How Surat Police Is Helping Bikers Stay Safe During Sankranti

The late winter sun is already climbing over Surat when the festival begins to unfold in earnest. Makar Sankranti is drawing near, and with it comes the sight that marks this city each January. Rooftops bloom with colourful kites, and the sky fills with drifting tails of cotton and nylon. Children run across terraces, their laughter merging with the whoosh of strings slicing through the crisp air. The city feels alive, vibrant, and full of promise.

However, beneath this celebration, a hidden danger weaves its way through the streets. Thin kite strings called ‘manjha’ shimmer in the sunlight, and many carry glass or synthetic coatings sharp enough to cut skin. Bikers navigate the roads with care, but one stray string can turn the joy of the festival into an accident in an instant.

A street-level response to a real problem

Surat Traffic Police step into this scene, moving among the riders, not with whistles or fines, but with protective neck collars in hand. They approach with calm authority, offering the collars and a friendly word. A young delivery rider slows his scooter, expecting a reprimand, and instead receives a collar and a gentle warning. An elderly man pauses, curious, then accepts the collar with a nod. Each interaction carries warmth, turning what could be a brief stop into a moment of connection.

Safety that fits into daily life

The initiative spreads through the city streets like a wave. Riders wear the collars as they weave past traffic, the kites above them dancing against the winter sky. The collars are not just shields against danger; they are symbols of care, reminders that joy and safety can coexist.

Every year, kite strings pose a threat, cutting across roads and occasionally injuring those below. The police campaign addresses this risk directly, showing that easy measures can prevent harm while preserving the spirit of the festival.

As Makar Sankranti pulses through Surat, the city moves with a mix of celebration and caution. Kites glide above, laughter fills the air, and riders feel a sense of reassurance. In a festival built on tradition and colour, community threads itself through every gesture. Each collar and each smile reminds the city that looking out for one another is part of the celebration itself.