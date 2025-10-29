Expert Farming Tips to Harvest Kharif Crops for Maximum Yield and Minimum Waste

As the monsoon season winds down, farmers across the country prepare to bring in their kharif crops. These seasonal crops, such as rice, maize, millets, pulses, and cotton, are the result of months of hard work.

However, the final phase of the farming cycle, the harvest, can be just as critical as the sowing itself. Mistakes made during this stage can reduce both yield and quality, leading to lower market prices and greater waste.

Fortunately, with a few well-timed actions and simple precautions, farmers can make sure their harvest reaches its full potential. The following tips are designed to help farmers make the most of the harvest season, protect their crops, and reduce unnecessary losses.

1. Harvest at the right stage of maturity

Harvesting too early or too late can lead to grain loss, spoilage, or poor-quality produce. Here is when to harvest some common kharif crops:

Rice: When around 80-85% of the grains have turned golden.

Maize: When the husks are dry and the kernels are firm.

Pulses: When most pods are dry and brittle.

Cotton: When the bolls are fully open and dry, avoid picking damp bolls.

Watch your field closely during the final weeks. If in doubt, test-harvest a small patch and examine the grain or pod condition.

2. Use the right tools and equipment

Using the correct tools makes the harvesting process smoother and more efficient. A sharp sickle or well-maintained harvesting tool can reduce damage to the crop and lower the risk of grain shattering or spillage. For larger farms or crops like paddy and maize, mechanised options such as combine harvesters can save time and significantly reduce labour costs.

Regardless of the method, it is important to avoid using worn or blunt tools, as they tend to damage plants and increase the chance of post-harvest losses.

3. Avoid leaving crops on damp ground

After cutting, harvested crops should never be left directly on wet or muddy ground. Moisture at this stage can quickly lead to fungal growth, rotting, or contamination. Instead, place harvested produce on clean mats, tarpaulins, or raised platforms to keep them dry and safe.

If there is any risk of unexpected rainfall, cover the crops with breathable materials such as jute or straw. Keeping the produce dry during this stage is essential for maintaining quality.

4. Dry the crop properly before storage

Moisture is one of the main causes of post-harvest spoilage. Once the crops are gathered, they must be dried thoroughly before they are stored. Sun-drying is the most accessible method. Spread the grains in thin layers on clean surfaces and turn them regularly to allow even drying.

For most grains, a moisture content of around 12 to 14 per cent is ideal for safe storage. Drying directly on bare earth should be avoided, as it can introduce dust, stones, and other impurities into the crop.

Moisture is one of the main causes of post-harvest spoilage Photograph: (Cropin)

5. Store in clean and ventilated spaces

Once drying is complete, storage becomes the next priority. Use clean, dry, and well-ventilated spaces to keep the harvest safe. Bags of grain should be stacked on wooden pallets or raised platforms to prevent direct contact with the floor, which often retains moisture. You can use gunny bags or jute sacks, as they allow air to circulate while keeping the produce contained.

The storage area should be regularly inspected for signs of pests, insects, or rodents. Easy steps such as sealing cracks, using natural repellents, or occasional fumigation can protect your crop from damage over time.

6. Transport crops carefully and without delay

Transporting the crop to storage facilities or the market should not be delayed once harvesting and drying are complete. Use clean, covered carts or vehicles to prevent exposure to dust, heat, or rain during transit. Avoid overloading, as this can crush grains or damage pods.

If immediate transport is not possible, store the produce temporarily in a sheltered and dry area until arrangements can be made. Establishing safe transport helps maintain both the quality and quantity of the crop.

7. Clean and sort before selling

Before crops are sent to market or stored long-term, they should be cleaned and sorted. Remove broken grains, debris, and any foreign material. Sorting the produce by size, shape, or colour not only improves its appearance but also increases its value in the market.

Harvesting kharif crops requires attention to detail, good timing, and careful handling Photograph: (Agri Farming)

Well-graded, clean produce attracts better prices and guarantees a good reputation among buyers. Proper packaging, using clean and intact bags, is also important for protecting the crop during handling and sale.

8. Keep an eye on the weather

Towards the end of the monsoon, the weather can be unpredictable. Unseasonal rains or early winter showers can harm crops that are still in the field or left out to dry. Regularly checking local forecasts can help you plan your harvesting days better.

When rain is expected, it may be wise to harvest in smaller batches or focus on the most mature sections of the field first. Keeping plastic sheets or covers ready can also be useful in case of sudden weather changes.

Harvesting kharif crops requires attention to detail, good timing, and careful handling. From choosing the right time to harvest to proper drying, storage, and transport, every step contributes to preserving the crop’s value.