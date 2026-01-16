Inside the System That Made 10-Minute Grocery Delivery Possible

Until recently, most cities witnessed a retail experiment that seemed almost magical, which is groceries arriving at your doorstep in just ten minutes. This was not luck or magic; it was the result of careful planning, micro-warehouses called dark stores, and technology that coordinated every step of the process.

Every action, from inventory stocking to the rider’s final step to your door, was orchestrated to shave off precious minutes.

The dark store model

At the centre of this ultra-fast delivery system were dark stores, small, tech-enabled warehouses located close to residential areas. Unlike traditional supermarkets, these stores were not open to walk-in customers. Their sole purpose was to pick, pack, and dispatch online orders quickly and accurately.

Inside these stores, items were strategically arranged to minimise movement. Fast-selling products were placed closest to the packing zone, while slower-selling goods were deeper inside.

Separate zones for dry goods, chilled items, frozen foods, and perishables guarantee speed without compromising quality. Even items that were fragile or temperature-sensitive, like eggs or fresh dairy, were stored in dedicated areas to prevent damage during the rush.

The stores themselves were designed for efficiency. Narrow aisles and compact shelving allowed packers to move rapidly, and the workflow inside was carefully mapped so that pickers never crossed paths unnecessarily. Every step was timed and measured to make sure that an order could be picked, packed, and dispatched in under two minutes.

Step-by-step: The 10-minute delivery journey

1. Placing the order

The moment a customer tapped ‘order’ in the app, the system identified the nearest dark store with all requested items in stock. It also took into account inventory levels, store workload, and rider availability. This confirmed that no order was sent to a store that could not handle it.

2. Order assignment

Orders were assigned automatically through a warehouse management system (WMS). The packer received a digital pick list with the precise location of each item. Barcodes on products were scanned during picking to prevent errors, and the system tracked each item’s progress in real-time.

3. Picking and quality checks

The packers followed an optimised path through the store, scanning and picking items in sequence. Perishables like vegetables, dairy, and meat were checked for freshness, and any damaged or unsuitable product was immediately replaced. This made sure that even at breakneck speed, the quality of the order was never compromised.

4. Packing and labelling

Once collected, items were packed in colour-coded bags and placed in labelled pigeonholes corresponding to the order ID. This step made the handoff to delivery riders flawless, reducing confusion and delays. Fragile items were packed with extra care, and frozen goods were insulated to maintain the correct temperature.

5. Rider pickup and delivery

Delivery riders were notified instantly once an order was ready. They scanned the bag barcode and used app-provided directions to reach the customer. Routes were optimised using real-time traffic data, with algorithms calculating the fastest path and adjusting if conditions changed mid-journey. Many deliveries were contactless, with riders staying outside the store or the customer’s building to save time.

The technology behind the speed

The entire operation relied heavily on data and algorithms:

Even though the ten-minute delivery model is being changed, it proved what was possible when logistics, technology, and human effort worked in perfect harmony.

From the precise choreography inside the dark stores to the algorithms directing riders across city streets, every part of the system was designed for efficiency. It offered a glimpse into how urban retail could be reimagined in ways that were once thought impossible.

