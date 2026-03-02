A temple in Mylapore, Chennai, has opened its doors each Ramadan for nearly four decades to serve iftar to the Muslim community.
The Sufidar Temple was founded by Dada Ratanchand, a Hindu refugee from Sindh who arrived in Chennai after the 1947 Partition.
This is not just a place of Hindu worship; it is an interfaith space. You will find images of Hindu sages, Muslim saints, Jesus, Mary, and Guru Nanak inside.
Almost 40 years ago, Ratanchand began serving iftar meals during Ramadan, believing compassion should rise above religion.
Every day during Ramadan, volunteers start cooking as early as 7:30 am, planning meals for nearly 1,200 people.
The vegetarian menu varies daily, from vegetable biryani and fried rice to saffron milk, fruits and pickles, all prepared with care.
Volunteers don traditional Muslim skullcaps while serving, a mark of respect for fasting devotees and their customs.
As sunset nears, the meals are taken to the historic Wallajah Mosque, where hundreds await the breaking of the fast.
Muslims gather to break their fast, and Hindus serve the food. It is a simple act, yet full of shared humanity and mutual respect.
Even Prince Nawab Abdul Ali of Arcot has lauded this tradition as a shining example of secularism and neighbourly harmony.
This tradition shows how, when compassion leads, boundaries fade, and unity naturally takes shape.