Chrysanthemums are among the most beloved cut flowers and garden staples across India. For gardeners and commercial growers alike, the best time to plant this flower in India is during the monsoon, so that the plants establish themselves well and bloom through late autumn and winter (October to February), when cooler temperatures bring out their richest colours and longest vase life. This seasonal window provides nature’s shorter daylight hours and cooler nights to encourage healthy flowering.

For real insights beyond generic gardening advice, you should turn your gaze to Lohith Reddy, a Bengaluru-based floriculturist who turned his passion for chrysanthemums into a profitable enterprise, earning around Rs 7 lakh a month.

1. Choose varieties that suit your local climate

Chrysanthemums come in many shapes, sizes, and colours, from pink and white Santini to bold red Calimero. Lohith emphasises that varieties respond differently to local climates, so experimenting with several types can help you find the best performers for your area.

Tip: Start with several varieties in small batches and monitor which ones bloom earliest and hold colour longest in your climate.

2. Manage light and darkness carefully

Chrysanthemums are short‑day plants, meaning they need longer periods of darkness to flower well. The floriculturist explains, “Chrysanthemum is a light‑sensitive crop. It requires 17‑18 hours of darkness, which is only possible during winter.” Managing this longer dark period is crucial for abundant blooms.

What to do:

Position plants where they get gentle morning sun and afternoon shade.

Use shade nets to artificially extend darkness if you are growing in longer daylight months.

Minimise artificial light exposure at night near your garden.

3. Prepare soil and water thoughtfully

The flowers flourish in well‑drained and fertile soil that retains moisture without becoming soggy. Adding organic matter like compost or coco peat will improve drainage and nutrient levels.

Tip: Water deeply but let the top inch of soil dry out slightly between waterings. Overly wet soil stresses roots and invites rot.

Lohith also recommends environmental control techniques. He says, “You can manage chrysanthemum farming by using artificial methods, such as installing nets to control light exposure or sprinkling water to maintain optimal humidity.” This balance of moisture and humidity helps prevent wilting and supports strong and healthy stems.

4. Pinch and prune for fuller plants

To encourage lush, bushy growth, it is important to pinch back young stems early in the season. This promotes branching, increases bud sites, and results in a fuller plant. Once flowers begin to fade, deadhead routinely to encourage continued bloom production.

For commercial growers and ambitious home gardeners, Lohith points out a strategy for reliable production. He says, “We plant flowers every ten days, ensuring that the production is continuous.” This staggered planting also supports a steady supply of flowers at peak times.

5. Feed carefully and avoid excess nitrogen

Nutrition plays a key role in chrysanthemum health. Use a balanced fertiliser early in growth, then shift to a mix with lower nitrogen and higher potassium once buds start forming. Too much nitrogen can lead to lush leaves but poor flowering.

Tip: Feed every three to four weeks during active growth, and confirm good soil drainage to allow roots to access nutrients evenly.

6. Handle flowers properly after harvest

If you are growing chrysanthemums for bouquets rather than garden display, how you handle the blooms after cutting matters. Commercial growers like Lohith invest in cold storage to hydrate and extend vase life, explaining that a cold chain helps the flowers stay fresh and durable, a key selling point with customers paying premium prices.

He says, “When people are paying Rs 500‑600 for a bunch of flowers, they expect them to stay fresh for more than a week.”

Growing chrysanthemums successfully combines careful timing, environmental control, and smart cultivation practices. By learning from an experienced grower and applying his insights, gardeners can enjoy abundant, colourful blooms that last both in the garden and in the vase.