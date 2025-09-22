In Just 80 Sq Ft, This Ex-Banker Grows Microgreens That Now Earn Him Rs 5 Lakh/Month

Ajay Gopinath, a former Citigroup employee, now earns Rs 5 lakh a month by growing organic microgreens in a compact 80-sq ft room in his home. His entrepreneurial journey began unexpectedly when he noticed a tiny, nutrient-rich garnish on a salad at a restaurant.

Intrigued by the idea of growing microgreens, he discovered that these fast-growing seedlings contain 40 times more nutrients than mature plants.

After dedicating two years to research, Ajay launched his venture, ‘Grow Greens’. He started with just two racks, maintaining a controlled environment with temperatures below 25°C and humidity levels between 40% and 60%. Within seven days, the harvest was ready. Microgreen cultivation involves using trays, seeds, and cocopeat and requires a methodical approach to achieve the best results.

“Around 2017-2018, I started growing them on a small scale on an experimental basis. Though I wasn’t sure about the right methods, I eventually figured it out after two years of research and experimentation,” Ajay recalls. Today, he cultivates over 15 varieties of microgreens, with monthly sales of up to Rs 5 lakh from his successful business.

Ajay’s path to success was paved with trial and error. His initial attempt at growing microgreens involved using tissue papers to grow green gram, but the results were far from what he expected. Realising that many online tutorials were unreliable, he sought guidance from a microgreens expert in the UK. “He told me that not all seeds can be microgreens. These are Non-Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), non-hybrid, non-treated and open-pollinated seeds,” he says. This advice helped him refine his approach and ensure he was using the right seeds.

After sourcing high-quality seeds from Bengaluru, Pune, and Chhattisgarh, he perfected his technique for cultivating microgreens under controlled indoor conditions. “I started with two trays and never expected to expand commercially. But once I distributed them among my friends, the response was very positive. They all were happy with the taste and quality. That’s when I realised its potential to be a viable business,” he says.

Ajay now grows a variety of microgreens, including radish, mustard, sunflower, and beet. Beyond his own business, Ajay has helped over 30 farmers across India set up their own microgreen farms.

Edited by Megha Chowdhury