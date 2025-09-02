A Childhood Among Tigers & Birds Shaped an 11-YO Into an Award-Winning Photographer

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in September 2024.

Advertisment

Wildlife, nature, and cameras captivated Shreyovi Mehta from the time she was a baby. Her parents didn’t need storybooks; their adventures in the wild provided endless material for the most exciting bedtime stories.

Before she even learned to walk, Shreyovi was already joining her father, a wildlife photographer, on trips to national parks and safaris. Surrounded by camera gear and naturalists, she likely heard the names of animals and tips for the perfect shot before learning her ABCs!

It’s no surprise, then, that she developed an early fascination with cameras and yearned to hold one as far back as she can remember. At just two years old, she got her chance — thanks to her parents, who run a wildlife photography tourism company called Nature Wanderers.

Advertisment

As a child, Shreyovi Mehta accompanied her parents, Kahini and Shivang, on many trips to national parks. She grew up immersed in wildlife, from the lush landscapes of Corbett and Bharatpur to an unforgettable visit to Masai Mara at just four years old.

She would watch her father, a wildlife photographer, drape his professional camera around their shoulders, patiently waiting for the perfect moment to capture animals in their natural habitat.

At the age of two, Shreyovi’s father let her touch his DSLR for the first time — a moment she still vividly recalls eight years later. She even remembers it happened during a trip to Ranthambore National Park.

Advertisment

Fast forward seven years, and at nine years old, Shreyovi clicked a stunning photograph of two peahens at Keoladeo National Park. That photo went on to become the runner-up in the 10 Years and Under category of the Natural History Museum, London’s 60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year award!

Growing up amidst wildlife

Faridabad residents Shivang and Kahini quickly noticed their daughter Shreyovi’s innate love for nature and wildlife, and they made it a point to take her outdoors whenever possible. With Shivang spending over 300 days a year in the field, it meant long stretches away from the family. Taking Shreyovi along on his wildlife expeditions became not only a way for her to connect with nature but also a special opportunity for father-daughter bonding.



Shreyovi with her parents on a safari.

Advertisment

“We noticed Shreyovi’s gradual inclination towards photography. She always loved being in the field with me. She saw equipment all around her and wanted to try her hand at it,” Shivang tells The Better India.

When Shreyovi was about four, her parents gave her Kahini’s old point-and-shoot camera, sparking her journey into photography. “The camera had a good zoom,” Shivang recalls, and Shreyovi loved experimenting with it.

Surrounded by photographers and naturalists, she had the perfect environment to hone her skills, receiving guidance from some of the best in the field. By the age of six, she had already picked up her first professional camera, marking a significant milestone in her budding photography career.

Advertisment

“It was a bit heavy, but I was so excited,” says Shreyovi. With mentorship from the photographers at Nature Wanderers, Shreyovi began learning the finer aspects of photography — framing, angles, camera settings, and more.

By the age of 10, she had already visited 10 national parks and Masai Mara, spending 30 to 40 days a year in the wild on safaris and expeditions. For a young child, navigating the outdoors isn’t always easy, especially with the amount of walking required, but Shreyovi embraced the challenge with enthusiasm.

“Shreyovi is quite hardy and resilient. She accompanies us on small hikes in the forest and never shies away from rough terrains. She is very disciplined and is up early daily to practice,” says the proud father.

Advertisment

Since the age of eight, Shreyovi has been waking up at 4:30 am to practice her photography skills before school. She joins her mentors from Nature Wanderers every morning from 5 to 6 am, learning and refining her craft. This routine has instilled a strong sense of discipline in her. On weekends, her parents take her to wetlands or nearby open spaces in Faridabad to further nurture her passion for photography.

Her school, Shiv Nadar School, has also been highly supportive of her pursuits, say her parents.

Roughing it out for the perfect click!

Last year, Shreyovi visited the Natural History Museum, where she stumbled upon the photography exhibition and was mesmerised by the breathtaking images on display, solidifying her own aspirations as a photographer.

Advertisment

This October, her own photograph will be featured in that very exhibition!



Shreyovi's award-winning capture.

The award-winning image, titled ‘In the Spotlight’, captures two peahens “silhouetted against a peachy dawn sky” in Keoladeo National Park, framed by a stunning canopy of trees.

The photo was taken in November 2023, when Shreyovi was just nine years old. She had joined her father, along with members of the Nature Wanderers team and Anish Andheria, president of the Wildlife Conservation Trust, on a visit to Bharatpur. They spent their mornings on daily walks through the park, and on one moody winter morning, they noticed a walking path along the forest track — a moment that set the stage for her remarkable shot.

“The sun was just rising and we could see this illuminated path. The light was almost divine, when Shreyovi noticed the two peahens walking by,” says Shivang.

As soon as Shreyovi spotted the scene, she quickly grabbed one of her father’s cameras, crouched low to the ground, and snapped the picture while her father guided her on how to frame it.

While the adults missed the blue bull (nilgai) entering the frame, the sharp-eyed nine-year-old seized the moment, capturing the perfect shot!

Here are a few of Shreyovi’s favourite images over the years:

Illuminated spider webs



Illuminated spider webs captured by Shreyovi.

During another winter walk in Bharatpur, Shreyovi noticed these spider webs sparkling like jewels thanks to the morning dew. Her mentor Allen Jacob guided her to take the perfect picture.

Snake birds



Snake birds captured by Shreyovi.

Shreyovi stationed herself for hours to get this image of a darter or snake bird landing in the pool. Since they go on a feeding frenzy in the winters, she had to understand their behaviour first.

A beautiful reflection



A beautiful reflection captured by Shreyovi.

Another picture taken at Bharatpur, the young photographer learnt the concept of reflections to capture this image of cormorants perched on a dry tree.

Glowing primates



Glowing primates captured by Shreyovi.

Clicked in Ranthambore, her mentor Vedant Rastogi helped her click these glowing langurs.

Her first tiger



Her first tiger captured by Shreyovi.

Noorie was the first tiger Shreyovi saw at the age of two in Ranthambore. In 2024, she captured Noorie in all her glory with her father guiding her to click the classic picture.

Mynas against a pristine sky



Mynas against a pristine sky captured by Shreyovi.

Shivang and Allen tasked Shreyovi with finding a perfect subject to match with the beautiful skyline during a bird walk at Bharatpur. After walking for more than a kilometre, she found these mynas perched perfectly against the sky.

Her favourite subjects



Shreyovi's favourite subjects.

Shreyovi captured these nilgais during the monsoon in Bharatpur.

Images Courtesy Shreyovi Mehta