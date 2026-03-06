The Real Story Behind Ranabaali: A Famine, 10 Million Deaths, And Forgotten Rebellions

The first look of Ranabaali has already sparked curiosity among fans. With Vijay Deverakonda appearing in a fierce, battle-hardened avatar and Rashmika Mandanna joining him in the historical epic, the film promises a gripping story rooted in courage, resistance, and the spirit of survival.

Advertisment

Set against the rugged landscapes of southern India, the film appears to explore a turbulent period in history — a time when ordinary people rose with extraordinary resilience despite immense challenges. The dramatic visuals hint at a story of rebellion, survival, and communities standing up against overwhelming odds.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

The Great Famine of 1876–1878 devastated regions like Rayalaseema, where failed monsoons and colonial policies pushed millions toward starvation.

But behind the cinematic spectacle lies a very real and complex chapter of Indian history.

Advertisment

When drought turned into disaster

The world that Ranabaali steps into closely mirrors the conditions surrounding the Great Famine of 1876–1878, one of the deadliest famines in colonial India. The crisis affected large parts of southern and western India, including the drought-prone region of Rayalaseema in present-day Andhra Pradesh.

By the mid-1870s, repeated droughts had already weakened agriculture in the region. When the monsoon failed in 1876, crops collapsed and food shortages quickly spiralled into widespread starvation. Villages across the region were pushed to the brink, with farmers losing both their harvests and their livelihoods.

Yet historians argue that the tragedy was not caused by drought alone.

Policies of empire

At the time, India was under the rule of the British Raj, whose economic policies often prioritised imperial trade over local welfare. Even as famine spread across drought-stricken regions, grain continued to be exported from India to global markets.

Colonial administrators largely believed that the market should regulate food supply. Direct intervention, they argued, could disrupt trade and create dependency on relief.

Relief measures were also shaped by this thinking. The British official overseeing famine management, Sir Richard Temple, introduced strict austerity rules in relief camps to limit government spending. Food rations were drastically reduced, at times providing fewer calories than what prisoners received in colonial jails.

The consequences were devastating. In Rayalaseema alone, nearly seven lakh people are believed to have died. Across India, historians estimate that the famine claimed more than 10 million lives.

The forgotten rebellions of famine

This is the historical world that Ranabaali appears to draw inspiration from.

As starvation spread and taxes continued to be collected, some famine-stricken communities began to resist colonial authority in small but powerful ways. Villagers raided hoarded grain supplies, challenged harsh tax demands, and organised scattered uprisings in desperate attempts to survive.

History books may have forgotten them, but in Rayalaseema’s oral traditions, famine-era resistance is still remembered.

British records often labelled these acts as criminal or rebellious behaviour. But local folklore in Rayalaseema tells a very different story.

Their names may not appear in the official archives of the British Raj. Yet in Rayalaseema’s folklore, they are remembered as people who fought back when famine and empire left them with no other choice — rebellions forged in hunger, survival, and resistance.