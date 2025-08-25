All pic credits: IMDb
By Srimoyee Chowdhury 25 August 2025
From wrestling pits to wedding songs, Bollywood parents show love in many shades — strict, soft, funny, or fierce. At heart, it’s about raising courage, confidence, and compassion.
Mahavir Singh Phogat Played by: Aamir Khan in Dangal (2016).
Lessons he taught: Back daughters, train hard, ignore taunts. His tough love was belief, not control, that helped Geeta and Babita shatter ceilings. What we loved: Discipline that turned into faith, letting Geeta own the spotlight.
Shashi Godbole Played by: Sridevi in English Vinglish (2012)
Lessons she taught: Self-worth first; skills can be learnt. She showed parents deserve respect too, and that learning has no age. What we loved: Watching her rediscover her voice uplifted not just her, but her family — proving parent growth inspires children too.
Dharamvir Malhotra Played by: Anupam Kher in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Lessons he taught: Be your child’s ally and safe space. By standing by Raj, he proved trust helps children grow freely. What we loved: His humour, forgiveness, and faith that let Raj bloom without fear.
Priyamvada Kaushik Played by: Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho (2018)
Lessons she taught: Own your choices and love boldly. Parents too have the right to desire and dignity. What we loved: Her calm courage amid gossip, holding the Kaushiks together.
Bhaskor Banerjee Played by: Amitabh Bachchan in Piku (2015)
Lessons he taught: Speak your mind, even if it annoys. Beneath the nagging was a father teaching independence and honesty. What we loved: His quirky overprotectiveness, laced with love — showing even flawed parents raise strong, self-assured children.