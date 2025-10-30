Did You Know India Has Its Own “Halloween” Nights — Where Lights, Masks & Myths Come Alive?

Halloween may be known for its pumpkins, costumes, and haunted tales — but India has long celebrated its own versions of mystery and magic.

Across the country, lamps glow through the night, dancers take on the forms of spirits, and stories of the unseen are shared by firelight. From Bengal’s Bhoot Chaturdashi to Kerala’s Theyyam, every region adds its own rhythm to this timeless fascination with light and darkness.

Some mark the changing season, others honour folklore, but all capture that same mix of wonder and warmth — proof that India’s festive calendar has its own kind of Halloween spirit.

Though it may not be about trick or treating, wearing spooky costumes, or lighting pumpkins, these festivals draw striking parallels with Halloween — connecting people to folklore, community, and the idea that light always finds a way through darkness.

Here’s a look at five Indian traditions that echo the essence of Halloween, each with its own story, symbolism, and seasonal charm.

1. Bhoot Chaturdashi, also known as Bengali Halloween (West Bengal and Eastern India)

When:A day before Diwali

What people do: Families light 14 lamps at dusk to keep negative energies away. The lamps are placed in corners, near windows, and around the tulsi plant — illuminating every shadowed space in the home. It’s also a night of storytelling, when elders share tales of ancestors and friendly spirits, filling homes with both curiosity and comfort.

Why is it like Halloween? The festival centres around spirits and protection, much like Halloween’s idea of keeping the dark at bay through light and play.

2. Kati Bihu (Assam)

When: October / Around Diwali

What people do:In rural Assam, Kati Bihu marks the transition between seasons and the start of the new agricultural cycle. Villagers light small lamps on bamboo poles in fields and granaries, hoping to protect crops from pests and bring good fortune to the harvest.

Villagers light small lamps on bamboo poles in fields and granaries, hoping to protect crops from pests and bring good fortune to the harvest. (Image courtesy: assamtribune.com)

This year, Kati Bihu coincided with Dhanteras, adding a shared glow across homes and fields.

Why is it like Halloween?Though itcelebrates the harvest, its essence lies in guarding against harm and illuminating darkness — an echo of Halloween’s symbolic warmth amidst the chill.

3. Kartik Purnima (across North and West India)

When: November

What people do:As the full moon rises, rivers shimmer with hundreds of floating lamps. Families and communities gather near the water to celebrate light, gratitude, and the changing season.

The night has a serene yet mystical feel — where reflection meets festivity, and the soft glow of lamps paints a picture of unity and peace.

Why is it like Halloween? The moonlit night, glowing lamps, and celebration of transition carry the same sense of wonder that makes Halloween nights unforgettable.

4. Bhoota Kola (Tulu Nadu – Coastal Karnataka)

When:Between December and May



What people do:In the coastal districts of Karnataka, Bhoota Kolabrings folklore to life through dramatic all-night performances. Performers, often from hereditary families, embody local spirit figures known as bhootas through elaborate costumes, striking makeup, and rhythmic dances.

The event takes place under fire-lit skies and drumbeats, as villagers gather to watch tales of courage and justice unfold — part performance, part oral history.

Why is it like Halloween?The transformation, the costumes, and the powerful night-time energy make Bhoota Kola India’s own way of bridging the seen and unseen.

5. Theyyam (North Malabar, Kerala)

When: October to May

What people do:One of Kerala’s most mesmerising ritual art forms, Theyyam combines dance, theatre, and transformation. Performers adorn vibrant face paint, ornate costumes, and towering headgear, embodying ancestral or mythic figures in a trance-like state.

Like Halloween’s symbolic costumes and storytelling, Theyyam celebrates transformation and mystery.

The community gathers around as the performer, now in full transformation, narrates stories through movement, rhythm, and firelight — a living piece of folklore.

Why is it like Halloween? Like Halloween’s symbolic costumes and storytelling, Theyyam celebrates transformation and mystery — with its roots firmly planted in art and heritage.

