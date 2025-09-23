Meet TBI Showcase ‘Water Warrior’ Who Built 814 Dams, Transforming Millions of Lives in Rajasthan

Can despair over parched land be turned into a Rs 3,475 crore net annual income for over 18 lakh people?

Meet Rajasthan’s Amla Ruia, who is reviving water — and hope — in hundreds of villages through traditional harvesting practices.

Shining the spotlight on Amla Ruia

Partnering with local communities, Amla weaves together ancestral knowledge and modern expertise to build affordable check dams. These structures transform short-lived seasonal streams into dependable water sources, breathing new life into once-barren lands.

Winner of the ‘Water Warriors’ (category sponsor: Bisleri) at the Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, Amla’s story underscores the power of collaborative partnerships in transforming villages in India. The proof of her efforts is visible across the 1,255 parched villages that now bloom with life and water, all thanks to a simple solution — khadins.

The impact of the innovation

These low-cost check dams work best in hilly regions, where the entire hill range naturally serves as a catchment for the reservoir. Unlike large dams, they offer all the benefits without the drawbacks — no displacement of people, no massive unused storage, no waterlogging, and no risk of devastating breaches. They are also highly cost-effective.

Her first initiative in Mandawar village was a resounding success: with just two check dams built by the Trust, farmers earned nearly Rs 12 crore in a single year. From there, her journey only gathered momentum.

The model’s success lay in Amla involving the village people in the process, by way of funds, time, stones and effort. Today, 814 dams and 494 ponds are colouring the landscape of Rajasthan, bringing hope to these villages.

While Amla was among the winners at Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, we believe true recognition is what comes even after the applause. And so, we will be highlighting stories of the winners across categories for the next few weeks.

