture also matched the two blocks even though they were built over 65 years apart Photograph: (R+D Studio)

About the material:As architect Shridhar Rao points out, “Stone masonry stands out as a highly sustainable building material because of its ability to be reused without losing its integrity. Unlike concrete or synthetic finishes that deteriorate or require energy-intensive recycling processes, stone blocks can be dismantled and repurposed in other projects with minimal processing.”

He points out how this “cradle-to-cradle approach” reduces construction waste and extends the lifecycle of the material. The other qualities of stone — being a natural climate regulator, he says, reduce the dependency on mechanical cooling systems.

Shridhar points out that stone, as a construction material, also makes for a great exercise in style.

“Stones can be left in their raw, rugged form to celebrate rustic authenticity, or they can be finely dressed and coursed to achieve precision and elegance. Patterns such as random rubble, ashlar masonry, or even composite masonry with mixed textures can be employed to create visual variety.”

This adaptability, he says, makes it a great design tool, capable of expressing different moods. He adds that it also generates employment for local communities, supporting traditional knowledge systems and craftsmanship.

The Lala Kamalapat Singhania Public School (LKSPS) in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, explores the balance between preservation and transformation, Photograph: (R+D Studio)

Architects, take notes: While stone has often been hailed for lending colour and character to the structure, architects would do well to bear in mind a few things. The applicability of the stone depends on the kind chosen — granite, porphyry, marble, limestone, sandstone, and slate.

Architects recommend knowing the stone's technical performance and mineral composition, including its hardness, density, and porosity. This information helps determine the stone's strength, weather resistance, and ease of maintenance. While stone is considered sustainable, it is the extraction methods and transportation distance that will dictate the environmental footprint.

2. Recycled Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Panels

Picture a lightweight cellular plastic material consisting of small hollow spherical balls. This is Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), a material composed of 98 percent air, providing excellent thermal insulation.

While research around EPS’s sustainable quotient is still in its nascent stages, the material is a radical departure from cement, and when deployed in its recycled state, it limits plastic from making its way into landfills.

About the material: The material was deployed in the Unity Mall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Architect Nilofer J of firm U-Sphere says they used it to create a building envelope that was lightweight, thermally efficient, structurally sound, and fast to construct.

“EPS panels, which feature a high-insulation core and are reinforced with welded wire mesh, were finished on both sides with shotcrete to create a composite wall system. This enabled us to respond to the region’s humid, high-temperature climate while delivering high performance in terms of durability, energy efficiency, and comfort,” she shares.

The material contemplates simplicity while having many advantages. These include thermal insulation — “EPS panels have a closed-cell structure that resists heat transfer, making them highly effective in maintaining cooler indoor temperatures” — and being lighter than traditional walling systems.

EPS (Exapnded Polystyrene Panels) was deployed in the Unity Mall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Photograph: U-Sphere

Nilofer adds, “The EPS panels gave reliable performance in Kerala’s humid climate. EPS panels are highly resistant to moisture and do not absorb water. With a shotcrete finish, they offer enhanced protection against environmental wear. Unlike conventional materials that tend to warp or deteriorate in damp conditions, EPS-shotcrete walls retain their form and functionality over time.”

Architects, take notes: Nilofer points out that while deploying EPS in constructions, the detailing of joints between panels is crucial to prevent thermal bridging, air leakage, or water ingress.

Stone, wood and bamboo

The market plaza in Champawat, Uttarakhand, is a hat tip to sustainability. The project by Ahmedabad-based architecture firm Compartment S4 is a handicraft centre to support registered self-help groups (SHGs). The project is intended to be a shot in the arm to local craftsmanship.

The market plaza in Champawat, Uttarakhand is a handicraft centre to support registered self-help groups (SHGs), Photograph: Compartment S4

About the material: Studies suggest that wood absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, effectively reducing the carbon footprint associated with building materials. Architect Monik Shah points out that, aside from a sustainable standpoint, using local materials and traditional techniques is an effective response to critical issues like youth migration, the decline of traditional crafts, and the vulnerability of poorly constructed buildings to natural disasters.

Using local materials like wood, bamboo and stone and traditional techniques helps provide employment to local craftsmen, Photograph: Compartment S4

He adds, “By using local materials like stone and wood sourced within a 50 km radius, the project significantly reduces the carbon footprint from transportation. The design also incorporates passive strategies like natural ventilation and insulation, which are well-suited to the climate and lower the need for external energy.” Along with this, the structure also exhibits seismic resilience owing to the pinned joints.

