Navratri 2025: Kolkata’s Tala Prattoy Rings in 100 Years With Eco-Themed Durga Puja ‘Beej Angan’

As Tala Prattoy marks its 100th year of Durga Puja in 2025, the acclaimed North Kolkata puja committee unveils its theme, “Beej Angan” — which translates to “Seed Courtyard”.

The concept explores the seed as a metaphor for life, potential, and renewal, drawing attention to how something seemingly small contains the energy to grow into something vast and expansive.

This year, the idol has been crafted by renowned artist Bhabatosh Sutar, known for his conceptual and contemporary interpretations of traditional forms.

The pandal reflects a living courtyard space where seeds, both literal and symbolic, take centre stage. With intricate installations, eco-friendly materials, and an immersive art experience, Beej Angan portrays the sacred relationship between nature, community, and divinity. It is both a celebration of creation and a reminder of environmental responsibility.

The centenary year is further marked by a special theme song written by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, titled “Beej Angan”, sung by Minister Indranil Sen.

Tala Prattoy is renowned for its concept-driven artistic pandals. In 2025, it continues this tradition with guided walkthroughs led by the artists themselves, helping visitors understand the deeper narrative behind the installations.

How to reach: The pandal is located at 8/1 Rajkumar Chatterjee Road, Tala, Kolkata - 700037. The nearest metro station is Belgachia, from where one can walk or take a short auto ride. It is also well-connected via BT Road, RG Kar Road, and Raja Manindra Road. Visitors are encouraged to use public transport, especially during the peak puja days.

Video courtesy - The Kolkata Buzz