How Arijit Singh’s Early Rejections Shaped the Singer We Know Today

One evening, somewhere between a long commute and a pair of earphones, his voice enters. The day loosens its grip. The song does not demand attention. It draws you in. For many listeners, this moment feels familiar because Arijit Singh’s music has followed them through first loves, heartbreaks, late-night reflections, and years of becoming.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Some voices are heard. Others are felt. Arijit’s belongs firmly to the second kind. When his song begins, the world recedes a little. Time stretches. His music creates a space where emotion can breathe.

Over time, this quality has shaped him into more than a successful singer. For millions, his voice feels like companionship, present during life’s softer and heavier moments alike.

Learning music before chasing the spotlight

Born in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, Arijit grew up in a home where music was part of daily life. His mother sang, his grandmother was trained in Indian classical music, and lessons began early. Under tutors like Dhirendra Prasad Hazari, he absorbed technique, discipline, and emotional expression.

Advertisment

At 18, he stepped into the public eye through the reality show Fame Gurukul. His talent was clear, yet he exited early due to low audience votes. The experience offered a first glimpse of how unpredictable recognition could be.

The years that followed were uncertain. He recorded songs that never released, lent his voice to tracks that were later cut, and worked without the assurance of regular opportunities. Instead of retreating, he turned his focus inward, refining his sound and understanding his strengths.

From scratch recordings to recognition

Instead of giving up, Arijit returned to reality TV — and this time won. With that victory, he invested in a modest Mumbai studio and began collaborating with established composers like Vishal–Shekhar, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, and Pritam. One defining moment came when Pritam loved Arijit’s scratch version of Raabta so much that he insisted it become the final track.

Yet his true breakthrough arrived with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013. The song became an instant anthem of love, launching Arijit into overnight stardom and winning him a Filmfare Award. From that moment on, his voice became a staple in Bollywood music, delivering everything from soul-wrenching ballads to vibrant anthems.

From there, his repertoire expanded across moods and genres. Songs like Channa Mereya carried heartbreak with restraint, while dance numbers, romantic tracks, and devotional music showed range without losing emotional sincerity. His collaborations grew, yet the core of his singing remained rooted in feeling rather than flourish.

Fame without performance

Even as his voice filled cinemas, playlists, and concert halls, Arijit stayed away from celebrity culture. Interviews were few, public appearances were selective. The focus stayed on the music.

Long before the spotlight, years of unseen practice and uncertainty shaped the emotion that now defines his music. Photograph: (Wallpapers.com)

This distance from the spotlight strengthened the bond listeners felt. The absence of spectacle allowed the songs to stand on their own, shaped by memory, mood, and personal meaning.

A farewell to playback but not to music

In January 2026, Arijit announced he would retire from Bollywood playback singing, choosing not to take new film assignments while continuing to explore music independently and deepen his roots in classical art forms.

The announcement marked the end of a significant chapter, yet it did not feel like an ending. His songs continue to live on in everyday moments, carrying emotion long after the last note fades.

Sources



‘Arijit Singh: The Voice That Defines a Generation’: by Sahil for Medium, Published on 24 October 2024.