At 7, She’s a Viral Dance Star With 3.3M Insta Fans and Dreams of Becoming a Scientist

At just a few years old, Barkat Arora commands a stage with the kind of confidence most adults spend a lifetime building. And today, over three million people admire her talent, celebrating her rhythm, her expressions, and her uncanny ability to own a song.

Advertisment

But alongside the applause, there are also discussions revolving around parenting in the age of virality, with many wondering aloud, ‘What about studies?’, ‘Why so much exposure?’, ‘Is this too much, too soon?’.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Barkat's source of support has been her parents who have believed in her dreams.

Known as ‘Mini Madhuri’ (referencing Madhuri Dixit's dance talent), Barkat started dancing to tunes even before she could properly walk. At the age of 2, she performed for an audience of 500 people. That was the moment her family realised something profound: dance had chosen her.

Advertisment

While her education continued uninterrupted, Barket kept dancing, and soon, her videos began reaching millions. To all the naysayers, her parents say, ‘dancing does not cancel childhood, expression does not cancel innocence, and confidence does not cancel character’.

Behind the viral clips is a child who studies hard and trains seriously — but also laughs loudly, plays freely, and dreams expansively. Little Barkat dreams of growing up to be a scientist. And she knows her family will stand by her through that path too.

All pictures courtesy Instagram: @barkat.arora