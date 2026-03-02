For Nearly Four Decades, This Chennai Temple Has Marked Ramadan with Service

Raajwrita Dutta
Mar 02, 2026, 02:09 PM

A temple in Mylapore, Chennai, has opened its doors each Ramadan for nearly four decades to serve iftar to the Muslim community.

Where it all began

The Sufidar Temple was founded by Dada Ratanchand, a Hindu refugee from Sindh who arrived in Chennai after the 1947 Partition.

More than worship

This is not just a place of Hindu worship; it is an interfaith space. You will find images of Hindu sages, Muslim saints, Jesus, Mary, and Guru Nanak inside.

A promise of unity

Almost 40 years ago, Ratanchand began serving iftar meals during Ramadan, believing compassion should rise above religion.

Early morning preparations

Every day during Ramadan, volunteers start cooking as early as 7:30 am, planning meals for nearly 1,200 people.

Food for the soul

The vegetarian menu varies daily, from vegetable biryani and fried rice to saffron milk, fruits and pickles, all prepared with care.

Dressed in respect

Volunteers don traditional Muslim skullcaps while serving, a mark of respect for fasting devotees and their customs.

The journey to Wallajah Mosque

As sunset nears, the meals are taken to the historic Wallajah Mosque, where hundreds await the breaking of the fast.

A shared community moment

Muslims gather to break their fast, and Hindus serve the food. It is a simple act, yet full of shared humanity and mutual respect.

Praise from all sides

Even Prince Nawab Abdul Ali of Arcot has lauded this tradition as a shining example of secularism and neighbourly harmony.

This tradition shows how, when compassion leads, boundaries fade, and unity naturally takes shape.

