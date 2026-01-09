Watch | What These Parents Did When Their Child Hit an Emotional Low Is Rare

When a child is struggling mentally, parents often feel a deep sense of worry and helplessness. You may notice them withdrawing, staying in bed for days, or seeming distant from the world around them.

In moments like these, what children need most isn’t pressure or constant questioning; instead, they need reassurance, warmth, and the feeling that they are not facing this alone.

This quiet truth lies at the heart of a recent video shared by Anish Bhagat, a popular Indian digital creator known for his emotionally resonant and heartwarming storytelling. With millions of viewers engaging with his content, Anish has built a reputation for sharing deeply personal, family-centric stories, often featuring his parents and grandparents, that celebrate love, empathy, and support in their most everyday forms.

In this particular video, Anish opens a window into a deeply vulnerable phase of his life, one where his mental health was not at its best.

Instead of dramatising the moment, he lets the focus remain on what truly mattered: how his parents showed up for him when he needed them the most.

The video unfolds into a powerful reminder of what support can look like when words fall short and how parents, through presence, patience, and compassion, can help their children feel less alone during their darkest days.

In the video, the parents speak openly about the worry they felt watching their son stay in bed for days.

When his best friend casually mentions that he’s probably still sleeping, the response is calm and understanding — “No worries, we understand.”

They wake him up gently, with warmth and familiarity, and the surprised smile on his face says more than words ever could. Sometimes, simply showing up is enough.

As the video unfolds, a powerful message emerges about how parents can support a child during difficult mental health phases. In tough times, kids don’t need advice — they need someone who will listen.

There is no dismissal of feelings, no comparisons to another generation, no brushing things off as overthinking or ‘just a phase.’ The message is clear: “If something feels heavy for you, it’s heavy for me, too.”

The video reminds us that support isn’t always loud or visible.

It often shows up quietly — in tidying a room, restoring a sense of calm, and taking care of things a struggling child may not have the energy to handle.

Family isn’t about having all the answers. For Anish Bhagat, it was about knowing he wouldn’t be left alone. Photograph: (Instagram/@anishbhagatt)

“Yes, we love our children,” the parents say, “but loving them doesn’t always mean we know how to help — and that’s why professional support matters.”

The most reassuring moment comes in a simple promise that many families will relate to deeply: “We may not understand everything you’re going through, but we are not leaving you alone”.

Whether life feels like it’s moving upward or spiralling down, the message stays the same: the family goes together.

What this story teaches us about supporting children’s mental health

• Listen without judgment

Mental health professionals emphasise that children need to feel heard, not dismissed. Asking open, caring questions like “How are you feeling?” and listening without jumping to solutions helps children feel understood and safe.

• Presence is more powerful than 'Fix-it' advice

Being there, physically and emotionally, helps children know they can talk without fear of being brushed off. Experts say regular check-ins and calm conversations help normalise emotional expression.

• Act through everyday caring gestures

Support doesn’t need dramatic actions. Simple routines, quality time, and a calm, stable environment reinforce a child’s sense of security and connection.

• Professional help is a strong choice, not a weak one

While parents provide love and safety, trained therapists bring tools and expertise that families may not have on their own. Recognising when support is needed is part of responsible care.

• Stay present through highs and lows

Children don’t need perfection — they need consistency. Reassuring them that “we are in this together” builds trust, confidence, and resilience.

Helping a child through mental health struggles isn’t about having all the answers or fixing everything right away.

It’s about listening without judgment, staying present even on the difficult days, and consistently reminding them through words and actions that they are deeply loved, supported, and never alone in what they’re going through.

