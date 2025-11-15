The Junior Changemakers’ Club | ‘Let My Generation Inherit the Wild, Not Just Memories of It’: A 12-YO’s Moving Letter to the PM

This Children’s Day, we at The Better India reached out to young achievers across different sectors to learn about the change they wish to see in the country. From tackling a city’s water crisis to becoming a wildlife photographer at just 10, these kids have fresh ideas, high ambitions, and an inspiring spirit to make our nation truly a 'Better India'. Here’s what they have to say on this special day.

To,

The Honourable Prime Minister of India,

Subject: A young boy’s appeal for the conservation of wildlife

Respected Sir,

My name is Vihaan, I’m 12 years old, and I live in Bengaluru.

People talk about saving tigers and saving forests, but do not observe the environment around them. Nature as a distant concept is talked about much more than the nature in and around.

I noticed that insects like spiders are often overlooked in our daily lives. Parks around my house are teeming with these creatures, yet no one observes them. Their world is fascinating and colourful. People see them but never realise the beauty in these creatures. They don’t have a minute to spare and look. I decided that something must be done.

Fun facts can help people connect with insects. My favourite subject to photograph is spiders. I want to showcase these creatures from a different angle and tell people about their beauty.

In 2023, I won the ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year' award (also referred to as ‘Oscars of Photography’) organised by the Natural History Museum, London. My photo was that of a spider. The photo reached millions of eyes, and people understood the beauty of spiders. The image was also in many newspapers.

I include a lot of information on spiders in my talks. I have given talks in Christ College, Bengaluru; a rural market called Ragi Kana in Bengaluru and NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre), Mumbai.

Nature conservation is important. Gandhiji once said, “The earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs but not every man's greed.”

Nature will soon run out of resources to give us. Each creature has its role to play, from a minuscule ant to the giant blue whale. I want to be a person who creates something that can connect people emotionally to the natural world.

I want to tell stories about their beauty. Many documentaries from various storytellers have come out, but few have watched them. Society can have places where they show documentaries every day. This should especially target the youth.

Schools can integrate learning into their everyday curriculum. People can give talks about the beauty of wildlife. Conservation can really take place when people are interested and are ready to take action. And I hope in the coming years, wildlife and nature will become mainstream topics in academics so that my generation will grow up to understand the importance of it.

With hope,

Vihaan