How These Punjab Farmers Cut Stubble Burning by 90%

Every winter, vast stretches of northern India are shrouded in smoke as farmers burn leftover paddy stubble after the harvest. The practice releases enormous amounts of pollution, turning cities like Delhi into gas chambers and making clean air a seasonal luxury.

Having grown up breathing this toxic air, Vidyut Mohan knew the problem could not be solved with bans alone; farmers needed a practical alternative.

That idea led to the founding of Takachar, which Vidyut co-started with Kevin Kung. Instead of treating crop residue as waste, they found a way to convert it into a valuable resource. Their innovation is a low-cost, portable machine that converts stubble into biochar, offering farmers a far better option than burning their fields.

The machine, which can be attached to a tractor, uses a thermochemical process to heat crop residue at 400 to 700 degrees Celsius in a low-oxygen environment. This process converts stubble into carbon-rich biochar, often described by farmers as ‘black gold’. The biochar can be used to improve soil health or sold for use as biofuel, creating a new income stream in rural areas.

Each unit can process up to one metric tonne of stubble per hour, making it suitable for use at the village level. Today, farmers in Punjab and Haryana collectively use around 3,000 tonnes of biochar each year, significantly reducing the need to burn crop waste.

As a result, stubble burning in Punjab has dropped by nearly 90 percent in a single season, showing what becomes possible when technology aligns with local needs.

Takachar’s approach goes beyond machines. By working closely with local communities, the company helps villagers operate the equipment themselves, keeping both skills and profits within the region. For Vidyut, the goal is simple: cleaner air, additional income for farmers, and stronger rural communities.

The impact of this work has gained international recognition. Takachar received Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, often referred to as the Eco Oscars, for its contribution to tackling air pollution and climate change.

As millions of tonnes of stubble are burnt across North India every year, this solution shows that the problem is not a lack of awareness, but a lack of viable alternatives.